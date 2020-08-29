You are here

  • Home
  • Lulu joins with Saudi Royal Commission to develop 300 million riyal shopping mall project

Lulu joins with Saudi Royal Commission to develop 300 million riyal shopping mall project

Yusuff Ali MA, Chairman of Lulu Group (L) and Adnan Bin Ayesh Alwani, CEO Royal Commission Yanbu, KSA virtually signing the Yanbu Project. (Supplied)3
Short Url

https://arab.news/bb3xf

Updated 29 August 2020
Arab News

Lulu joins with Saudi Royal Commission to develop 300 million riyal shopping mall project

  • Apart from LuLu Hypermarket and other prominent brands, the presence of the world’s biggest cinema operator AMC is expected to add more value to the project
Updated 29 August 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: The Royal Commission of Yanbu has signed an agreement with the UAE-based retailer Lulu Group to jointly develop a shopping mall in the port city of Yanbu. The project, worth SR300 million ($80 million), was awarded to LuLu after it won the tender of the Royal Commission.
The agreement was signed virtually by Adnan bin Ayesh Alwani, CEO of the Royal Commission of Yanbu; and Yusuff Ali M.A., chairman of LuLu Group; in the presence of Zaidan Yusuf, general manager of investment and development, Royal Commission of Yanbu; Shehim Mohammed, director, Lulu Hypermarkets Saudi Arabia; Rafeek Mohamed Ali, regional director, western region; and other officials.
As per the agreement, Lulu along with the Royal Commission of Yanbu, will jointly establish and operate a commercial center under the LuLu brand, with a total area of about 40,814 square meters in the Al-Fahd neighborhood of Yanbu Al-Sinaiyah.
Apart from LuLu Hypermarket and other prominent brands, the presence of the world’s biggest cinema operator AMC is expected to add more value to the project.

THENUMBER

1,000

Number of new employment opportunities expected to be created with the establishment of the shopping mall in Yanbu.

Alwani said: “LuLu Group is a leading entity within the global retail industry and it will be an important component for this prestigious shopping mall project. We are delighted to welcome LuLu and are confident that the new hypermarket alongside other internationally-acclaimed retail brands will be a focal destination, which will attract more visitors to this city.”
LuLu chairman Ali said: “We are glad to associate with the Royal Commission of Yanbu for bringing world-class shopping experience to the port city of Yanbu. We also take this opportunity to extend our gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the government who have always given tremendous support to investments and economic development, which ultimately generate more employment opportunities for the Saudi citizens.”
He added: “It has been our policy to bring a world-class shopping experience closer to the people.” Lulu currently employs 3,000 Saudi nationals, including 790 women in their various hypermarkets across the Kingdom and upon the completion of the Yanbu project, about 1,000 new employment opportunities will be created additionally, he said.

Topics: Corporate News LuLu LULU hypermarket Saudi Arabia

Related

Corporate News
LuLu stores in Saudi Arabia launch Indian food festival
Corporate News
LuLu highlights Saudi Arabia’s date varieties in new promotion

Strong capital base gives SABB buffer against pandemic shock

Updated 27 August 2020
Arab News

Strong capital base gives SABB buffer against pandemic shock

Updated 27 August 2020
Arab News

The Saudi British Bank (SABB) recorded an accounting loss for the first half of 2020 following an impairment in goodwill totaling SR7.41 billion ($1.97 billion). This impairment is a one-time,
noncash accounting charge which has not resulted from the bank’s operations. It does not affect SABB’s capital, liquidity, or funding, nor the strategic strengths and competitive advantages of the bank. It is primarily a result of accounting for the merger of SABB and Alawwal Bank. The bank’s ability to lend to and support its customers and its products and services all remain entirely unaffected by this accounting charge.

The booking of goodwill impairment is driven by two factors: One, the temporary inflation of the bank’s share price at the time of the merger caused by Saudi Arabia’s inclusion into the MSCI Emerging Markets Index; and two, the unprecedented and unexpected emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the economy.

Setting aside the one-off impact of the goodwill impairment, the net income before zakat and income tax was higher by SR177 million.

The bank ended the quarter strongly capitalized, with a core equity tier 1 ratio in excess of 18 percent and abundant liquidity that can be deployed for lending. The bank is focused on three core priorities: Supporting its customers, integrating the two banks and positioning the bank for future growth.

Lubna Suliman Olayan, chair of SABB, said: “As the second quarter of 2020 drew to a close, we completed the first anniversary of the merger of SABB and Alawwal Bank, which took place on June 16, 2019. It has certainly been a year of great challenge for the Kingdom, its banking sector and the global economy. We experienced periods of lockdown and curfews in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the price of oil turned negative for the first time ever, and we had to transition to operating remotely, an entirely new way of working. In addition, our results have been impacted by an accounting impairment of the goodwill that was created from the merger — this impairment does not affect our capital, liquidity, financing, or strategic strengths. It is a one-off event in nature, and we now look forward to moving on with our strategic priorities.”

She added: “We entered the year with a strong capital position, a good place to be when entering times of economic stress. Not only did we finish the second quarter with a stable capital base, as well as abundant liquidity, but in July we strengthened our capital base further through the successful issuance of SR5 billion tier 2 sukuk. It was the joint largest issuance in Saudi history, a sign of immense confidence in the bank during a period of unprecedented economic stress.”

Latest updates

Syria talks ‘respectful’ but no agenda, date for next meet
Zuckerberg says Facebook erred in not removing militia post
Testing times: Protests over India’s decision to hold exams amid outbreak
Shiite Muslims mark holy day of mourning in virus’ shadow
Scores injured as police break up Muslim march in Kashmir

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.