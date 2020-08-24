You are here

Canada conservatives elect new leader to battle Trudeau

Newly elected Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole delivers his winning speech following the Conservative party of Canada 2020 Leadership Election in Ottawa on Monday, August 24, 2020. (AFP)
  • Following a largely virtual campaign due to the coronavirus epidemic, O’Toole, 47, was proclaimed the winner early Monday
  • The results were delayed for several hours after an envelope-opening machine damaged several thousand mailed-in ballots
OTTAWA: Canadian Conservatives on Monday announced their new leader, former air force navigator Erin O’Toole, who will quickly have to get the party battle-ready to challenge liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in possible snap elections.
Following a largely virtual campaign due to the coronavirus epidemic, O’Toole, 47, was proclaimed the winner early Monday after a record 175,000 voted in the party race.
The results were delayed for several hours after an envelope-opening machine damaged several thousand mailed-in ballots.
Former veterans affairs minister O’Toole faced three other candidates in the race to replace outgoing Andrew Scheer.
Peter MacKay, 54, who served as foreign, defense and then justice minister under former prime minister Stephen Harper, had been the favorite.
Two lawyers, little known to the general public, including the first black woman to run for the Conservative leadership, Leslyn Lewis, were also in the running.
O’Toole won in the third round after a close race with MacKay, picking up support of part of the religious right, which had supported Lewis, according to several analysts.
“We must continue to point out Liberal failings and corruption, but we must also show Canadians our vision for a stronger, more prosperous and more united Canada,” O’Toole said in his acceptance speech in Ottawa.
“Canada can and must do better and Conservatives will work hard to earn the trust and confidence of Canadians in the next election.”
A member of parliament for Ontario and less well-known than MacKay, O’Toole had twice previously run for the party leadership.
Both touted a need for the party to broaden its appeal to progressive voters, with a focus on jobs and the economy, but also to pitch a clear climate plan, which has been lacking from the Tories during the 2019 elections.

Like his three rivals, O’Toole also pledged to abolish the carbon tax put in place by Trudeau, while promising an environmental plan.
O’Toole also wants to lift gun restrictions recently imposed by the Liberal government and further limit Chinese investment in Canada.
During a campaign conducted under relative media indifference, the favorite MacKay had presented himself as a moderate whose priority was to revive the virus-hit Canadian economy.
The new leader succeeds Scheer, who had to bear the consequences of his failure to beat Trudeau in fall 2019.
Scheer had, however, caused Trudeau’s Liberals to lose their majority in parliament while the Conservatives increased their tally to 121.
In his farewell speech, Scheer said he had left the party in a strong position and called on it to rally behind whoever emerged as the new leader.
O’Toole will soon face a difficult decision over whether to force early elections to challenge the Liberals, which will be a hard sell in the midst of the worst economic crisis since World War II.
The next opportunity will be at the end of September when Trudeau seeks parliament’s support for massive new social and environmental spending to steer Canada out of its economic slump.
Trudeau’s minority government is embroiled in a new ethics scandal over the award of a major government contract to a charity that paid members of his family.
The Tories, however, would need the backing of at least two other parties to topple the Liberals, who have 155 seats in the 338 member parliament.
While Trudeau’s popularity has waned in recent weeks due to the new ethics scandal, his Liberals, who have spent billions of dollars to help Canadians weather the pandemic, are still 5-6 points ahead in polls on voting intentions.
The Conservatives could wait until spring before attempting to force an early election, according to many political analysts.

Philippines minister accuses China of fabricating sea claims

Updated 17 min 4 sec ago
AFP

Philippines minister accuses China of fabricating sea claims

  • The Philippine foreign ministry last week lodged a diplomatic protest over what it said was the “illegal confiscation” by China’s coast guard of fishing equipment near the shoal
  • China seized Scarborough from the Philippines in 2012 following a tense standoff
Updated 17 min 4 sec ago
AFP

MANILA: China’s “nine-dash line” used to claim most of the South China Sea is a fabrication, the Philippine defense minister said, as he accused Beijing of illegally occupying Filipino maritime territory.
The remarks late Sunday come amid a fresh row between Manila and Beijing over the disputed Scarborough shoal, which has long been a flashpoint between the two countries.
The Philippine foreign ministry last week lodged a diplomatic protest over what it said was the “illegal confiscation” by China’s coast guard of fishing equipment near the shoal.
China seized Scarborough from the Philippines in 2012 following a tense standoff.
The shoal, one of the region’s richest fishing grounds, is located 240 kilometers (150 miles) west of the Philippines’ main island of Luzon and 650 km from the nearest major Chinese land mass, the southern island province of Hainan.
“That area is within our EEZ,” Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana told reporters in a text message, referring to the country’s exclusive economic zone.
“Their (China’s) so-called historical rights over an area enclosed by their 9-line doesn’t exist except in their imaginations.
“Our fishermen are within our EEZ and likewise our ships and planes conduct patrol sorties within our area.
“They (China) are the ones who have been doing provocations by illegally occupying some features within our EEZ. Hence they have no right to claim they are enforcing their laws.”
Beijing claims the majority of the sea, often invoking its so-called nine-dash line to justify its alleged historic rights to the key waterway that is also contested by the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan and Brunei.
It rejected a 2016 UN-backed tribunal’s ruling that its claims were without legal basis.
China’s foreign ministry on Friday defended the coast guard, saying they had carried out law enforcement activities and “their actions are understandable.”
It also accused Philippine military aircraft of invading Chinese airspace in another disputed section of the sea and urged Manila to “immediately stop illegal provocative activities.”
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman has played down the spat which comes as the coronavirus-ravaged country seeks to secure a coronavirus vaccine from China.
“Our diplomats routinely lodge protests like that if we believe our sovereign rights are violated,” Harry Roque said Friday.
“But it will not affect the overall good relations between our country and China.
Philippine-China relations have improved under Duterte, who revived once-icy diplomatic ties after being elected in 2016 when he largely set aside maritime disputes in favor of wooing Chinese aid, trade and investment.
Chinese President Xi Jinping told Duterte in Beijing last year that its position on the sea was not up for negotiation, a spokesman for Duterte said at the time.

Topics: Philippines China South China Sea West Philippine Sea

