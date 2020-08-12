Red Sea cruise ships to set sail from Saudi Arabia on Aug.27

RIYADH: Cruise ships will set sail from the Red Sea coast in Saudi Arabia for the first time on Aug. 27, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.
The ships are part of the Saudi Tourism Authority’s (STA) efforts to highlight the Red Sea’s tourist treasures.
The cruise ships will have a number of private restaurants on board and some rooms will have a balcony that overlooks the Red Sea whilst others will have a view of it.
Cruise ships are equipped with large theaters which will put on productions for entertainment and small markets where souvenirs can be bought. They also have gyms, swimming pools and a video games area.
