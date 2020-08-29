You are here

Brussels set to discuss sanctions against Turkey

A view of the tiny Greek island of Kastellorizo (Megisti) with a Greek flag, in the Dodecanese, the furthest south eastern Greek Island, two kilometers from the Turkish mainland, on August 28, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

Brussels set to discuss sanctions against Turkey

  EU states upset over maritime boundaries, energy exploration
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

ANKARA: Brussels is set to discuss sanctions against Turkey at a meeting of EU leaders next month, as the country began firing exercises in contested waters of the eastern Mediterranean on Saturday.

Turkey and Greece are in a bitter dispute over maritime boundaries and energy exploration rights. 

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said that all EU countries are obliged to back Athens in its longtime dispute with Ankara over claims to hydrocarbon resources in the area. Turkey is also prospecting in waters that Cyprus, another EU member, claims rights to. 

On Friday the bloc’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borell, said sanctions were likely to be discussed on Sept. 24 and that they could include individuals, vessels or access to European ports and European technology in a bid to restrict Turkey’s ability to explore for natural gas in contested waters.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Borrell both said the EU would try to boost dialogue between Greece and Turkey to calm the situation.

Any scaling back from Turkey of its energy drilling in the disputed area may also be rewarded with trade opportunities between the Turkish and EU markets, according to some insights. 

But EU sanctions are unlikely to deter Turkey, according to one expert.

“The kind of sanctions the EU can put in place at this stage will likely be an extension of previous ones, related to persons and institutions involved in research and drilling activities,” Marc Pierini, a former EU ambassador to Turkey and now a visiting scholar at the Carnegie Europe foundation, told Arab News. “In my view, they are unlikely to deter Turkey.”

However he warned that there were other kinds of sanctions that Turkey could face, calling them “self-inflicted” ones.

“Turkey’s military activities, fierce anti-EU statements, unilateral creation of legal situations, and the repeated irreversible nature of these policy decisions have created an unpredictable political, security, and legal image of Turkey. This is likely to profoundly deter the international business and financial circles previously interested in Turkey.”

A new survey by Turkey’s MetroPoll company showed that around 60 percent of the Turks interviewed wanted the east Mediterranean crisis to be resolved diplomatically, while around 32 percent supported military action, if required. Supporters of the ruling party and its allies are divided between diplomatic and military options, while the opposition parties favor a diplomatic resolution. 

Karol Wasilewski, an analyst at the Warsaw-based Polish Institute of International Affairs, said that Turkey should pay close attention to the message the EU was sending rather than focusing on sanctions. 

“The EU has to defend its members,” he told Arab News. “The EU prioritizes diplomacy and dialogue to create a mutually beneficial formula of relations. There is a growing frustration among member states when it comes to Turkey, and there may be changes in the EU's approach toward Turkey.”

Wasilewski said that the bloc’s approach to Turkey was of particular importance especially in light of Maas’ statement during his visit to Ankara that the future of the relationship would be determined until the end of the year.

“This may be a veiled suggestion from a German diplomat that if Turkey won’t engage in dialogue the Germans won't be able to still be a moderating force when it comes to the EU's policy toward Turkey,” Wasilewski added.

He urged decision-makers in Ankara to read the EU’s latest messages about the maritime dispute to find common ground and prevent further escalation and destabilization.

“They should also try to make use of the opportunity the EU still offers because if Germany joins France's stance on Turkey and, as a result, the whole EU takes a decision to have a more assertive policy toward Turkey, the country will have difficulties in facing the consequences.”

Turkey’s shooting exercises will continue until Sept. 11. Ankara has made it clear that it will retaliate to any sanctions from the West.

Topics: Brussels EU-Turkey

Sindh to study Karachi’s $71m losses after record-breaking rains, flooding

Updated 48 sec ago
Khurshid Ahmed

Sindh to study Karachi's $71m losses after record-breaking rains, flooding

  CM Shah says report of damage to be shared with prime minister, who has assured province of help
Updated 48 sec ago
Khurshid Ahmed

KARACHI: The chief minister of Pakistan’s southern Sindh province on Friday ordered a survey to determine the economic losses caused by recent monsoon rains in the area.

Pakistan’s seaside metropolis, which is also known as its commercial capital, was lashed by heavy rains that began on Thursday, causing widespread flooding as the downpour shattered an 89-year-old record for the city.

“The intense rains have caused heavy losses to life and property all over Sindh. I have directed the chief secretary [of the province] to start a survey of all the losses so that they may be compensated accordingly,” Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said during a press conference.

“The losses, including the damage to buildings, life, houses and standing crops, will be documented,” he continued. “Once these losses are assessed, the report will be sent to the prime minister, who has assured me of his support. I am sure he will extend help.”

As the Sindh government begins the documentation work, traders in Karachi estimate that rains have cost them about Rs 12 billion ($71 million) during the week.

“The torrential rain spells and ensuing closures of businesses have caused losses amounting to Rs 10-12 billion so far,” Atiq Mir, president of the All Karachi Tajir Ittehad, told Arab News. “No business activity could be carried out in the last two days.”

He added that property losses due to flooding were yet to be counted since the water had not receded in many areas.

Some traders claim that business centers located in the old city quarters, a cluster of wholesale markets that supply various commodities across the city, had suffered most.

“The old city area has been hugely affected since water has ruined goods worth millions of rupees. Urdu Bazaar, which supplies books and other stationery products to every corner of the city, is almost completely submerged,” Asif Gulfam, chairman of the Alliance of Arambagh Markets, told Arab News.

Most parts of Karachi remained without electricity and telecommunication services on Friday. However, some of its residents still managed to use social media networks to document the situation in their neighborhoods and express frustration.

“We live in Defense Housing Authority (DHA), a posh residential area of Karachi, where there was no electricity for about 30 hours. There was no Wi-Fi, and cellphone service was patchy,” Syed Johar Ali Qandhari, a businessman, said in a Facebook post on Friday.

“There are more than four feet of water in our vicinity since yesterday. About one foot of water is standing on our ground floor. All furniture and other items were drenched in water and damaged.”

In a letter addressed to DHA officials, Karachi Electric, which supplies power to the city, noted that it was forced to switch off several feeders for human and infrastructure safety.

Meanwhile, the country’s meteorological department warned on Friday evening that another monsoon rain-bearing system was likely to enter the province today.

“Heavy rainfall may further aggravate existing urban flooding/water logging in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Mirpurkhas and Badin on Sunday and Monday. Heavy downpour may generate flash flooding in Sibbi, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella and Dera Ghazi Khan during the period,” the department office said in a statement.

Topics: Pakistan flooding

