Three killed, several hurt in two UAE restaurant blasts

DUBAI: Three people were killed and several others were injured on Monday in two separate explosions in the United Arab Emirates’ capital Abu Dhabi and its tourism hub Dubai, the police and local media said.

The blast hit KFC and Hardees restaurants on the city’s Rashid bin Saeed Street and other retail outlets were also damaged.

Abu Dhabi police said the explosion caused several minor and moderate injuries, and residents of the building and surrounding areas were evacuated.

Photos published on social and local media showed extensive damage to the two restaurants with a white plume of smoke rising from the ground floor of the building.

“Teams are evacuating residents from the building safely, and cordoning off the area to ensure people’s safety,” state news agency WAM reported.

“The relevant departments are dealing with the situation directly. We urge people to avoid spreading rumors, and to use official news sources,” it added.