UAE records 275 new COVID-19 infections, 1 death

DUBAI: The UAE recorded 275 new coronavirus infections overnight after carrying out 71,282 additional tests, state news agency WAM reported.
The health ministry said the country’s total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 67,282.
It also confirmed the death of one patient over virus complications, raising the total number of fatalities to 376.
The UAE also reported the recovery of a further 94 people, bringing the total number of individuals free from the virus to 58,582.
