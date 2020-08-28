You are here

Saudi leisure cruise sets off along Red Sea coast — but at a price

The Silver Spirit offers two packages; a three-night cruise from KAEC to Ras Al-Abyad and back, starting from SR7,475; and a four-night cruise from KAEC to Ras Al-Abyad and Sindalah Island in NEOM and back, starting from SR10,465. (SPA)
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

  • Silver Spirit features eight luxury restaurants serving an array of international cuisine, as well as Arabian classics
  • It’s basically sensible for it to be a certain segment of society in the beginning to ensure it goes smoothly. It’s definitely not going to be a spontaneous activity, and larger families can save up to try it out
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

JEDDAH: As tourist cruise operator Red Sea Spirit launched its first recreational cruise in Saudi Arabia on Thursday on board the luxury cruise ship Silver Spirit, the high prices of the packages on offer aroused comment.

The Silver Spirit offers two luxurious packages: A three-night cruise from KAEC to Ras Al-Abyad in Yanbu and back, starting from SR7,475 ($2000); and a four-night cruise from KAEC to Ras Al-Abyad and Sindalah Island in NEOM and back, starting from SR10,465.
Waad Abdullah, 25, from Jeddah was excited to see that cruises were now available for Saudis.
“I know a lot of people, my family included, who like to go on cruises when traveling, and it’s nice to see it finally happening here,” she told Arab News.
Abdullah thought that prices were a little high by international standards, but she also found that understandable.
“It’s basically sensible for it to be a certain segment of society in the beginning to ensure it goes smoothly. It’s definitely not going to be a spontaneous activity, and larger families can save up to try it out,” she added. “But cruises in general are dedicated toward the rich and financially capable.”
Ibtisam Abid, a 36-year-old from Jeddah, said that she was thrilled to see a cruise in Saudi, being a sea lover. “However, I think it should be for everyone. The prices are a bit expensive so not everyone will be able to enjoy it but it’s an initiative that will attract more people to see how beautiful the Red Sea really is.”


Comments on Twitter were torn between supporting the initiative and dismissing it for being unaffordable.
Tweeter Fahad Hajji said: “The cheapest ticket is SR6,000. That means I need to spend SR24,000 to take my family on this cruise for three days. Don’t you think that’s too expensive for a normal citizen?”

FASTFACT

The ship’s capacity will be kept at 75 percent to ensure social distancing between passengers, with 450 passengers aboard during the launch. Its full capacity is 608 passengers.

Naif Al-Oufi tweeted: “We’re excited to try the cruise experience for the first time. It will be an exceptional experience for domestic tourism.”
The Silver Spirit arrived at the port of King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) on Wednesday, where Red Sea Spirit organized a welcome celebration in the presence of media representatives.
The operator is affiliated with the Red Sea Cruise Co., which is owned by the Public Investment Fund.
Ghassan Khan, the chief strategy officer at Red Sea Cruise Co., said: “Recreational cruises provide a distinct tourism offering that combines luxury and the exploration of new destinations. In Saudi Arabia, there are exceptional opportunities to discover treasures along the Red Sea coast, where the islands, beaches and nature are unspoiled and unexplored. Travelers will also have opportunities to enjoy on-shore activities as part of their itineraries which meet the aspirations of all segments of society.”
The Silver Spirit offers eight luxury restaurants serving an array of international cuisine, as well as Arabian classics.
Aboard the ship, passengers can explore a lavish retreat from everyday life. Guests can relax in the massive swimming pool and spa during the day and enjoy musical performances in the theater in the evenings.
The safety of guests and crew remains a top priority. The ship’s capacity will be kept at 75 percent to ensure social distancing between passengers, with 450 passengers aboard during the launch. Its full capacity is 608 passengers.
In coordination with the Ministry of Health, a COVID-19 Rapid Test will be carried before passengers board the ship. The rapid blood test results come out in 10 minutes, and it is the fastest way to ensure the safety of guests and cabin crew.
Stringent cleaning measures are in place throughout the ship and an onboard medical team is available at all times.
The cruises are organized in line with the Saudi summer season campaign Break Free.
Visit Saudi, the official identity for promoting tourism in the Kingdom, set up the Break Free campaign in cooperation between several entities, including the Ministry of Culture, the Public Investment Fund, the Saudi Tourism Authority, the General Entertainment Authority, the Saudi Ports Authority.

Saudi schools prepare for remote learning as new academic year begins

All classes can be followed through the online platform Vschool.sa, and relevant materials are available from the Apple and Android stores. (SPA)
Updated 29 August 2020
Arab News

Saudi schools prepare for remote learning as new academic year begins

  • Ministry reports 1,069 new COVID-19 cases, 1,148 recoveries and 28 deaths
Updated 29 August 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: The new academic year begins on Sunday and schools across the Kingdom have been preparing for virtual learning.

All students in Saudi Arabia will be attending classes remotely for the first seven weeks of the first semester as part of the Kingdom’s precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Ibrahim bin Hussein Al-Omari, director general of education in the Tabuk region, noted on Friday that while all administrative staff are required to physically go to work, teachers and students will all be attending virtual classes. He added that supervisors have been allocated to provide support and assistance to all schools.
The Ministry of Education has stated that middle school and high school students will have to be online from 9 a.m., while elementary school students will start their classes at 3 p.m. — a decision that is intended to help parents be more involved in younger children’s remote learning. There is a dedicated app available for kindergarten age children.
All classes can be followed through the online platform Vschool.sa, and relevant materials are available from the Apple and Android stores. Lessons can also be viewed on the “Ain” TV channel or on YouTube. Each subject will have a channel of its own on Ain TV, in addition to what is archived on YouTube.
While private schools are permitted to use their own remote-learning tools, they can also benefit from the platform, the ministry has said.
All schools will allocate at least one day a week on which students and their families can attend in order to ensure that those who are unable to access the online platform for any reason can follow up on assignments and evaluations.

INNUMBERS

312,924 COVID-19 cases

287,403 Recoveries

21,708 Active cases

3,813 Total deaths

Meanwhile, Education Minister Hamad Al-Asheikh on Thursday held a virtual meeting with the Kingdom’s provincial education directors to review preparations for the new academic year.
The minister also ensured the continuity of remote learning arrangements for more than 6 million students.
The meeting discussed methods for the safe distribution of school books to students, the readiness of class schedules on the Madrasati (my school) e-learning management platform, and efforts by school and education officials to enable students to make a smooth return to studies and interact with their teachers.
Delegates pointed out the pivotal role of schools in providing technical support for students and their guardians on the platform, as well as the key function of teachers in training and helping students deal with the platform.
Arrangements for the training of teachers to use the Madrasati platform and plans for psychological counseling and student support were also reviewed.
In addition, the meeting discussed the role of education offices and administrations in carrying out field visits to schools on the first day of the academic year, checking on remote learning processes, and developing assessment reports.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia announced 28 new COVID-19-related deaths on Friday. The death toll now stands at 3,813.
There were 1,069 new cases reported in the Kingdom, bringing the total number of cases to 312,924, of which 21,708 are active, with 1,576 of them in critical condition.
Forty-four percent of recorded cases have been females. Eleven percent have been children, 85 percent adults and 4 percent elderly. According to the Ministry of Health, Madinah and Riyadh had recorded the highest number of new cases in the Kingdom with 61 cases each. Jazan had 59 new cases.
In addition, there were 1,148 reported new recoveries from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 287,403.
Saudi Arabia has so far conducted 4,974,119 PCR tests, with 60,195 carried out in the 24 hours leading up the ministry’s announcement.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi schools deliver textbooks to students’ homes amid virus restrictions
Saudi Arabia
Saudi schools set stage for major lesson shake-up

