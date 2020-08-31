You are here

Sudan government and rebel groups agree peace deal

A general view over military equipment allegedly seized during a battle in the contested area of south Darfur, Nyala, Sudan, 04 May 2015 (reissued 31 August 2020). The Sudanese government and rebel groups on 31 August 2020 will hold a formal signing ceremony after they agreed on a peace deal.
Updated 31 August 2020
AFP

  • Both Burhan and Hamdok were in attendance
  • Sudan’s rebels are largely drawn from non-Arab minority groups that long railed against Arab domination of the government in Khartoum
JUBA: Sudanese leaders and rebel commanders agreed Monday on a historic peace deal, a crucial first step toward ending 17 years of conflict, an AFP correspondent said.
Leaders of the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF), an umbrella organization of rebel groups from the western region of Darfur and the southern states of South Kordofan and Blue Nile, raised their fists in celebration after inking the agreement.
The deal was “initialled” and not signed, as a way to leave the door open for two key holdout rebel groups to join in a “final” agreement, officials said.
Two rebel factions have refused to take part in the deal.
Eager to celebrate the most tangible success since last year’s fall of longtime dictator Omar Al-Bashir and the establishment of an uneasy transitional government, officials met in the capital of neighboring South Sudan.
Forging peace with rebels has been a cornerstone of Sudan’s transitional government, which came to power in the months after the overthrow of Bashir in April 2019.
Sudan’s government, led militarily by General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, head of a sovereign council, and on the civilian side by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, says it views peace-building as the cornerstone for all its endeavours.
Both Burhan and Hamdok were in attendance, an AFP correspondent said, while South Sudanese President Salva Kiir oversaw the ceremony.
Sudan’s rebels are largely drawn from non-Arab minority groups that long railed against Arab domination of the government in Khartoum.
About 300,000 people have been killed in Darfur since rebels took up arms there in 2003, according to the United Nations.
Conflict in South Kordofan and Blue Nile erupted in 2011, in the wake of South Sudan’s independence, resuming two decades of war.
The agreement covers key issues around security, land ownership, transitional justice, power sharing, and the return of people who fled their homes because of fighting.
It also provides for the dismantling of rebel forces and the integration of their fighters into the national army.
Rebel members of the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM) and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) had provisionally initialled the agreement with the government late on Saturday.
However, an SLM faction led by Abdelwahid Nour and a wing of the SPLM-N headed by Abdelaziz Al-Hilu refused to take part.

Mayor of Libya’s Misrata dies of coronavirus: unity govt

Updated 58 min 43 sec ago
AFP

Mayor of Libya’s Misrata dies of coronavirus: unity govt

  • Moustafa Karwad, mayor of Misrata, died following a battle with coronavirus
  • The United Nations support mission in Libya, UNSMIL, tweeted its condolences
Updated 58 min 43 sec ago
AFP

TRIPOLI: The mayor of the western city of Misrata died Monday of the novel coronavirus, Libya’s unity government said, as the conflict-scarred country struggles with mounting cases.
“It was with great sadness that we learned of the death of Moustafa Karwad, mayor of Misrata, Monday morning, after a battle against the coronavirus disease,” the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord said in a statement on its Facebook page.
The municipality of Misrata, 200 kilometers (120 miles) east of the capital, said local elections would go ahead as planned this week “in accordance with the wishes of the deceased and the wish of members of the (city) council,” after a mourning period of three days.
The United Nations support mission in Libya, UNSMIL, tweeted its condolences, calling Karwad “a dedicated person totally omitted to serving citizens and the nation.”
Misrata is the home of powerful armed groups that have fought on the side of the GNA in the battle against eastern-based military strongman Khalifa Haftar, who tried to seize the capital last year.
Libya, ravaged by a complex web of conflicts since the fall and killing of longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in a 2011 NATO-backed uprising, has seen Covid-19 cases surge, weighing on already stretched health services.
Health authorities say the North African country has seen almost 14,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 237 deaths.
The World Health Organization last week voiced alarm over the uptick in infections.
“Compounding the situation, Libya’s health care system has been badly disrupted by years of conflict,” it said, adding that around half of its primary health care facilities are closed.
“Given the acute shortages of tests and laboratory capacity, the real number of (Covid-19) cases is likely to be much higher.”

Topics: Coronavirus Libya Mayor

