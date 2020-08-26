ADEN: A campaign to fight dengue fever in Aden has been launched by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) in cooperation with the Al-Awn Foundation. The spraying campaign is being carried out in the city’s Buraiqa district. It will last five months and benefit more than 860,000 people.
Fahd Al-Alawi, director of the Ministry of Health’s office in Buraiqa, praised the center’s efforts and its fast response in going to targeted areas after dengue fever cases emerged in Ras Imran.
KSRelief launched an emergency response project in July to combat dengue fever. Spraying campaigns, as well as the removal of stagnant water and wetlands, are to be carried out in all of Aden’s directorates to get rid of mosquitoes.
The center has also distributed 4,500 cartons of dates to displaced and affected people from Al-Jawf to Marib governorates, benefiting 4,500 families, and distributed 920 cartons of dates in Al-Dhale governorate, benefiting 920 families.
In Hodeidah governorate, KSRelief distributed 1,494 cartons of dates to displaced and affected people, benefiting 1,494 families.
The center also continues to provide medical assistance to Syrian refugees in the Zaatari camp in Jordan.
Campaign launched to fight dengue fever in Aden
https://arab.news/2q8mz
Campaign launched to fight dengue fever in Aden
ADEN: A campaign to fight dengue fever in Aden has been launched by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) in cooperation with the Al-Awn Foundation. The spraying campaign is being carried out in the city’s Buraiqa district. It will last five months and benefit more than 860,000 people.