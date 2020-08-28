Saudi energy think tank urges greater private sector funding

You are here

Moody's expects the Saudi economy to grow at an average rate of around 3 percent during 2021-24. (AFP file photo)
Updated 28 August 2020
Hebshi Alshammari

  One of five key recommendations that could maximize the impact of government spending on the economy beyond oil
RIYADH: A Saudi energy think tank said that greater private sector involvement in funding and delivering projects would spur the non-oil economy in the Kingdom.
It is one of five key recommendations in a paper published by the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center that could maximize the impact of government spending on the economy beyond oil.
It also highlighted the need to improve the Kingdom’s business environment, involving the private sector in investment and job creation projects, and working on reprioritizing government spending, increasing local content and reducing imported goods and services.
The study concluded that government expenditure would have a greater positive impact if it was underpinned by investment in education, vocational training and capacity building.
Regional governments are accelerating their economic diversification agendas as they respond to a six-year period of weaker oil prices that deteriorated further in the last four months as the coronavirus pandemic smothered demand for gasoline and aviation fuel.
Moody’s expects the Saudi economy to grow at an average rate of around 3 percent during 2021-24, which is nearly double the average during 2015-19 (1.6 percent) but lower than the 4.1 percent growth rate recorded during 2005-14.

  The busy aviation hub slumped to a net loss of 246 million euros ($293 million) in the first half of the year
  The airport said in a statement it will cut "several hundred" jobs from its total workforce of around 3,000 to reduce costs
THE HAGUE, Netherlands: Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport announced Friday that it will cut hundreds of jobs as it warned that air traffic likely will not return to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels until 2023-25.
The busy aviation hub slumped to a net loss of 246 million euros ($293 million) in the first half of the year, compared to a profit of 133 million in the same period last year, before sweeping travel restrictions and other measures to contain the spread of the virus hammered the global travel industry.
Passenger numbers at Schiphol fell 62.1 percent, to 13.1 million, while cargo volumes were down 14.5 percent compared to the first half of 2019.
The airport said in a statement it will cut “several hundred” jobs from its total workforce of around 3,000 to reduce costs.
Schiphol called in its statement for better international cooperation on measures to make air travel safe in the COVID-19 era.
“The international response is currently insufficiently aligned and coordinated. This impacts air travel, and therefore economic recovery,” the airport said.
“Schiphol is in favor of a system of testing for travel to and from countries with an orange or red risk profile,” the airport said. “This can reduce the need for travel bans and quarantine measures.”

