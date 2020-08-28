You are here

  Arab American on FBI's Most Wanted list captured in Texas

Arab American on FBI’s Most Wanted list captured in Texas

Updated 28 August 2020
RAY HANANIA

  • Yaser Abdel Said, who has been on the run for more than 12 years, is accused of murdering his two teenage daughters
CHICAGO: An Arab American man accused of murdering his two teenage daughters more than 12 years ago in Texas has been captured, the FBI announced on Thursday.

Yaser Abdel Said, was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday in Justin, a small town 36 miles northwest of Dallas, by agents from the bureau’s Dallas Field Office. He had been on the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list since Dec. 4, 2014.

“The FBI-led Dallas Violent Crimes Task Force has worked tirelessly to find Yaser Abdel Said,” said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno. “These experienced investigators never gave up on their quest to find him and pledged to never forget the young victims in this case.

“Said was placed on the 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List nearly six years ago for the heinous act he committed against his daughters. His capture and arrest bring us one step closer to justice for Amina and Sarah. We want to thank our partners at the Irving Police Department for working with us to apprehend this dangerous individual.”

According to police, Dallas-area taxicab driver Said, an Egyptian American immigrant from the Sinai Peninsula, told Amina, 18, and Sarah, 17, that he was taking them out for something to eat on Jan. 1, 2008. He drove them to Irving, Texas, where their bodies were discovered in a taxicab outside a motel. Both had been shot several times.

The Irving Police Department issued a warrant for Said’s arrest on Jan. 2, 2008, and a federal unlawful flight to avoid prosecution warrant was issued on Aug. 21 that year.

“Even after 12 years of frustration and dead ends, the pursuit for their killer never ceased,” said Irving Chief of Police Jeff Spivey, “Today’s arrest of their father … brings us closer to ensuring justice is served on their behalf.”

Said was the 504th person added to the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list since it was established in March 1950. The FBI had offered a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to his arrest. It was not immediately known whether an informant had claimed the reward.

The Violent Crimes Task Force includes FBI special agents, officers from a number of local police departments, and representatives of the Texas Department of Public Safety.
 

Japan PM Abe to resign over health: lawmakers

Updated 2 min 15 sec ago
AFP

Japan PM Abe to resign over health: lawmakers

  • Abe announced his plan at an emergency meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party
  • The news came hours before Abe was due to give a press conference to address speculation about his health
Updated 2 min 15 sec ago
AFP

TOKYO: Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is to resign over health problems, top lawmakers said Friday, in a bombshell development will end a record-setting tenure with no clear successor in yet in place.
Abe announced his plan at an emergency meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, senior lawmaker and close Abe ally Tomomi Inada told reporters.
“I heard his plan. It was sudden and unexpected. I am stunned,” she said.
Other lawmakers confirmed the account.
The news came hours before Abe was due to give a press conference to address speculation about his health.
It sent Tokyo stocks plunging more than two percent, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index reversing earlier gains.
Inada told reporters Abe will stay in office until a successor is decided, most likely through an election of ruling party lawmakers and members.
Rumours about Abe’s possible resignation had intensified after two recent surprise hospital visits for unspecified medical checks, but in recent days, senior government officials had suggested he would serve out the rest of remaining year in office.
But the decision nonetheless comes as “a big surprise,” said Shinichi Nishikawa, a professor of political science at Meiji University in Tokyo.
“His resignation comes at a time when Japan is facing tough issues, including measures against the coronavirus,” Nishikawa told AFP.
“There may be political confusion.”
The resignation will be a bitterly familiar scenario for Abe, who stepped down just one year into his first term, in 2007, over health problems.
He was subsequently diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, which he said upon return to office in 2012 was under control with the help of new medication.
The decision comes despite the insistence of government spokesman Yoshihide Suga on Friday morning that Abe remained in good health.
“I see him every day and feel that there is no change in his condition,” Suga told reporters at a regular press conference.
And on Thursday, Suga told Bloomberg News that Abe would “of course” be able to serve out the rest of his term, which ends September 2021.
“He’ll be all right,” he said.
But the health woes appear to have piled on the pressure for Abe, who this week broke the record for the longest uninterrupted stint in office in Japanese history.
Despite the relatively contained impact of the coronavirus in Japan, Abe’s government has been heavily criticized for its approach to the crisis, including a U-turn on stimulus payments and a much-mocked decision to issue each household two cloth face masks.
The prime minister has also seen his signature “Abenomics” economic policy come under increasing strain, with the country already slumping into recession even before the coronavirus crisis hit.
Still, experts had said there was little appetite within the Liberal Democratic Party for Abe to depart early, especially as there is no consensus yet on his successor.
And with Japan’s fragmented opposition so far unable to capitalize on the government’s falling approval ratings, there had appeared to be little immediate pressure on him to step down.
If Abe’s health required him to leave office immediately, the premiership would pass initially to a caretaker government.
But initial reports suggest Abe plans to stay in office while a leadership contest is organized and party officials and members vote on his successor.
Among the candidates are deputy prime minister Taro Aso — who also serves as finance minister — and chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga, as well as former and current cabinet ministers.

