Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom welcome their first child

US singer-songwriter Katy Perry welcomed her first child with her fiancé actor Orlando Bloom on Wednesday.

The couple told UNICEF, the organization they serve as Goodwill Ambassadors, that they had named their new bundle of joy Daisy Dove Bloom.

Both Bloom and Perry took to Instagram to share a picture of them holding their newborn’s hands.

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” they said in a statement.

“But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every 11 seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes,” read their statement.

“Since COVID-19, many more newborn lives are at risk because of a greater lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.”

The new parents then went on to say that they will be doing whatever it takes to “ensure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare.”

And to do so, Perry and Bloom set up a donation page to celebrate their daughter’s arrival.

“By supporting UNICEF, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child,” the famous couple said.

The 35-year-old mother revealed her pregnancy in March in her music video “Never Worn White,” which was almost a year after she and the “Lord of the Rings” actor got engaged.

This is the multi-Grammy-nominated star’s first child, and Bloom’s second baby. He has a nine-year-old son, Flynn, from his former wife, model Miranda Kerr.

Fans took to Twitter to congratulate the couple.

“Congratulations Katy and Orlando. Love the name ..Glad she's healthy..God Bless you all,” wrote one user.

Another jokingly tweeted: “I can’t believe you released the baby before the album. I’m so happy for you tho.”