You are here

  • Home
  • How the world reacted to resignation of Japan’s PM Shinzo Abe

How the world reacted to resignation of Japan’s PM Shinzo Abe

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe bows his head as he says he is stepping down during a news conference at the prime minister official residence in Tokyo, Japan August 28, 2020. (Kyodo/via Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zdh6h

Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

How the world reacted to resignation of Japan’s PM Shinzo Abe

  • Abe said he would be resigning as Japan’s prime minister due to his health
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Here is what some international leaders and businesspeople are saying about Shinzo Abe after he announced he would be resigning as Japan’s prime minister due to his health.

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON
“@AbeShinzo has achieved great things as PM of Japan — for his country and the world,” Johnson said on Twitter.
“Under his stewardship the UK-Japan relationship has gone from strength to strength in trade, defense and our cultural links. Thank you for all your years of service and I wish you good health.”

RUSSIA
The Kremlin regrets that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has decided to step down, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, describing the working relations between Abe and President Vladimir Putin as “brilliant.”

UNITED STATES
“We want to thank Prime Minister Abe for his outstanding leadership as Japan’s longest continuously serving Prime Minister,” a senior administration official said.
“Together with President Trump, Prime Minister Abe has made the United States-Japan Alliance, and our overall relationship, the strongest it has ever been,” the official added.
“We look forward to working with Prime Minister Abe’s successor in further strengthening our nations’ ties and advancing our shared goals.”

******

READ MORE: Japan PM Shinzo Abe’s visit puts Saudi Arabia’s AlUla treasures in focus

******

TAIWAN PRESIDENT TSAI ING-WEN
“Prime Minister Abe was always friendly to Taiwan, whether on policy or the rights and interests of Taiwan’s people – he was extremely positive. We value his friendly feelings toward Taiwan and hope he is healthy.”

SOUTH KOREA — PRESIDENTIAL BLUE HOUSE SPOKESMAN KANG MIN-SEOK
“We regret the sudden resignation announcement of Prime Minister Abe, who has left many meaningful achievements as Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, and has also especially played a large role for development in South Korea and Japan’s bilateral relations.
“We wish the prime minister a quick recovery. Our government will continue cooperation with the new prime minister and the new cabinet for improved ties with Japan.”

KWONG TAE-SHIN, VICE CHAIRMAN OF THE FEDERATION OF KOREAN INDUSTRIES, A SOUTH KOREAN BUSINESS LOBBY GROUP
“President Moon Jae-in and Abe do not have good personal relationship, which contributed to adverse bilateral ties. When a new leader takes office in Japan, he can give momentum to improving bilateral relations. The two countries acknowledge that unnecessary diplomatic and trade conflicts would not help each other at a time when COVID -19 further adds difficulty to trade and business activities globally.”

MARCUS SCHURMANN, CEO, GERMAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY IN JAPAN
“He did a lot of good with regards just to the fact that he was one of the key promoters for multilateralism and free trade and did a lot to move to Japan back onto the world stage. Japan recovered the visibility and recognition the third-largest economy in the world deserves.
“We have FTAs and he also tackled a lot of difficult problems. Just thinking about relations with China, relations also with Russia, and also the difficult relationship with the US at least since Trump came into power.
“I do not want to say he failed, but at least what is an unsolved problem is the relationship was Korea. I think that’s the kind of problem which his successor has to work on.
“He succeeded in bringing the Olympics to Tokyo. I think this is also a major achievement we should not forget.”

Topics: Japan Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Related

World
Japan PM Abe to resign over health: lawmakers
Saudi Arabia
Japan PM Shinzo Abe’s visit puts Saudi Arabia’s AlUla treasures in focus

Indigenous groups in danger as coronavirus doesn’t spare India’s most remote islands

Updated 28 August 2020
Sanjay Kumar

Indigenous groups in danger as coronavirus doesn’t spare India’s most remote islands

  • Andaman and Nicobar Islands are home to five endangered tribes which researchers say have no immunity to diseases from the mainland
  • 20 percent of the Great Andamanese tribe are believed to have contracted COVID-19
Updated 28 August 2020
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in India is threatening the endangered ethnic groups of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, officials and rights groups confirm.

The federally administered Andaman and Nicobar Islands with a population of 400,000 are an archipelago of 572 islands off the coast of southern India. They are home to five endangered tribes — the Jarawas, North Sentinelese, Great Andamanese, Onge and Shompen — that inhabit the archipelago’s more remote islands. More than 3,000 coronavirus cases and 50 related deaths have been recorded in the archipelago.

“While conducting COVID-19 tests, some Great Andamanese have tested positive with mild symptoms or asymptomatic, of whom three have recovered,” the Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration said in a statement to Arab News on Friday, without revealing the total number of coronavirus cases.

Media reports indicate that 13 people from the group categorized by the central government as a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) have been infected. According to official data, there remain only 56 members of the Great Andamanese tribe.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands were turned into a prison under British colonial rule in the 19th century. According to Survival International, a rights group working for indigenous and tribal people, when the British settlers arrived in 1858, there were more than 5,000 Great Andamanese living in the islands. Hundreds of them were killed as they tried to defend their territory while many more were wiped out by outbreaks of diseases brought from the mainland by the British.

According to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration statement, the authorities had earlier moved the Great Andamanese to the Strait Island reserve to protect them from the coronavirus by preventing contact with the non-indigenous population. Local commentators, however, expressed doubt in the measures undertaken by the administration.

“If all of the Great Andamanese were shifted to the Strait Island then how did the infection spread there?” said Denis Giles, the editor of Andaman Chronicle, an English-language daily based in Port Blair, the archipelago’s capital. “The infection could have spread through the health workers working with the Great Andamanese. There are reports that five welfare workers working with the Jarawa tribe got infected last month.”

“If 13 in the population of 50-plus are infected, that means more than 20 percent of the population is infected. These are not ordinary people, they are really endangered and very vulnerable to any kind of disease from the outside world. They have not been exposed to the outside world at all.”

Goa-based anthropologist Manish Chandi, whose research of two decades has been focused on the Andaman Nicobar tribes, fears the local government’s inadequate response may destroy the whole tribal population. “It can affect and exterminate the entire population if it is not looked after,” he said, “The Great Andamanese have a population of 50-plus, the Jarwa are 450 people, and they can easily get infected. Once they get infected, their immunity level for such diseases is extremely poor. They are in severe danger.”

Topics: Andaman and Nicobar Islands Great Andamanese COVID-19

Related

World
Virus hits tribe in remote Andaman and Nicobar Islands
World
Indian police struggle to reclaim body of American killed on North Sentinel Island

Latest updates

How the world reacted to resignation of Japan’s PM Shinzo Abe
Bahrain to host its two F1 races on separate tracks this year
Death of Kurdish lawyer on hunger strike sparks outcry
Arab world’s hackathons discover a coronavirus-era purpose
Egyptian entrepreneur seeks to generate revenue for the greater good

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.