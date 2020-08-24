You are here

  • Home
  • India’s main opposition party faces leadership crisis

India’s main opposition party faces leadership crisis

Sonia Gandhi, 73, took over as the interim president of Congress last year after her son Rahul resigned. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pc97f

Updated 24 August 2020
Sanjay Kumar

India’s main opposition party faces leadership crisis

  • Electoral defeats spark calls for change
Updated 24 August 2020
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India’s main opposition party is in turmoil after its leader on Monday asked to be replaced and “relieved” of her duties.

Sonia Gandhi, 73, took over as the interim president of Congress last year after her son Rahul resigned from the top post over the party's shabby performance in the 2019 general elections.

“A year has lapsed now,” she said in a meeting of the party’s highest body. “In the interest of the party, I ask the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to begin deliberations to put in place the process of transition to relieve me from my duties.”

Senior party figures had earlier called for a complete reorganization of Congress, demanding a “full-time and effective leadership” that was both “visible” and “active” in the field.

They called for “elections to the CWC and the urgent establishment of an institutional leadership mechanism to collectively guide the party’s revival,” and asked for the revival of Congress as a “national imperative fundamental to the health of democracy.”

There was heated debate at the Monday meeting about leadership and organizational decay in the party, with Gandhi ultimately being authorized to make decisions and stay on until someone else was elected to the role. 

“The CWC authorises the Congress president to affect necessary organisational changes that she may deem appropriate to take on the challenges,” the party said after day-long deliberations.

Congress spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala said there would be an election for the post of president at the party’s next session.

Congress, which was founded in 1885, has dominated India’s political landscape since the early 20th century. It played a major part in the fight for independence, ruling for decades after 1947.

The Gandhi family has also dominated the party. Jawaharlal Nehru was India’s first prime minister and, after his death in 1964, his daughter Indira led the party from 1968 until her death in 1984.

Her son Rajiv took over the party and ruled the country until 1989. After his death in 1991 the leadership went into the hands of non-Gandhi leaders until Sonia took over in 1998, with Congress being divided into several factions and groups. She remained party president until 2017, when she passed the baton to son Rahul.

Congress had fared well in previous elections, winning outright or forming a coalition, until the rise of the right-wing and nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Last year was the second time that Congress was thrashed by the BJP at the polls.

Rahul asked the party to find an outsider to lead, however a lack of consensus forced Congress to appoint his mother as interim president until an alternative was found.

“The Gandhi family is the asset and the liability for Congress,” Sanjay Kumar, director of the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies think tank, told Arab News. “The Gandhi family has provided the glue around which all the leaders are together. It is also a liability because the  family has not been able to provide the leadership which it requires.”

The two consecutive electoral defeats were the party’s worst showing. Out of 545 parliamentary seats up for grabs in 2014 the party got just 44. In 2019 it got 55.

Senior leaders want the change in leadership in order to revive the party’s fortunes and take on the BJP.

“If Sonia Gandhi quits the question is who will replace her,” Prof. Zoya Hasan, from Jawaharlal Nehru University, told Arab News. “There’s no consensus on her successor from outside the Gandhi family. But drift and failure to confront the leadership crisis has harmed the party immensely. Congress needs to sort itself out and elect a full-time president. There’s been a huge delay in this process and postponing it will further damage the party. This is hurting the party and the opposition because no serious opposition is viable without Congress.”

Congress, which not long ago ruled India unchallenged for decades, is now gasping for breath. It now rules in just four out of 29 states in India.

“Congress is the only party at the moment which can challenge the might of the BJP, and that is why it is important for the party to revive and provide strong leadership at the national level,” Kumar added.
 

Topics: India

Related

World
India’s Rahul Gandhi urged to make ‘drastic changes’ after election loss
World
Modi’s bold toilet claim in question as India marks Gandhi’s 150th

Rohingya repatriation talks reach stalemate

Rohingya people walk back to their house after collecting relief material in Kutupalong refugee camp, in Ukhia on August 24, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 25 August 2020
SHEHAB SUMON

Rohingya repatriation talks reach stalemate

Updated 25 August 2020
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Efforts to repatriate almost a million Rohingya refugees to Myanmar have reached a stalemate due to the country’s reluctance to restart talks, according to officials in Bangladesh.
Hundreds of thousands from the Muslim minority group fled a military “clearance operation” in Myanmar’s Rakhine state in 2017, crossing over to Bangladesh in fear of their lives.
Bangladesh has been struggling with the strain the refugees have placed on the economy, with the coronavirus pandemic exacerbating the crisis, but previous attempts to repatriate the Rohingya failed to attract takers.
“It seems that Myanmar is not interested in holding talks on repatriation issues,” Delwar Hossain, director general of the Myanmar wing at Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told Arab News. “We write to them regularly to resume the talks. Sometimes they reply, sometimes they don’t. It’s becoming difficult to bring them to the discussion table.”
Myanmar said its Rakhine operation was in retaliation to attacks by Rohingya Muslim insurgents.
Its crackdown led to the mass migration of Rohingya, with horrifying tales of torture and persecution emerging in the days that followed which the UN later described as “genocidal intent.”
Some walked, while others swam across the Naf river to reach Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar District (CBD) — the closest area bordering Rakhine — joining more than 200,000 Rohingya who had fled violence in previous years and were already housed there.
The CBD, known as the world’s largest refugee camp, stretches across 5,800 acres of land and is home to nearly a million Rohingya refugees who are desperately hoping to be resettled elsewhere.
Bangladesh and Myanmar signed a deal in Nov. 2017 for the phased repatriation of all Rohingya back to Rakhine — starting from Jan. 2018 — with the two countries forming a joint working group (JWG) a month later to take the process forward.
The two repatriation attempts, in Nov. 2018 and Aug. 2019, failed after none of the refugees wanted to return to Rakhine, fearing persecution and torture at the hands of the regime.
“Our demands were very specific,” Syed Ullah, former secretary general of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, told Arab News. “We wanted citizenship rights, freedom of movement and restatement in our original places. Once these issues are addressed properly, we want to return to our homeland without any delay.”

FASTFACT

Refugees fled Myanmar military crackdown.

The group’s last meeting was held in Naypyitaw in May 2019.
Hossain said that, despite a letter sent to Myanmar two weeks ago, Bangladesh had yet to receive a response on a new date to restart the talks.
“The JWG meeting was scheduled to take place in Dhaka in February. Now, there is little chance to hold talks this year with the Myanmar government citing the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason,” he added.
Myanmar had asked to “screen” a list of Rohingya refugees as a precondition to talks before bringing them back to Rakhine, but Hossain said these were “excuses” to stall the process.
“It took around 30 months for Myanmar to verify the list of 30,000 refugees and they deducted around 40 percent names from that list, saying that they were not found in Myanmar government’s database. I don’t understand when and how we can start the repatriation process in such a scenario.”
As of July this year, the UNHCR and Bangladesh registered 860,494 Rohingya refugees at the CBD’s 34 camps.
The UNHCR suggested that Myanmar carry out a “more inclusive and transparent verification” of the Rohingya refugees and set up a tripartite process to bring Myanmar, Bangladesh and the UNHCR together and enhance coordination on repatriation.
“The UNHCR has made specific proposals to Myanmar that could help move things forward, which include resuming and enhancing dialogue between the Myanmar authorities and the Rohingya refugees as well as other measures that will help inspire trust among the refugees ... and comprehensively implementing the Rakhine Advisory Commission recommendations,” Mostafa Mohammad Sazzad Hossain, the UNHCR’s spokesman in Dhaka, told Arab News.
But the Rohingya said they would rather live in the 12 feet by 8 feet plastic and cloth makeshift tents until a sustainable solution was devised for their repatriation.
“It’s been three years since we were ousted from our homeland,” Mohammad Nur, a refugee in Kutupalang camp, told Arab News. “If we receive a guarantee regarding the citizenship issue, we will go back immediately. Otherwise, what can I do after repatriation?”
Another member of the Rohingya living in the same camp said that refugee life had hampered his children’s education and was an “irreparable” loss.
“It’s not our country,” Abdur Rahman, a 47-year-old father of four who is dependent on relief aid for survival, told Arab News. “How long can people survive with this refugee status? We want to return home with full rights and freedom of movement.”
Bangladeshi authorities said that while Dhaka was “doing everything in its capacity” to help the Rohingya, it was time the world focused more on “moral diplomacy” rather than “economic diplomacy” for a sustainable solution to the crisis.
“Asian giants like China, Japan and India, who are moving forward with huge investments in Myanmar, should play a more effective role to create a conducive environment in trouble-torn Rakhine for the repatriation,” Shomsher Mobin Chowdhury, former foreign secretary of Bangladesh, said. “Otherwise, it would be tough to find a solution to this crisis. Neighboring countries are focusing more on their own interests and bilateral relations with Myanmar and applying veto in the UN meetings regarding any stern decision against Myanmar which has prolonged the Rohingya crisis.”

Topics: Rohingya Rohingya Mulims Myanmar

Related

World
Local virus outbreak in Myanmar sparks fears for Rohingya camps
World
Missing Rohingya refugees found alive on Malaysian islet

Latest updates

Al-Ittihad hit form at last to boost battle against relegation
What We Are Reading Today: In the Blood: Understanding America’s Farm Families
Rohingya repatriation talks reach stalemate
Taliban in Pakistan for peace talks
Optimism in Egypt despite strict virus protocols

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.