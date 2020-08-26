You are here

Hurricane Laura roars toward US Gulf Coast, ‘unsurvivable storm surge’ forecast

The US is preparing for the massive Category 4 storm Laura to rip through parts of the South. (AP)
The US is preparing for the massive Category 4 storm Laura to rip through parts of the South. (AP)
The US is preparing for the massive Category 4 storm Laura to rip through parts of the South. (AP)
Reuters

PORT ARTHUR: Hurricane Laura roared toward the Gulf Coast on Wednesday afternoon as a massive Category 4 storm and was expected to cause catastrophic damage and “unsurvivable storm surge” along the Texas and Louisiana border, the National Hurricane Center said.
Laura, located 200 miles (320 km) south-southeast of Port Arthur on Wednesday afternoon, had maximum sustained winds of 140 miles per hour (220 km per hour) and was expected to pack winds of up to 145 mph (233 kph) before landfall on Wednesday night, the Miami-based forecaster said.
Some 620,000 people were under mandatory evacuation orders in Louisiana and Texas.
The catastrophic storm surge could penetrate up to 30 miles (48 km) inland from the coastline between Sea Rim State Park, Texas, and Intracoastal City, Louisiana, and could raise water levels as high as 20 feet (6 m) in parts of Cameron Parish, Louisiana, the NHC said.
“To think that there would be a wall of water over two stories high coming on shore is very difficult for most to conceive, but that is what is going to happen,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Benjamin Schott at a news conference. Most of Louisiana’s Cameron Parish would be underwater at some point, Schott added.
“The word ‘unsurvivable’ is not one that we like to use, and it’s one that I’ve never used before,” Schott said of the storm surge.
Temporary housing was being hastily organized outside the storm surge zone for evacuated residents, and emergency teams were being strategically positioned, state and federal emergency management agencies said.
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Pete Gaynor posted pictures of portable shelters at Camp Beauregard, Louisiana, about 115 miles (185 km) north of the Gulf Coast.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott said his state’s National Guard was in place with high-water vehicles and rescue helicopters.
While Houston had earlier in the week feared Laura would deliver a direct hit to the fourth-largest US city, the storm has shifted east and Houston, which was devastated by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, looked likely to escape the worst of it.
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said the state’s entire National Guard had been activated for the first time since 2012.

More than 420,000 Texas residents and another 200,000 people in neighboring Louisiana were under mandatory evacuation orders.
The oil-refining town of Port Arthur was at the center of where the NHC was forecasting Laura to make landfall.
The city of 54,000 was a ghost town on Wednesday afternoon, with just a couple of gas stations and a liquor store open for business.
“People need their vodka,” said Janaka Balasooriya, a cashier, who said he lived a few blocks away and would ride out the storm at home.
The sky over Port Arthur was a gray blanket, with ominous dark clouds approaching out in the Gulf. Wind and rain came in cycles as the hurricane’s outer bands arrived.
Eric Daw, a 58-year-old Port Arthur resident, filled up his car at the Fuel Depot.
He said he wanted to evacuate earlier but lacked money for gas as he was waiting on a disability payment. He was headed to a shelter in San Antonio, a 4 1/2-hour drive, where instead of worrying about the storm he has to contend with COVID-19.
“They say we are all supposed to socially distance now,” he said. “But how am I supposed to socially distance in a shelter?“
Laura was also expected to spawn tornadoes on Wednesday night over Louisiana, far southeastern Texas and southwestern Mississippi and drop 5 to 10 inches (127 to 254 mm) of rain over the region, the NHC said. It added there would likely be widespread flooding from far eastern Texas across Louisiana and Arkansas from Wednesday to Thursday.
Crude oil production in the Gulf of Mexico has been paralyzed as companies shut down operations. Output cuts are nearing 90%, a level not seen since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Hidalgo County urged voluntary evacuation in the coastal region surrounding Houston, and shelters were set up in San Antonio, Dallas and Austin. Thousands of evacuees would be sheltered at hotels in cities farther inland in Louisiana and Texas, authorities said, to encourage social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
Jared Brown, 39, was heading to a friend’s house in Austin from his home in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on Wednesday. He had decided that would be safer from viral exposure than a hotel, where he normally would have taken shelter.
“Luckily he didn’t mind,” Brown said of his friend.

Topics: Hurricane Laura

Afghan actress turned police officer recovering after ambush in Kabul

Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Renowned former actress Saba Sahar, one of Afghanistan’s first female film directors, is recovering in hospital after sustaining four bullet wounds during an attack on Tuesday, Aug. 25, when gunmen opened fire on her car in the capital Kabul.

“Sahar had just left home and was heading for the office in her official car with one of her kids, a bodyguard and her driver, when three gunmen in an alley in the eastern part of Kabul opened fire on her before fleeing,” Aimal Zaki, her husband, told Arab News.

Zaki, who was home at the time of the incident, added that a short while after Sahar left home on Tuesday, he “heard gunshots” and was told she had been wounded when he called to check on her.

“We reached the site, she had received four bullets in her abdominal area, the driver and bodyguard were also wounded, my daughter was well, and we immediately rushed Sahar to the hospital,” he said.

Describing it as “a very dangerous ambush,” he added: “The gunmen, according to the driver of the car, were armed with an AK-47. She was in a coma until early this morning, but is out of danger now and in the recovery unit of the police hospital.”

Sahar, 44, is one of Afghanistan’s most famous actors, a campaigner for women’s rights and is considered a vocal critic of the Taliban.

After working as an independent director for several years and with eight films to her name, she finally retired from the film industry in 2015.

Her latest film, released this year, depicted the role and significance of female police officers during crackdown operations against insurgent groups such as the Taliban and Daesh.

She is currently serving as the deputy head of the gender department for the police’s special force, after working as a police officer for more than a decade.

Officials described Tuesday’s incident as the latest in a chain of targeted attacks by the Taliban on security forces, despite no one claiming responsibility for Tuesday’s attack.

“An assessment is underway to nab the culprits,” Ferdaus Faramarz, a spokesman for Kabul police told Arab News.

Tariq Aryan, chief spokesman for the interior ministry, said the attack was “part of a pattern of terrorist attacks,” accusing the Taliban of involvement.

“The Taliban are behind such attacks as they have repeatedly warned government security officials in the past to abandon their duties. A bigger picture of this attack could be to frighten women who serve in security organs,” he told Arab News.

Tuesday’s attack occurred amid the backdrop of the yet-to-start intra-Afghan talks — where the Taliban have repeatedly pledged to uphold women’s rights — and takes place just ten days after unidentified shooters attacked another prominent woman in the country.

Former lawmaker Fawzia Koofi, who is a women’s rights advocate and a member of the negotiating team with the Taliban, sustained minor injuries in the attack on Aug. 16 which took place when the gunmen attacked her car in the north of Kabul.

Authorities investigating the incident said they had yet to ascertain the motive and identity of the attackers, even as Koofi said that it was the “work of peace spoilers.”

Other woman lawmakers agreed.

“Their (the Taliban’s) intention from such attacks is to frighten women from working in government, especially in security. This has become a worrying matter for some,” Nazifa Zaki, a legislator from Kabul, told Arab News.

She said the attack on Sahar was part of similar targeted attacks by the Taliban on women “who either worked as military or civilian officials” in various parts of Afghanistan in recent years.

Reactions poured in from across the world on Wednesday, with Amnesty International saying that there had been an “extremely worrying” rise in attacks on film actors, political activists and human rights defenders in Afghanistan recently, while Ross Wilson, a top US diplomat in Kabul, described the attack as “despicable” on Twitter.

“The attack was part of a wave of growing violence and routine targeted killings in Kabul, which show how much the city has become more insecure,” Shafiq Hapal, an analyst and a university teacher, told Arab News.

Topics: Aghanistan Saba Sahar Taliban

