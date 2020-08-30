You are here

  • Home
  • Half of Lebanese could face food shortages: UN

Half of Lebanese could face food shortages: UN

An aerial view taken on August 26, 2020, shows the port of Beirut with the grain silo in the foreground and surrounding neighborhoods, devastated in the August 4 massive explosion. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zjb4w

Updated 5 sec ago

Half of Lebanese could face food shortages: UN

  • A UN official said Lebanon’s government must prioritize the rebuilding of silos at the Beirut port
  • Lebanon was mired in an economic collapse even before the August 4 cataclysmic blast at Beirut’s port
Updated 5 sec ago

BEIRUT: More than half of Lebanon’s population risk facing a food crisis in the aftermath of a Beirut port blast that compounded the country’s many woes, a UN agency said Sunday.
“More than half of the country’s population is at risk of failing to access their basic food needs by the year’s end,” the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) said.
“Immediate measures should be taken to prevent a food crisis,” ESCWA executive secretary Rola Dashti said.
Lebanon’s government, she said, must prioritize the rebuilding of silos at the Beirut port, the country’s largest grain storage.
Lebanon was mired in an economic collapse even before the August 4 cataclysmic blast at Beirut’s port, which killed 188 people, wounded thousands and destroyed swathes of the capital.
Lebanon defaulted on its debt, while the local currency has plummeted in value on the black market and poverty rates have soared, on top of a spike in the number of coronavirus cases.
“The yearly average inflation rate is expected to be more than 50 percent in 2020, compared with 2.9 percent in 2019,” ESCWA said in a statement.
Lebanon relies on imports for 85 percent of its food needs and the annihilation of the silos at the Beirut port could worsen an already alarming situation, aid agencies and experts have said.
ESCWA said increased transaction costs of food imports could lead to a further rise in prices.
To prevent a crisis, authorities must set a ceiling for food prices and encourage direct sales from local producers to consumers, Dashti added
She also urged the international community to “expand food security programs targeting refugees and host communities” to help defuse “potential social tensions.”
Earlier this month, ESCWA said more than 55 percent of the Lebanese are “trapped in poverty and struggling for bare necessities.”

Related

Middle-East
Seven still missing after Beirut blast: Lebanon army
Middle-East
Beirut port blast death toll rises to 190

Boats carrying Turkish asylum-seekers land in Greece

Updated 30 August 2020
AFP

Boats carrying Turkish asylum-seekers land in Greece

  • Turkish citizens seeking political asylum claim are being persecuted by the regime of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Updated 30 August 2020
AFP

CHÍOS, Greece: Two fishing boats carrying 26 Turkish asylum-seekers have reached the Greek island of Chios, Greece’s coast guard said Sunday.
The group, which included children, was rescued by the Greek coast guard as it approached the shore on Saturday.
According to the local news site politischios.gr, the Turkish citizens were seeking political asylum from Greece, claiming they were being persecuted by the regime of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Two passengers had drilled holes in the boat as it approached the island to prompt a rescue operation. The pair were later arrested.
The group was tested for coronavirus and transferred to a quarantine center in Lefkonia.
Another boat with 23 Turkish citizens seeking asylum had reached Chios three weeks ago.
Incidents of Turkish people, mainly civil servants and military personnel, reaching the Greek islands and illegally entering via the land border along the Evros River have been reported since the 2016 failed coup against Erdogan’s government.
Greek-Turkish relations are at a boiling point after the deployment of the Turkish research vessel Oruc Reis into Greek waters accompanied by Turkish warships on August 10.
The confrontation has reignited a longstanding rivalry over disputed maritime rights and gas resources between Greece and Turkey and they have begun staging competing naval drills.
Greece and Turkey were already divided on issues including migration, Byzantine heritage in Istanbul and tensions over the island of Cyprus.

Topics: Turkey Greece

Related

Middle-East
Turkey’s pressure on EU by opening borders to Syrian refugees questioned
Middle-East
EU agency: More Iranian, Turkish citizens seeking asylum

Latest updates

Half of Lebanese could face food shortages: UN
Messi fails to show up for pre-season medical
Kylie Jenner is holidaying in Paris with Palestinian model Fai Khadra despite travel restrictions
Ibrahimović ready to sign new contract at AC Milan
Boats carrying Turkish asylum-seekers land in Greece

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.