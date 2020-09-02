Saudi Arabia allows all flights to and from UAE to fly over the Kingdom

DUBAI: Saudi General Authority for Civil Aviation, GACA, has approved the UAE’s request to allow all flights over the Kingdom’s airspace, state news agency SPA reported on Wednesday.
The announcement came after a request was made by the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority to the GACA to allow all flights to and from the Emirates to fly over Saudi territory, the report added.
Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Faisal bin Farhan said the agreement would not change the Kingdom’s stance towards the Palestinian cause.
“The Kingdom’s firm position towards the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people will not change by allowing flights to and from the UAE to pass over Saudi airspace, the Kingdom appreciates all efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative,” Farhan tweeted.
مواقف المملكة الثابتة والراسخة تجاه القضيةالفلسطينية والشعب الفلسطيني لن تتغير بالسماح بعبور أجواء المملكة للرحلات الجوية القادمة لدولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة والمغادرة منها إلى كافةالدول، كما أن المملكة تقدر جميع الجهودالرامية إلى تحقيق سلام عادل ودائم وفق مبادرةالسلام العربية
— فيصل بن فرحان (@FaisalbinFarhan) September 2, 2020