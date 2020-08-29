You are here

Turkey to hold military exercise off Cyprus amid Mediterranean tensions

A man walks beside the waters of The Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul on February 13, 2020, as Turkish Navy C140 landing ship sails. (AFP file photo)
Updated 29 August 2020
Reuters

  • Growing tension with Greece over disputed claims to exploration rights in the east Mediterranean
ISTANBUL: Turkey said it will hold a military exercise off northwest Cyprus for the next two weeks, amid growing tension with Greece over disputed claims to exploration rights in the east Mediterranean.
The long-running dispute between Turkey and Greece, both NATO members, flared up after the two countries agreed rival accords on their maritime boundaries with Libya and Egypt, and Turkey sent a survey vessel into contested waters this month.
Both sides have held military exercises in the east Mediterranean, highlighting the potential for the dispute over the extent of their continental shelves to escalate into confrontation.
Two weeks ago, Greek and Turkish frigates shadowing Turkey’s Oruc Reis oil and gas survey vessel collided, and Turkey’s Defense Ministry said Turkish F-16 jets on Thursday prevented six Greek F-16s entering an area where Turkey was operating.
On Friday night Turkey issued a Navtex notice — an advisory message to mariners — saying it would be holding a “gunnery exercise” from Saturday until Sept. 11 off northwest Cyprus.
The European Union’s top diplomat said on Friday the bloc was preparing sanctions against Turkey that could be discussed at a summit in late September in response to Ankara’s standoff with EU member Greece.

Seven still missing after Beirut blast: Lebanon army

AFP

Seven still missing after Beirut blast: Lebanon army

  • The army spokesman said the figure was compiled from data submitted by the country’s Internal Security Forces, in coordination with the Red Cross
  • The health ministry said Saturday the death toll from the blast had climbed to 188
BEIRUT: The Lebanese army said Saturday that seven people, including at least three Lebanese nationals, remained missing after an August 4 blast at Beirut port that left at least 188 dead.
“Search and rescue operations will not stop until the missing are found,” said army spokesman Elias Aad during a press conference.
There are still “seven missing people: three Lebanese nationals whose relatives have submitted DNA samples, three Syrian nationals and one Egyptian national,” he told reporters.
The army spokesman said the figure was compiled from data submitted by the country’s Internal Security Forces, in coordination with the Red Cross.
The ISF last week said it had identified the remains of 33 people who had gone missing following the explosion.
The health ministry said Saturday the death toll from the blast had climbed to 188.
The explosion of a huge stockpile of ammonium nitrate fertilizer in the port of Beirut also injured at least 6,500 people and left tens of thousands more homeless, piling new misery on the city after months of economic crisis and the coronavirus pandemic.
An estimated 300,000 people including around 100,000 children, whose homes were damaged or destroyed in the blast, face a lack of access to critical safe water and sanitation services, UNICEF warned on Friday.
“As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, it is more critical than ever to ensure that children and families whose lives were turned upside down by the explosion have access to safe water and sanitation,” said UNICEF Lebanon Representative Yukie Mokuo.

