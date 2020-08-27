You are here

  Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom welcome their first child

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom welcome their first child

The couple named their baby Daisy Dove Bloom. (AFP)
DUBAI: US singer-songwriter Katy Perry welcomed her first child with her fiancé actor Orlando Bloom on Wednesday. 

The couple told UNICEF, the organization they serve as Goodwill Ambassadors, that they had named their new bundle of joy Daisy Dove Bloom. 

Both Bloom and Perry took to Instagram to share a picture of them holding their newborn’s hands.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Repost @unicef ・・・ Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.

A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” they said in a statement. 

“But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every 11 seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes,” read their statement. 

“Since COVID-19, many more newborn lives are at risk because of a greater lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.”

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

i’ve got to shed all this skin if I want the distance let the sun in pull out the weeds and focus my vision

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

The new parents then went on to say that they will be doing whatever it takes to “ensure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare.” 

And to do so, Perry and Bloom set up a donation page to celebrate their daughter’s arrival. 

“By supporting UNICEF, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child,” the famous couple said.

The 35-year-old mother revealed her pregnancy in March in her music video “Never Worn White,” which was almost a year after she and the “Lord of the Rings” actor got engaged.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Let’s just say it’s gonna be a jam packed summer... #NeverWornWhite is out now

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

This is the multi-Grammy-nominated star’s first child, and Bloom’s second baby. He has a nine-year-old son, Flynn, from his former wife, model Miranda Kerr.

Fans took to Twitter to congratulate the couple. 

“Congratulations Katy and Orlando. Love the name ..Glad she's healthy..God Bless you all,” wrote one user. 

Another jokingly tweeted: “I can’t believe you released the baby before the album. I’m so happy for you tho.” 

Topics: Katy Perry Orlando Bloom

Bella Hadid shares ‘the truth’ about her Lyme disease  

Updated 56 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Bella Hadid shares ‘the truth’ about her Lyme disease  

Updated 56 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Bella Hadid has opened up about her Lyme disease this week. 

The American supermodel, who is of Dutch and Palestinian descent, took to Instagram to share insights about her illness, contracted through a tick bite. 

The catwalk star, who was diagnosed in 2012, wrote to her 32.5 million followers: “Every day I feel at least 10 of these attributes without fail ... since I was probably 14, but more aggressively when I turned 18.” 

Instagram: @BellaHadid

Accompanying the text, Hadid shared an infographic that shows the symptoms that patients of Lyme disease experience.

“The truth, the invisible disease,” added the 23-year-old.

She is not the only member of her family who suffers from the illness — her mother, Yolanda, and her brother, Anwar, also have it. 

Instagram: @BellaHadid
Instagram: @BellaHadid

Lyme disease is transmitted to humans through infected ticks, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Symptoms can include fever, chills, headache, fatigue, joint aches and a “bull’s-eye” rash that occurs in 70 to 80 percent of infections.

Most people who are treated with antibiotics early fully recover, according to the CDC, though the infection can become severe or prolonged in some cases.

Earlier this year, Justin Bieber revealed her also suffers from the same illness in a YouTube documentary.

“It’s been a rough couple years, but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease, and I will be back and better than ever,” the 25 year old said. 

Topics: Bella Hadid Lyme disease

