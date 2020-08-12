You are here

Red Sea cruise ships to set sail from Saudi Arabia on Aug.27

Cruise ships will set sail from the Red Sea coast in Saudi Arabia on Aug. 27. (SPA)
Red Sea cruise ships to set sail from Saudi Arabia on Aug.27

  • Cruise ships are equipped with large theaters which will put on productions for entertainment
  • They also have gyms, swimming pools and a video games area
RIYADH: Cruise ships will set sail from the Red Sea coast in Saudi Arabia for the first time on Aug. 27, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.
The ships are part of the Saudi Tourism Authority’s (STA) efforts to highlight the Red Sea’s tourist treasures.
The cruise ships will have a number of private restaurants on board and some rooms will have a balcony that overlooks the Red Sea whilst others will have a view of it.
Cruise ships are equipped with large theaters which will put on productions for entertainment and small markets where souvenirs can be bought. They also have gyms, swimming pools and a video games area.

Dr. Faisal Al-Sharabi, Professional Association for Statisticians and Data Scientists chairman

Updated 2 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Dr. Faisal Al-Sharabi, Professional Association for Statisticians and Data Scientists chairman

Updated 2 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Dr. Faisal Al-Sharabi has been chairman of the board of directors at the Professional Association for Statisticians and Data Scientists since January 2020.
He has also been an adviser to the president of the Kingdom’s General Authority for Statistics and has served in several executive positions within the authority since June 2017.
Before that, he was director of the statistics department at the General Directorate of Civil Defense, Riyadh, from 1992 till 2017.
Al-Sharabi has been vice chairman of the Saudi Association for Statistical Sciences at King Khalid University, Abha, since 2017.
He is a member of the insurance and risk management advisory board at the University of Business and Technology and numerous statistical advisory and scientific research ethics committees
in the Kingdom.
Al-Sharabi has said it is “heartwarming” to see the Kingdom focusing attention on statistics and data.
Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 relies on analysis of figures and data to achieve its goals of transforming the Kingdom while maintaining its strong economic status, Al-Sharabi said.
Statistics and data science are major tools to ensure proper strategic decision-making,
he added.
Al-Sharabi gained his bachelor’s degree in statistics from King Saud University. He also received a master’s degree in applied statistics from the University of Vermont, US, and Ph.D. in informatics science from the University of Bradford, UK.

