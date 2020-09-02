You are here

Saudi King sends letter to deputy emir of Kuwait

(Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Sabah during an official visit to Kuwait. (SPA)
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Sabah during an official visit to Kuwait. (SPA)
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Sabah during an official visit to Kuwait. (SPA)
Updated 02 September 2020
Arab News

Saudi King sends letter to deputy emir of Kuwait

Updated 02 September 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi King Salman has sent a letter to the Deputy Emir of Kuwait and Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad.

Also today, the Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Sabah during an official visit to Kuwait. 

Both officials discussed bilateral ties between their countries and ways to collaborate in different fields.

Saudi ministry launches culture database

Updated 30 min 16 sec ago
SPA

Saudi ministry launches culture database

Updated 30 min 16 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Ministry of Culture has launched a comprehensive “cultural database” questionnaire for employees in the Saudi cultural sector through an e-platform that allows groups to register personal and professional data.

Registration is open through the website surveys.moc.gov.sa/cultural_database.

The survey will gather cultural sector data, which will be used to design strategic cultural projects and promote communication with artists and intellectuals in the film, language and translation, literature, music, theater and performing arts, visual arts, fashion, library, heritage, museum, architecture and design and culinary art industries.

The Ministry of Culture aims to create an integrated national cultural database that supports the cultural community and determines the nature and size of projects and bodies that can accommodate local technical and cultural know-how. These include civil society institutions and associated nonprofit cultural projects.

The cultural database is the first of its kind in the Kingdom. It will be developed in several phases through the electronic platform. The first phase is dedicated to surveying the main occupational and functional data of artists and intellectuals. Detailed phases relating to local artistic and cultural affairs will follow.

The ministry will communicate with the Kingdom’s cultural sector to design strategic projects and achieve one of the key pillars of Saudi Vision 2030 in building a resilient community.
 

