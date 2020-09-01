Israeli journalists speak of ‘historic trip’ to Abu Dhabi

You are here

The Israeli delegation was treated with respect by the Emiratis and received impressive hospitality, according to the journalists. (File/AFP)
  • The landmark direct flight by Israel’s national carrier, numbered LY971 in a nod to the UAE’s international dialing code, is due to return on Tuesday with the number 972, which is Israel’s dialing code
  • Passengers on board included US President Donald Trump’s senior Middle East adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, Israel’s national security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat
LONDON: History was made after Israel’s first official delegation landed in Abu Dhabi on Monday, weeks after the two sides signed a peace treaty signaling a move toward cooperation and prosperity, with journalists on the trip telling Arab News about their experience.

The landmark direct flight by Israel’s national carrier, numbered LY971 in a nod to the UAE’s international dialing code, is due to return on Tuesday with the number 972, which is Israel’s dialing code.

“I’ve been covering the diplomatic arena for more than 10 years and I had a lot of trips and traveled around the world with Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu and others, and this is very, very unique, probably the most unique trip I ever had,” Ariel Kahane, a journalist from the Hebrew-language free daily newspaper Israel Hayom, told Arab News. “It’s actually being part of history, an historical breakthrough, and we are very excited to be a part of that.”

Israel and the UAE have opened phone lines and held discussions between various ministries and officials since the peace agreement was announced.

“We, as Israelis, I think, for a long time have wanted, not just peace with Arab countries, but peace on the terms of Israel being Israel,” Lahav Harkov, from the Jerusalem Post, told Arab News. “This is a country (UAE) and a people (Emiratis) who are excited to do business with us, to have cultural exchanges with us, to visit us and for us to visit them.”

Passengers on board included US President Donald Trump’s senior Middle East adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, Israel’s national security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat, as well as journalists from the country’s top media outlets.

“The accord reached between the United States, Israel and the United Arab Emirates on Aug. 13, 2020, is a courageous step toward a more stable, integrated and prosperous Middle East,” said a joint statement from the three nations.

The Israeli delegation was treated with respect by the Emiratis and received impressive hospitality, according to the journalists.

“I was impressed by the goodwill and the very nice way the Emirates government treated us,” said Kahane, who visited the Gulf last year to report on a peace and prosperity workshop in Bahrain. “They took care of all the small details. The hospitality was really unique, especially from a Jewish person who eats kosher food and so on, and they took care of that as well. I was also impressed with how much they want to make peace with Israel and cooperate with Israel ... not only formal peace but good ties with Israel.”

Topics: Israel Abu Dhabi UAE UAE-Israel peace deal

Facebook threatens to block news distribution in Australia

Updated 01 September 2020
AP

Facebook threatens to block news distribution in Australia

  • Google, meanwhile, issued an open letter that cast the proposed Australian law as a potential threat to individual privacy
Updated 01 September 2020
AP

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook threatened to block Australian publishers and individuals from sharing news stories on its platform in reaction to an Australian measure that could require it to compensate media organizations for its use of their stories.
The social network said the Australian move would force it to pay arbitrary and theoretically unlimited sums for information that makes up only a small fraction of its service.
The measure would force Facebook to choose between “either removing news entirely or accepting a system that lets publishers charge us for as much content as they want at a price with no clear limits,” the company’s managing director for Australia and New Zealand, Will Easton, wrote in a blog post. “No business can operate that way.”
Campbell Brown, a former NBC and CNN anchor who is Facebook’s vice president of global news partnerships, said the cutoff threat “has nothing to do with our ongoing global commitment to journalism.” Brown’s post, which cited a variety of individual Facebook programs intended to support news organizations, was titled “Our Continued Commitment to Journalism.”
Google, meanwhile, issued an open letter that cast the proposed Australian law as a potential threat to individual privacy and a burden that would degrade the quality of its search and YouTube video services, but did not threaten a cutoff.
“Mark Zuckerberg is happy to let Facebook be a tool to spread misinformation and fake news, but is apparently fine with Facebook dropping real news altogether,” John Stanton, co-founder of the Save Journalism Project, said in a statement. “Regulators need to reign in the tech giants’ total domination of the online marketplace before it’s too late.”
Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the proposed laws would “create a more sustainable media landscape and see payment for original content.”
“Australia makes laws that advance our national interest. We don’t respond to coercion or heavy handed threats wherever they come from,” Frydenberg said, referring to the Facebook threat.
The draft legislation that aims to make Australia succeed where other countries have failed in forcing the companies to compensate media businesses for news content was made public in July.
A public consultation period ended last week.
Frydenberg has said he hopes Parliament will pass the legislation this year.
Australian Competition and Consumer Commission chair Rod Sims, the fair trade watchdog who devised the model for making Facebook and Google pay for content, said he hoped “parties will engage in constructive discussions” as the draft legislation was finalized.
“Facebook’s threat today to prevent any sharing of news on its services in Australia is ill-timed and misconceived,” Sims said in a statement.
Terry Flew, a professor in the creative industries faculty of the Queensland University of Technology, said it was impossible to predict how much the proposed laws could cost Facebook because prices had to be negotiated with Australian news businesses.
“My sense would be in terms of overall revenues for Facebook, not very much,” Flew said of costs.
“The bigger concern that’s animating the digital platforms is the possibility of this legislation extending from Australia into other jurisdictions where it might start to significantly impact upon their global business,” Flew added.
News Corp. Australia, one of the country’s largest media conglomerates, declined to comment on Facebook’s statement.
Topics: Facebook

