Boom or bust? Say hello to cryptocurrency lending

A Russian firm opened the country’s largest crypto mining center as the country looks to cultivate the ‘experimental’ industry. (AFP)
  • Users see high gains, claim tech will transform lending, but critics warn of risks at mostly unregulated platforms
LONDON: It sounds like a surefire bet. You lend money to a borrower who puts up collateral that exceeds the size of the loan, and then you earn interest of about 20 percent. What could possibly go wrong?

That’s the proposition presented by “DeFi,” or decentralized finance, peer-to-peer cryptocurrency platforms that allow lenders and borrowers to transact without the traditional gatekeepers of loans: Banks.

And it has exploded during the COVID-19 crisis.

Loans on such platforms have risen more than seven-fold since March to $3.7 billion, according to industry site DeFi Pulse, as investors hunt returns at a time when central banks across the world have slashed interest rates to prop up economies battered by the pandemic.

Proponents say DeFi sites, which run on open-source code with algorithms that set rates in real-time based on supply and demand, represent the future of financial services, providing a cheaper, more efficient and accessible way for people and companies to access and offer credit.

But with the promise of high rewards comes high risk.

Lawyers and analysts say such sites are vulnerable to coding bugs and hacks, and most are untested at scale and unregulated — the latter typical of much of a global cryptocurrency sector mistrustful of the financial establishment.

Critics warn the technology could be the next overblown bubble of the crypto world, akin to initial coin offerings (ICOs), with inexperienced investors at particular risk. In 2017, billions of dollars poured into ICOs, where companies raised capital by issuing new virtual coins. Most projects failed to gain traction, and many investors lost their money. “These are experiments in finance,” said Preston Byrne of law firm Anderson Kill in New York. “They’re not necessarily legally compliant in a lot of cases,” he added. “But that doesn’t mean that they can’t be at some future point.”

DeFi is nonetheless surging in popularity.

Seven years ago, Brice Berdah dreamt of retiring in his mid-30s. He worked out what he would need to save: “The exact amount was €1.7 million ($2 million). My plan was to make 5 percent on my capital.”

Reality, though, scuppered his plans. Low interest rates meant his savings stagnated, while enquiries into real estate and car-parking businesses came to naught.

“By 27, I had only saved only about 0.5 percent of the required amount,” said Berdah, who works at a startup that makes digital wallets for storing digital coins. “It was an obvious failure.”

To resurrect his dream Berdah, now 28, has turned to DeFi. “Now I’m using DeFi, I’ve readjusted my retirement plans,” said Paris-based Berdah, who has bet 90 percent of his net worth on DeFi. “Returns are about 20-25 percent over the last six months ... and I’m on track just now.”

While DeFi’s roots are in a crypto sector hostile to mainstream finance, some of its aims — like cutting costly steps and paperwork in financing — have caught the attention of the firms it seeks to undermine.

In the future, backers say, bonds or stocks will be issued and traded directly on their blockchain-based platforms instead of by investment banks or centralized exchanges. Code, not humans, will oversee the processes, they say.

For their part, major banks are looking at how such technology can be used to complement, rather than upend, established finance. Goldman Sachs, for example, has hired a new head of digital assets to look at how assets can exist on blockchain technology, a spokesman said earlier this month.

“There is an actual value on what is being built on these protocols,” said Maya Zehavi, a blockchain consultant and board member of an Israeli blockchain industry group. “It might end up being an instant financialization ecosystem for any project. That’s the promise.”

Most DeFi platforms are based on the ethereum blockchain, the backbone for ether, the second-biggest cryptocurrency after bitcoin. Unlike bitcoin, ethereum’s blockchain can be used to create digital contracts.

Loans are recorded, issued and managed by the blockchain-based contracts. Borrowers must offer collateral, also in cryptocurrency, usually worth more than the loans they take out.

DeFi is not for the faint-hearted. Borrowers are typically traders who take out loans in say, ethereum, then use the coins to trade on various exchanges against other cryptocurrencies. They then aim to pay back the loan and pocket their profits, comparable to short-sellers in stock markets.

One such borrower is Antoine Mouran, a university student.

Mouran borrows the USD Coin cryptocurrency on lending platform Aave, and then uses the loan to trade Lend coins.

The profits on a typical trade? They can reach 30 percent, Mouran said. “My portfolio is a couple of thousands dollars,” the 18-year-old added. “I trade for fun, to discover new technologies,  such as decentralized finance.”

Banks in bonus balancing act as economies shrink but markets boom

  • Pandemic has worried institutions, but fears abound about losing ground to rivals
LONDON: Major international banks may still pay out big bonuses to high flyers this year even as the pandemic saps the global economy, as fears of losing talent to rivals during a trading boom trump worries of a big compensation bill.

While the likes of HSBC and Deutsche Bank are making redundancies to trim costs, other banks are taking a more relaxed approach to job, salary and bonus cuts across their workforces, remuneration consultants say.

A poll in June of 75 financial firms by Pearl Meyer, a global remuneration consultant, showed 63 percent have neither made nor contemplated changes to bonus structures in the face of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, even though 70 percent expect it to have a moderately or slightly negative impact on their businesses.

Bonus plans also come despite a regulatory frown in Britain and elsewhere on bumper cash payouts in the early days of the pandemic, as banks were urged to conserve capital.

“These banks move broadly in lockstep, no one wants to cut anything first,” said Simon Patterson, managing director at Pearl Meyer, which advises more than 1,000 companies on employee compensation structures annually.

Sources at two global banks said it was too early to speculate on bonus outcomes for specific units, though many traders will expect big payouts after a surge in revenue at market divisions propped up investment bank profits in the first half of the year.

Research from compensation consultant Johnson Associates this month suggested 2020 bonuses for fixed-income traders for instance could rise by more than 30 percent from last year. But that will need to be balanced against performances in other units, with low interest rates and an expected rise in defaults set to hit earnings in retail and in corporate banking.

“Financial markets are cyclical but what we face is so unprecedented, no one truly knows whether next year is a feast or famine,” Patterson said.

Britain’s Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) banned bonus payments to top management and material risk takers at the UK’s biggest deposit-taking banks when Europe’s COVID-19 crisis escalated in March, meaning some top traders could miss out.

London-based, Asia-focused banking giant HSBC is expected to continue with redundancies to trim costs amid a global financial slowdown, but others are taking a more relaxed approach. (AFP)

Some senior managers at Barclays, Lloyds Banking Group and NatWest Group waived scheduled pay rises and took voluntary salary cuts.

But the PRA has not made clear how long the ban will stay in place and some banks are already planning for future payouts, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) noted last month, though it urged them to align payouts with long-term business plans.

The PRA said it will reassess firms’ distribution plans beyond 2020 in the fourth quarter.

Its assessment will be based on the current and projected capital positions of the banks and will take into account the level of economic uncertainty and market conditions at that time. The European Central Bank said last month that EU-regulated firms must “adopt extreme moderation with regard to variable remuneration payments until 1 Jan. 2021,” though this restriction ends before most EU lenders set bonuses for 2020.

Longer-term, it encouraged banks to consider whether a larger part of variable pay could be deferred for longer or paid in other instruments rather than cash.

A source at a major global bank said firms were reluctant to dismantle bonus structures, because doing so could deter bright graduates from applying for entry-level roles and demotivate existing staff needed to power the business through tough times.

There may however be pressure to adapt their models, in a bid to keep costs in check and avoid a backlash over huge payouts during a recession. Some are reducing the amount paid to new hires. Data from recruitment consultant Morgan McKinley showed the average salary rise for those moving from one UK finance job to another dropped to 15 percent in the first half of 2020 compared with 19.8 percent a year before.

In the US, some banks including Popular Inc. and Associated Banc Corp. have already said they will pay front-line employees more money in the form of “hazard bonuses” during the pandemic.

Other banks are offering non-financial rewards like extra holiday leave and other benefits to make staff feel both valued and wealthier, at little or no impact to their bottom lines, the remuneration consultants said.

Justine Woolf, director of consulting at UK-based Innecto Reward Consulting, said banks were also looking to increase bonuses to staff who helped them hit certain environmental, social and governance goals, so that payouts were more aligned with good corporate behavior.

“Banks want to be seen to be doing the right thing,” Woolf said. “That includes increasing diversity and creating a better gender profile, and bonus plans are being tweaked to incentivise managers to achieve this.”

But top risk-takers and executives were less willing to surrender the chance to take home big bonuses, she said, leading some employers to consider awarding restricted stock to appease
those who could yet miss out because of regulation.

“Bankers know the score,” said Pearl Meyer’s Patterson. “Some years they are overpaid, some years they are underpaid. It’s never like Goldilock’s porridge.”

