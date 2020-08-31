You are here

Three killed, several hurt in two UAE restaurant blasts

The explosion was likely caused by gas lines in a restaurant in the United Arab Emirates' capital Abu Dhabi.
The explosion was likely caused by gas lines in a restaurant in the United Arab Emirates’ capital Abu Dhabi. (Social media)
The explosion was likely caused by gas lines in a restaurant in the United Arab Emirates’ capital Abu Dhabi. (Social media)
The explosion was likely caused by gas lines in a restaurant in the United Arab Emirates’ capital Abu Dhabi. (Social media)
The explosion was likely caused by gas lines in a restaurant in the United Arab Emirates’ capital Abu Dhabi. (Social media)
Updated 31 August 2020
Reuters

  • Several people were injured
DUBAI: Three people were killed and several others were injured on Monday in two separate explosions in the United Arab Emirates’ capital Abu Dhabi and its tourism hub Dubai, the police and local media said.

The blast hit KFC and Hardees restaurants on the city’s Rashid bin Saeed Street and other retail outlets were also damaged.

Abu Dhabi police said the explosion caused several minor and moderate injuries, and residents of the building and surrounding areas were evacuated.

Photos published on social and local media showed extensive damage to the two restaurants with a white plume of smoke rising from the ground floor of the building.

“Teams are evacuating residents from the building safely, and cordoning off the area to ensure people’s safety,” state news agency WAM reported.

“The relevant departments are dealing with the situation directly. We urge people to avoid spreading rumors, and to use official news sources,” it added.

Mayor of Libya’s Misrata dies of coronavirus: unity govt

Updated 31 August 2020
AFP

  • Moustafa Karwad, mayor of Misrata, died following a battle with coronavirus
  • The United Nations support mission in Libya, UNSMIL, tweeted its condolences
TRIPOLI: The mayor of the western city of Misrata died Monday of the novel coronavirus, Libya’s unity government said, as the conflict-scarred country struggles with mounting cases.
“It was with great sadness that we learned of the death of Moustafa Karwad, mayor of Misrata, Monday morning, after a battle against the coronavirus disease,” the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord said in a statement on its Facebook page.
The municipality of Misrata, 200 kilometers (120 miles) east of the capital, said local elections would go ahead as planned this week “in accordance with the wishes of the deceased and the wish of members of the (city) council,” after a mourning period of three days.
The United Nations support mission in Libya, UNSMIL, tweeted its condolences, calling Karwad “a dedicated person totally omitted to serving citizens and the nation.”
Misrata is the home of powerful armed groups that have fought on the side of the GNA in the battle against eastern-based military strongman Khalifa Haftar, who tried to seize the capital last year.
Libya, ravaged by a complex web of conflicts since the fall and killing of longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in a 2011 NATO-backed uprising, has seen Covid-19 cases surge, weighing on already stretched health services.
Health authorities say the North African country has seen almost 14,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 237 deaths.
The World Health Organization last week voiced alarm over the uptick in infections.
“Compounding the situation, Libya’s health care system has been badly disrupted by years of conflict,” it said, adding that around half of its primary health care facilities are closed.
“Given the acute shortages of tests and laboratory capacity, the real number of (Covid-19) cases is likely to be much higher.”

