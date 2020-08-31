You are here

  • Home
  • Coronavirus lockdowns give major boost to global e-commerce

Coronavirus lockdowns give major boost to global e-commerce

Short Url

https://arab.news/carxj

Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

Coronavirus lockdowns give major boost to global e-commerce

  • The benefits are being reaped by those companies which were already carrying out a sizeable chunk of their activities online
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: While large traditional retailers announce big layoffs because of the pandemic, sometimes shedding thousands of staff, coronavirus lockdowns have in contrast given e-commerce a major boost.

Recent data shows a shift to shopping online — according to Kantar consulting group, international e-commerce grew 41 percent in only three months compared with 22 percent growth for 2020 as a whole to date, as the pandemic “transformed” retail habits.

The trend was brought into sharp relief on August 18, when British high street mainstay Marks & Spencer announced it was culling 7,000 staff.

Hours later, in contrast, online behemoth Amazon said it was hiring 3,500 in the United States.

The M&S slimdown is only one part of the picture in the UK, with 2,500 more job losses announced at department store Debenhams, which in April entered administration for the second time in a year. Hundreds more jobs are also to be lost at other well known British high street chains.

By contrast, Britain’s largest supermarket chain Tesco placed a sizeable feather in its online cap by saying it was creating 16,000 permanent jobs to deal with strong growth in its online activities.

“It is very clear that the digitization of commerce, (even) if in place for a long time, is accelerating enormously,” said Herve Gilg, managing director and distribution specialist at Alvarez & Marsal corporate transformation services.

The benefits are being reaped by those companies which were already carrying out a sizeable chunk of their activities online.

That troupe is led by Amazon, which doubled its net profits in the second half of this virus-challenged year.

Following was Germany’s fashion and lifestyle e-commerce heavyweight Zalando, which saw its active customer base rise 20 percent in first half 2020 to 34 million.

US giant Walmart, although not an online “pure player,” has also shifted in that direction to benefit from the upswing in virtual commerce in the US and its second quarter results soared past estimates on an e-sales jump of 97 percent.

In France, the United Kingdom, Spain and China, the average market share of e-commerce went from 8.8 percent of value (in 2019) to 12.4 percent in second quarter 2020, said Kantar.

It added that in China, online shopping already amounts to “a quarter of expenditure on mass consumer products.”

The trend was already under way before COVID-19 began to batter the global economy.

But the brutal falloff in out-of-home spending has had “a major knock-on effect for nonfood commerce dependent on physical sale points,” Gilg said.

Topics: e-commerce coronavirus lockdown

Related

Special
World
Lockdown confusion after e-commerce firms face police harassment
Special
Business & Economy
How the coronavirus pandemic is reshaping GCC e-commerce

Spain struggles to put in place basic income scheme

Updated 10 min 19 sec ago
AFP

Spain struggles to put in place basic income scheme

  • The program is at a dead end because of an ‘avalanche of applications’
Updated 10 min 19 sec ago
AFP

MADRID: Three months after Spain rushed to launch a minimum basic income scheme to fight a spike in poverty due to the coronavirus pandemic, the program is at a dead end because of an avalanche of applications.

The measure was a pledge made by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s left-wing coalition government, which took office in January, bringing together his Socialist party with far-left Podemos as the junior partner.

The scheme — approved in late May — aims to guarantee an income of €462 ($546) per month for an adult living alone, while for families, there would be an additional €139 per person, whether adult or child, up to a monthly maximum of €1,015 per home. It is expected to cost state coffers €3 billion ($3.5 billion) a year. The government decided to bring forward the launch of the program because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has hit Spain hard and devastated its economy, causing queues at food banks to swell.

Of the 750,000 applications which were filed since June 15 when the government started accepting requests, 143,000 — or 19 percent — have been analyzed and 80,000 were approved, according to a social security statement issued on Aug. 20.

But Spain main civil servant’s union, CSIF, paints a darker picture. “Nearly 99 percent of requests have not been processed,” a union spokesman, Jose Manuel Molina, told AFP.

The Social Security Ministry has only really analyzed 6,000 applications while 74,000 households that already receive financial aid were awarded the basic income automatically, he added.

For hundreds of thousands of other households, the wait is stressful.

Marta Sanchez, a 42-year-old mother of two from the southern city of Seville, said she applied for the scheme on June 26 but has heard nothing since.

“That is two months of waiting already, when in theory this was a measure that was taken so no one ends up in the streets,” she added.

Sanchez lost her call center job during Spain’s virus lockdown while her husband lost his job as a driver. The couple has had to turn to the Red Cross for the first time for food.

“Thank God my mother and sister pay our water and electricity bills,” she said, adding their landlord, a relative, has turned a blind eye to the unpaid rent.

A spokeswoman for the ministry acknowledged that the rhythm “was perhaps a bit slower than expected” but she said the government was working to “automate many procedures” so processing times should become faster from now on. “The launch of a benefit is always difficult ... and this situation is not an exception,” she added.

But Molina said this was a new situation, that was made worse by years of budget cuts to the public service which has lost 25 percent of its staff over the past decade.

“The problem is that they rushed everything, did it without training and a huge lack of staff,” he added.

The social security branch charged with the basic income scheme has only 1,500 civil servants, who also process most pension applications, Molina said.

These officials are facing an “avalanche” of requests, which already match the number of pension requests received in an entire year, he added.

About 500 temporary workers have been recruited as reinforcements but their assistance is limited because they do not have the status of civil servant, so they cannot officially approve requests for financial aid.

Demand is expected to increase. The government has said the measure was expected to benefit some 850,000 homes, affecting a total of 2.3 million people — 30 percent of whom were minors.

When the scheme was launched the government said all it would take is a simple online form, but this is a problem for many low-income families without computers and internet access, especially since the waiting time for an in-person meeting to apply is about two months, according to the CSIF union.

Topics: Spain Coronavirus

Related

Offbeat
Splash! Coronavirus spawns portable pool fad in Spain
Business & Economy
French retailer Carrefour to buy 172 stores in Spain

Latest updates

Students in Saudi Arabia begin the new school year with some uncertainty
Coronavirus lockdowns give major boost to global e-commerce
Coalition forces in Yemen foil Houthi boatbomb attack 
Spain struggles to put in place basic income scheme
Deal signed to empower Yemeni women

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.