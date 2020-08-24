You are here

At least 5 killed in bomb blasts in southern Philippine town

A bomb explodes after being dropped on militants' hideout in Marawi, on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao on June 9, 2017. (File/AFP)
Updated 24 August 2020
AP

  • An initial report said the first bomb was attached to a parked motorcycle
  • Two military officers said five army soldiers were killed in the initial blast but did not provide other details
MANILA, Philippines: Bombs exploded in a southern Philippine town Monday, killing at least five soldiers and wounding 17 other military personnel and civilians despite extra tight security because of threats from Abu Sayyaf militants.
Regional military spokesman Capt. Rex Payot and police said the blast damaged a food store, a computer shop and two army trucks at noon in Jolo town in Sulu province. An initial report said the first bomb was attached to a parked motorcycle.
A second blast was heard in the area shortly after but it was not immediately clear if it caused more casualties or damage in the downtown area, which has been cordoned off by troops and police.
Two military officers said five army soldiers were killed in the initial blast but did not provide other details. An initial picture seen by The Associated Press showed soldiers carrying a man from the scene of the explosion near an army truck. Another blast victim lay on the road.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but Abu Sayyaf militants have been blamed for most deadly bombings in Sulu and outlying provinces, where they have a presence.
The military has been waging a months-long offensive against the Abu Sayyaf, a small but violent group aligned with the Daesh group and blacklisted by the United States and the Philippines for past bombings, ransom kidnappings and beheadings.
The number of its armed fighters have dwindled to a few hundreds in recent years due to battle setbacks and surrenders, including a key commander, Abduljihad Susukan, who gave up to authorities two weeks ago after being wounded in battle.
Susukan has been blamed for kidnappings and beheadings of hostages, including foreign tourists, and surrenders through a Muslim rebel chief, which has signed a peace deal and was cooperating with the government. He is now in police custody and faces multiple murder charges.

Topics: Philippines explosions

Austria to expel Russian diplomat amid ‘spy’ report

  • The Russian Embassy in Vienna slammed the expulsion order
  • Austria has boasted close ties with Russia in recent years
VIENNA: Vienna will expel a Russian diplomat, Austria’s foreign ministry said Monday, as media reported he had been involved in economic espionage for years.
“We can confirm that a Russian diplomat will be expelled,” the ministry said in a statement to AFP, adding his behavior had violated diplomatic relations.
The ministry declined to give further details.
The Kronen Zeitung tabloid said the diplomat had been given until September 1 to leave the country, adding he had spied with the help of an Austrian citizen at a high-tech enterprise for years.
The Russian Embassy in Vienna slammed the expulsion order.
“We are outraged by the authorities’ unfounded decision, which is detrimental to constructive relations. We are sure that a corresponding response from Moscow will not be long in coming,” it said in a tweet.
Austria has boasted close ties with Russia in recent years.
In 2018, Austria said it would not follow a number of other EU countries in expelling Russian diplomats over the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in Britain, stressing its neutrality.
Raising eyebrows, former foreign minister Karin Kneissl — under Austria’s previous conservative and far-right coalition government — invited Russian President Vladmir Putin to her wedding later that year.
Both sides insisted the invitation was a private matter. But widely circulated photos of Kneissl bowing to Putin after their dance raised questions of Austria’s neutrality.
In June, a retired Austrian army colonel was jailed for three years after being convicted of spying for Russia.
The 71-year-old who has not been named “betrayed state secrets at the expense of Austria for a foreign secret service,” a Salzburg court ruled.
The verdict found he also “deliberately disclosed a military secret.”

Topics: Austria Russia

