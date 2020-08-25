Pompeo leaves Israel on historic direct flight to Sudan

You are here

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a joint statement to the press with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (unseen) after meeting in Jerusalem, on August 24, 2020. (AFP)
AFP

  • Israel and Sudan do not have diplomatic relations and, barring a last-minute route change, it would be the first such non-stop flight
  • Israel has regular commercial flights to Egypt, Sudan’s northern neighbor, with which it signed a peace agreement in 1979
TEL AVIV: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday left Israel for Sudan, the next stop on his regional tour, on the first official direct flight from Tel Aviv to Khartoum.
Video released by the US embassy in Jerusalem showed an official greeting Pompeo as he walked onto the plane, saying “You are now on a historic flight,” and the top US diplomat nodding in agreement.
Israel and Sudan do not have diplomatic relations and, barring a last-minute route change, it would be the first such non-stop flight, US officials said.

Israel has regular commercial flights to Egypt, Sudan’s northern neighbor, with which it signed a peace agreement in 1979.
Pompeo’s trip, also taking in Bahrain and the UAE, comes in the wake of the August 13 announcement of a US-brokered normalization of relations between the Emirates and the Jewish state.
Speaking in Jerusalem on Monday, both Pompeo and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that they were hopeful that other Arab states would follow suit.
The deal with the UAE is not strictly-speaking a peace deal as the two states have never been at war.
Israel is also technically at war with Sudan, which for years had supported hard-line Islamist forces but which is turning its back on the era of strongman Omar Al-Bashir who was ousted last year.

Topics: Mike Pompeo UAE-Israel peace deal

Turkey detains Daesh suspect planning ‘sensational’ attack

Updated 16 min 44 sec ago
AP

Turkey detains Daesh suspect planning ‘sensational’ attack

  • The suspect was detained in an operation at a hotel in the low-income Kucukcekmece district
  • Police seized an automatic rifle, spare magazines and bullets during the raid
Updated 16 min 44 sec ago
AP

ANKARA, Turkey: Police in Istanbul have detained a suspected Daesh group militant who was allegedly planning a “sensational” attack in the city, Turkey’s state-run news agency reported Tuesday.
Anadolu Agency said the suspect, identified by the initials H.S., was detained in an operation at a hotel in the low-income Kucukcekmece district. Police seized an automatic rifle, spare magazines and bullets during the raid, the report said.
The suspect had scouted Istanbul’s main Taksim Square and surrounding areas with the aim of carrying out a “sensational” attack, Anadolu reported. He had illegally crossed into Turkey from Syria and made his way to Istanbul, the report said.
It wasn’t immediately clear when the man was detained. Anadolu said the suspect has appeared before a court which ordered his formal arrest.
It was the second time this month that police reportedly foiled possible attacks by the Daesh militants. Two weeks ago, police in northwestern Bursa province detained a suspected Daesh militant who was allegedly planning an attack on a police station.
Turkey has suffered a string of attacks by Daesh militants over the last five years, including an attack at an Istanbul nightclub during New Year’s celebrations in the early hours of 2017. The attack killed 39 people, most of them foreigners.

Topics: Turkey Daesh

