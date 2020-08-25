You are here

UAE records 275 new COVID-19 infections, 1 death

The UAE reported the recovery of 94 people, bringing the total number of individuals free from the virus to 58,582. (File/AFP)
  • The health ministry said the country’s total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 67,282
DUBAI: The UAE recorded 275 new coronavirus infections overnight after carrying out 71,282 additional tests, state news agency WAM reported.
The health ministry said the country’s total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 67,282.
It also confirmed the death of one patient over virus complications, raising the total number of fatalities to 376.
The UAE also reported the recovery of a further 94 people, bringing the total number of individuals free from the virus to 58,582.

Jordan isolates cities due to spike in COVID-19 cases, minister self-isolates

  • Adaileh confirmed that the northern city of Ar-Ramtha’s lockdown will be lifted as of Tuesday
  • The Kingdom isolated three buildings in Rusaifa city and Zarqa district
DUBAI: Jordan’s Sahab province will be isolated starting 12 p.m. on Tuesday until the coronavirus situation in the area stabilizes, state news agency Petra reported citing the Minister of State for Media Affairs, Amjad Adaileh.
"The decision was taken upon the recommendation of the Health Minister and in light of the increasing number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases reported in the city of Sahab," he said.
He added that the curfew hours in the province will start from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m., while educational facilities, markets, parks and mosques, will remain closed.
Adaileh also confirmed that the northern city of Ar-Ramtha’s lockdown will be lifted as of Tuesday due to decrease in the number of infections.
"The government and the concerned bodies are still assessing the need to impose a full curfew on Friday August 28, and in case the decision was taken, it will be announced 48 hours prior to its implementation, to avoid confusion as much as possible," the minister underlined.
The Kingdom also isolated three buildings in Rusaifa city and Zarqa district, as three people were tested positive for coronavirus. Governor of Zarqa Hijazi Assaf said more than 200 tests were conducted on people who came in contact with the infected patients.
Meanwhile, the Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Muthana Gharaibeh announced that he is self-isolating and carrying out work from home after meeting with infected Iraqi Minister of Telecommunication Arkan Shihab.The Iraqi minister has arrived in the country’s capital Amman on an official working visit and was tested upon arrival, Adaileh said.

