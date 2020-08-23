Pompeo to tour region after UAE-Israel deal

JERUSALEM: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is due in Jerusalem on Monday to start a tour focused on Israel's normalising of ties with the UAE and pushing other Arab states to follow suit.

After meeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he is set to visit senior figures in Sudan, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, the State Department said Sunday.

Israel had previously only signed peace treaties with Egypt and Jordan, two neighbours with which it had technically been at war, unlike the United Arab Emirates.

Following the US-sponsored deal announced on August 13, the new partners say they want to promote trade, especially the sale of Emirati oil to Israel and Israeli technology to the Emirates, as well as boosting tourism by establishing direct air links.

During his visit, Pompeo will "discuss regional security issues related to Iran's malicious influence (and) establishing and deepening Israel's relationships in the region," the State Department said in a statement.

President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, announced in January, saw cooperation between Israel and some Arab countries.

It also gave the Jewish state a green light to annex parts of the West Bank - something Israel committed to "suspending" under the UAE deal, without saying for how long.

The Palestinians have slammed the UAE's move as a "stab in the back" while their own conflict with the Jewish state remains unresolved.

But the UAE ambassador to Washington, writing on the front page of Israel's top-selling daily, said closer ties would benefit everybody.

"They will help move the region beyond the ugly legacy of hostility and conflicts, towards a destiny of hope, peace and prosperity," he wrote in Yediot Aharonot's weekend edition.

Tel Aviv daily Israel Hayom, a staunch backer of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, wrote Sunday that direct talks between the sides on the wording of the deal were close to starting and "a full agreement could be reached within a month."

A signing ceremony is set to be held at the White House within that timeframe, the paper wrote.

The surprise announcement of the Israel-Emirati pact sparked huge speculation on who might be next, with frequent mentions of Bahrain and Sudan, which is turning its back on the Omar Al-Bashir era.

Israel remains technically at war with Sudan, which for years supported hardline Islamist forces.

Sudan's foreign ministry spokesman was fired last week after he made allegedly unauthorised comments indicating contact had been made with Israel regarding normalising ties.

But the State Department said Pompeo would meet Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok during his tour, to "express support for deepening the Sudan-Israel relationship",

He will also meet Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa before meeting UAE foreign minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan to discuss the Israel deal, it said.