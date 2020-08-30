You are here

  • Home
  • Sand skiing, off-road hill climbing among sports planned in Saudi Arabia’s Najran

Sand skiing, off-road hill climbing among sports planned in Saudi Arabia’s Najran

Najran Gov. Prince Jalawi bin Abdul Aziz meets Minister of Sports Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal
Short Url

https://arab.news/r2ray

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Sand skiing, off-road hill climbing among sports planned in Saudi Arabia’s Najran

  • Prince Abdul Aziz said the ministry is determined to continue producing sports equipment and increasing participation in sporting activities in the region
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

NAJRAN: Boosting sports activity as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 was discussed in a Sunday meeting between Najran Gov. Prince Jalawi bin Abdul Aziz and Minister of Sports Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal.
Prince Jalawi said the region was ready to open new facilities for different sports, including sand skiing in the Empty Quarter and Oroug Bani M’aradh, and off-road hill climbing with cars in the Badr Al-Janoub mountains.
He also discussed the challenges that sports face in the region, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Prince Abdul Aziz said the ministry is determined to continue producing sports equipment and increasing participation in sporting activities in the region.
He praised Najran’s passion for sports, the excellence of its athletes and its contribution to local and regional competitions.




The part of Rub al-Khali, or the Empty Quarter, in Najran is being eyed to host sand-skiing sports. (AP Photo)

 

Topics: Najran Gov. Prince Jalawi bin Abdul Aziz and Minister of Sports Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal

Related

Saudi Arabia
Students in Saudi Arabia begin the new school year with some uncertainty
Saudi Arabia
Deal signed to empower Yemeni women

Students in Saudi Arabia begin the new school year with some uncertainty

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Education is taking a series of steps to enhance distance learning concepts nationwide. Around 6 million school students and half-a-million teachers began the first week of the new academic year virtually on Sunday. (SPA)
Updated 31 August 2020
Ruba Obaid

Students in Saudi Arabia begin the new school year with some uncertainty

  • Distance learning could become part of normal schooling after pandemic, Saudi education minister suggests
Updated 31 August 2020
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: Around 6 million school students and half-a-million teachers in Saudi Arabia began the first week of the new academic year virtually on Sunday, but with shared frustration and a difficult start.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Education (MoE) announced a test launch of its new Madrasati (My school) platform for distance learning last week before the start of the academic year, but many students and teachers have been struggling with their registration since the initial announcement.
 A hashtag on the new educational platform was trending in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, where many students, parents, and teachers asked for help or expressed their frustration and confusion.
Secondary school student Mariam Harthi from Jeddah told Arab News that she preferred how things went last semester.
“It was much easier before this platform, we used to arrange everything with the teacher via our Telegram group and attend classes with her on ZOOM or Microsoft Teams, and things were going well. I still cannot register on the new platform and I don’t know why yet, although I followed the instructions. Something is wrong,” she said.
Secondary school student Saleh Omar from Makkah was able to complete creating his account on the platform, but said he doesn’t know how to use it yet.
“Thankfully, I was able to access the platform but I think it is just a matter of time to get used to it, but I know many people who are still struggling, but I think the problem can be fixed before next week.”


Many private schools had their own subscriptions to other educational platforms, and have already begun implementing their virtual education experience plan.
Reema Mohammed, a private school teacher in Jeddah, said that her school would begin classes starting Monday this week.
“Our school has experience with such platforms, therefore adapting to the new normal was a bit less challenging for us,” she said.
“I think confusion at the beginning of an academic school year is normal. The ministry has offered many other services for teachers that everyone is benefitting from, such as Ein website, YouTube and a number of TV channels. Students can still study until the unified platform is entirely functioning properly with everyone. We will eventually find a solution.”


Parents of students starting a new level are the ones finding the current situation the most uncertain.
“My son has just begun his intermediate level this year, and he still does not know anything about his teachers and schedule because I’m not able to use the platform yet,” said Maha Hazmi.
“It is a new level and he has to connect with his new school, teachers, and friends. The beginnings of such experiences are important and I hope he starts his first week the right way.”
On Saturday, the ministry announced that the first week of this school year will be a trial period so students, parents, and teachers can complete the registration process, get trained on how to use it and receive technical support to set up their accounts and become familiar with the platform.
Students’ and teachers’ attendance won’t be tracked during the first week, though everyone should follow their schedules starting from next week. Madrasati is a free platform that is set to facilitate students’ evaluation and communication between teachers and students as well as their parents.
It imitates a normal day at school that begins with the national anthem and some physical exercises before students start their classes.
It also allows teachers to create virtual classes and offers students a wide variety of content including presentations, educational videos, textbooks, exercises, and courses for different levels: Elementary, intermediate, and secondary.
It is one of the ministry’s steps in activating and enhancing the distance learning concept nationwide.
Earlier in April, Education Minister Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh said distance learning could eventually be a strategic choice for Saudi Arabia and not just an alternative following the coronavirus disease crisis.
“We must adapt, live with the new normal, and estimate future risks that can affect students and that all faculty members may face in various settings,” said Al-Sheikh on Friday.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi schools

Related

Saudi Arabia
Creating school-like atmosphere in Saudi homes ‘difficult’ – parents
Saudi Arabia
The Saudi photographer doing it her way

Latest updates

‘Fanning the flames’: Democrats accuse Trump of stoking violence
What We Are Reading Today: Magazines and the Making of America
Bollywood back on track but virus precautions wipe out iconic dance scenes 
Denied permits, Palestinians raze own homes in Jerusalem
Sudan rebels agree to key peace deal with government

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.