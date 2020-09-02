Saudi Arabia allows all flights to and from UAE to fly over the Kingdom

Saudi cabinet reviews COVID precautions as workers return to offices

NEOM: With many public-sector employees returning to offices across the country this week after months of remote working, the Saudi cabinet on Tuesday reviewed the precautionary procedures implemented to protect workers from COVID-19.



During the virtual meeting, which was chaired by King Salman, the importance of following the advice and recommendations of the health authorities was stressed, along with the need to adhere to all rules and measures designed to prevent the spread of the virus. Ministers were also briefed on the latest developments in the pandemic, locally and internationally.



Acting Minister of Media Majid Al-Qassabi, told the Saudi Press Agency that the cabinet congratulated students, teachers and educational support staff on the start of the new academic year. As online teaching continues to play an important role because of the pandemic, ministers highlighted the need for families to play their part by accepting their responsibilities to ensure their children have the best possible educational environment in these challenging times, and make good use of the technology that is available to help achieve this.



The cabinet also noted the recent discovery by Saudi Aramco of two new oil and gas fields in Al-Jouf and the Northern Borders regions, and praised the company and the Ministry of Energy for their efforts in the fields of exploration and production that help bolster the economic diversity of the Kingdom.



Al-Qassabi said that ministers also reviewed developments in a number of local and international issues. They once again denounced terrorist attacks by Iran-backed Houthi militias in Yemen, who continue to violate international humanitarian law by launching missiles and drones packed with explosives at civilian targets in the Kingdom.



The cabinet welcomed of the signing of a peace deal between the Sudanese government and the Sudan Revolutionary Front as an important step toward the people of the country being able to live in peace, develop and prosper, and enhancing the nation’s sovereignty, national unity and regional integrity.



Ministers also approved plans to establish the King Salman International Complex for Arabic Language.

