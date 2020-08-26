You are here

5 Reasons to add peas to your diet

The garden pea packs quite a punch when it comes to nutrition. (Shutterstock)
DUBAI: Learn all about the superfoods that will help you live a longer and healthier life. Devinder Bains, personal trainer and nutrition coach fills you in…

It might be small in size, but the garden pea packs quite a punch when it comes to nutrition. Add them to your meat and two-veg dish, throw some in a pasta, curry or stir fry, or use the mighty green balls in a rice dish to make the perfect accompaniment. They’re not just a deliciously sweet legume, but also super cheap and worthy of superfood status when it comes to health.

High in protein

There’s a reason peas are the backbone of most vegan protein powders — half a cup has a whopping 4 gm of protein, three times the amount in the same quantity of carrots. Amino acids, which make up protein, are the building blocks needed for everything from muscle and bone strength, hormone and enzyme structure, as well as for the make up of skin, blood and cartilage.


Improved eye health

Half a cup of peas has 35 percent of the daily required amount of vitamin A, which is essential for good eyesight. It’s used to keep the cornea (outside covering of the eye) clear and is also a component of rhodopsin, a protein in the eyes that helps you see in darker conditions.




Peas are worthy of superfood status when it comes to health. (Shutterstock)


Benefit digestion

Peas are stacked with fiber that not only helps keep you feel fuller for longer, but also contributes to good bacteria in the gut, keeping bad bacteria at bay. Peas contain insoluble fiber, which can help with constipation by making passing waste easier and quicker. Although peas have been linked to reducing your risk of developing issues such as irritable bowel syndrome, if you already have the condition it’s best to keep intake to a minimum (no more than one-third of a cup).


Reduce risk of cancer

This is mainly due to the high antioxidant content, which fights damaging agents in the body and reduces inflammation. Peas are also rich in vitamin K, which can fight prostate cancer, as well as other plant compounds that can stunt tumor growth.


Preventing and controlling diabetes

Peas are low on the glycemic index (GI), which means they are less like to give you blood sugar spikes compared with high GI foods. They also work in stabilizing blood sugar levels, which is important for controlling diabetes. Peas also contain magnesium, vitamins K, A, C and B vitamins which can help reduce the risk of diabetes.

Topics: diet health tips diet tips

A westerner’s journey through Saudi Arabia

Updated 6 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

A westerner’s journey through Saudi Arabia

  • Alex Woodman embarked on a two-year expedition to experience Saudi Arabia
  • His new book and accompanying documentary “The Land of Adat” marks his trek
Updated 6 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

LOS ANGELES: A university professor with a long-standing interest in the culture or “adat” of Saudi Arabia has produced a book chronicling his journey through the Kingdom.

Alex Woodman embarked on a two-year expedition to experience Saudi Arabia, and his new book and accompanying documentary, “The Land of Adat,” marks his trek.


“I don’t believe in sitting in another country and writing about another country is the way to do it,” Woodman said. “You know, you have to go there. You have to live with the people. You have to live the tradition to understand them.”

Inspired by the tawaf Hajj ritual, Woodman traveled counterclockwise around Saudi Arabia, beginning in the south, then traveling to eastern, central, and northwestern areas, and ending his journey in Madinah. At each stop, he was taken aback by the diversity of natural and manmade splendor.

“Each city, each village has its own beauty. I would highly recommend people to visit the Kingdom and see the hidden beauty.”

The main focus of his journey was to be immersed, to learn from the people he met, and introduce and educate the West about the importance of Saudi Arabia’s adat, which means tradition.

READ MORE: Exploring Saudi Arabia: A journey through the lens

“Keeping adat in our human texture is very important because yes, we’re moving on, there’s a lot of technology, a lot of progress. But if we don’t learn from the past, then we cannot move to the future.”

And Saudi Arabia is moving into the future with its Vision 2030 reform plan, which is granting travelers like Woodman unprecedented access. Now, either through accounts like “Land of Adat” or by traveling in person, the world is seeing the country in a new way.

“I'm sure the world will see what Saudi Arabia can do,” Woodman added. “I want to quote one of the ambassadors that I recently met with. He said: ‘The world needs to learn from Saudi Arabia, not Saudi Arabia from the world.’”

Topics: Lifestyle Books Saudi Arabia

