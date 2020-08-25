You are here

Taiwan tells Alibaba’s Taobao to re-register or leave

Alibaba CEO Jack Ma. (Reuters)
  • Amid growing political tension, Taiwan has stepped up oversight of Chinese investment and the operations of Chinese tech firms on the island
TAIPEI: Taiwan on Monday gave the domestic branch of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s e-commerce site Taobao six months to re-register as a Chinese investment rather than a foreign one, or leave, in the government’s latest shot against Chinese firms.

Amid growing political tension, Taiwan has stepped up oversight of Chinese investment and the operations of Chinese tech firms on the island.

Last week it said it planned to stop local sales of Chinese internet television streaming services, though it does not plan to block them.

The investment commission of Taiwan’s Economics Ministry said Taobao Taiwan was operated by a British-registered company called Claddagh Venture Investment, an investment firm that was in effect controlled by Alibaba.

The commission was also concerned about information security as user data was sent back to China, it said, adding that Taobao Taiwan had been fined T$410,000 ($13,960) and had six months to either withdraw its investment, or re-register.

“We do not consider the company as foreign investment,” commission spokesman Su Chi-Yun told Reuters. “They will have to decide whether to disinvest or rectify their investment.”

The company should have registered as a Chinese investment, but came in as foreign investment instead since “it’s more convenient,” he added.

Taiwan treats investment from foreign countries differently than that from China, with far more stringent rules.

Su said even if Taobao chose to register as Chinese investment in Taiwan, it could still fall afoul of rules barring Chinese companies from sectors vital to its business model, such as third-party payments or advertising.

Claddagh’s Taiwan office expressed regret at the move and said it had received no formal notification from the government, but that it respected the decision and would “carry out rectification as soon as possible.” It did not give details.

Taobao Taiwan, launched last year, has previously said it was an entirely different platform from Taobao China.

Topics: Taiwan Alibaba Taobao

Virus-hit Indian resort turns pool into fish farm

Virus-hit Indian resort turns pool into fish farm

  • The complex was forced to shut in March when a nationwide coronavirus lockdown was ordered
KOCHI, India: A luxury resort in southern India has turned its swimming pool into a fish farm to stop the business sinking amid the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Normally the 150-meter pool at the Aveda Resort in Kerala state is packed with European tourists. Now thousands of pearl spot fish are causing the splash.

The complex was forced to shut in March when a nationwide coronavirus lockdown was ordered. Few hotels have been allowed to reopen since.

Of those which are still shuttered, not many boast a pool with 7.5 million liters of water, which can be put to alternative use.

“We have had zero revenues, so in June, we put around 16,000 two-month-old pearl spot fish in the pool,” Aveda’s general manager Jyotish Surendran told AFP.

The fish, which takes about eight months to reach full size, is a popular ingredient in dishes in southern India and the Middle East.

“We plan to harvest by November and will export to the Middle East,” Surendran said, predicting about four tons of pearl spots growing in the swimming pool could be worth $40,000 on the market.

The makeshift farm would not cover the losses from the pandemic, which has driven many hotels to bankruptcy, said the hotel boss.

But Surendran was hopeful that the money would help cover basic bills so the business can keep running until tourists return.

And the Aveda plans to keep faith with the pearl spot even when business resumes.

“We can’t continue with this farm in the pool, but we are trying to find alternative land where we can build up this knowledge for bigger projects,” he said.

Topics: India Coronavirus

