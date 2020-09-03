You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi economic recovery picks up as lockdowns ease

Saudi economic recovery picks up as lockdowns ease

Mohammed Al-Jadaan said some sectors were showing signs of a post-lockdown recovery. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mq2rn

Updated 15 sec ago
Frank Kane

Saudi economic recovery picks up as lockdowns ease

  • Khalid Al-Falih, minister of investment, announced that 506 new business licences were granted in first half of 2020
  • Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said some sectors were showing signs of recovery as lockdowns ended
Updated 15 sec ago
Frank Kane

RIYADH: Early evidence of economic recovery in Saudi Arabia came in statements from two ministers at the sharp end of the Kingdom’s strategy to combat the effects of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih announced that 506 new business licenses were granted in the first half of this year, with a burst in activity in June partly compensating for a big fall-off in April and May when lockdowns severely curtailed global investment activity.

The minister said he was “encouraged by the resilience demonstrated by the Saudi economy in the first half of 2020.”

He added: “The positive economic data for June gives us confidence that the Saudi economy is rebounding from the impact of COVID-19 and that growth in foreign investment will begin to regain the strong momentum we have seen in recent years.”

Separately, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, the minister of finance and economic planning, told a virtual forum that some sectors were showing signs of recovery as lockdowns and curfews ended toward the end of the first half.

Domestic tourism was ahead 18 percent in June over last year, while hotel occupancy – virtually at zero earlier in the spring – was back to between 85 and 90 percent, Al-Jadaan said.

“We think the results are very positive for June since we reopened the economy. We’re getting back, but we need to be cautious and remember we are not out of the woods yet.”

That note of cautious optimism was echoed by Al-Falih. “This has undoubtedly been a year of unprecedented challenges – and the path of the economy in the near term will depend on the virus,” he said.

The Ministry of Investment highlighted more encouraging evidence of a recovery. “Other recent data also pointed to an increase in economic activity toward the end of Q2 (the second quarter of the year) – suggesting that the economy may be experiencing significant catch-up growth as the Kingdom cautiously lifts some lockdown measures,” a ministry statement said.

It quoted figures from the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) showing that point-of-sale transactions witnessed a 78.5 percent year-on-year jump in June to a record level of $9.9 billion (SR37 billion), following sharp declines in April and May.

Likewise, data released by the Ministry of Industry and Minerals Resources showed that investments by newly licensed industrial factories amounted to $581 million in June, following a sharp slowdown in April and May.

Al-Jadaan said that the COVID-19 outbreak had hit the Saudi economy “like a steam train” in March. “We did not really expect that. It has been the most challenging year for 100 years, and everyone in the world has suffered,” he told an online forum organized by financial information firm Euromoney.

The finance minister added that the Vision 2030 reforms had helped the Kingdom implement its response to the pandemic and he underlined the strength of the financial reserves held by SAMA and other financial institutions.

He noted that around 50 countries had been downgraded by credit ratings agencies because of the economic hit from the pandemic but that Saudi Arabia had retained “stable” status, and he highlighted the resilience of local debt markets and the good reception given by international markets to Saudi Arabian bond issuance.

American, British, and Indian firms were the biggest contingent in the new license data, investing in entrepreneurship, education, financial services, and housing, as well as industrial, manufacturing, and information technology.

Al-Jadaan praised the work of the G20 – the leaders’ organization due to meet in Riyadh in November – in raising funds for medical projects including the search for a vaccine against the virus.

Topics: euromoney Mohammed Al-Jadaan Khalid Al-Falih

Related

Saudi Arabia
International flights to Saudi Arabia remain suspended, says Saudia
Saudi Arabia
Saudi economy and COVID-19: ‘Good can come of evil’

Israel’s El Al announces cargo flight to Dubai

Updated 03 September 2020
AFP

Israel’s El Al announces cargo flight to Dubai

  • Unlike the direct passenger flight, the cargo service will fly via Liege in Belgium before continuing to Dubai, El Al said
  • The Boeing 747 aircraft will be carrying “agricultural and high-tech equipment” from Israel to the Emirates
Updated 03 September 2020
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s national carrier El Al on Thursday announced a first cargo flight to Dubai, days after its groundbreaking commercial passenger trip to the United Arab Emirates.
Following on the heels of a deal to normalize Israel-UAE ties, the cargo flight is scheduled to take off from Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv on September 16, the airline said in a statement.
Unlike the direct passenger flight, the cargo service will fly via Liege in Belgium before continuing to Dubai, El Al said, without explaining the roundabout route.
The Boeing 747 aircraft will be carrying “agricultural and high-tech equipment” from Israel to the Emirates, El Al said, with the route set to become a regular Wednesday fixture in the future.
“The weekly El Al cargo flight to Dubai will enable Israeli companies connectivity in import and export from and to Dubai, as well as Asia in transfer from Dubai,” El Al said.
On Monday an El Al flight from Ben Gurion took a delegation of US and Israeli officials to the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, to draft agreements after a surprise diplomatic breakthrough last month.
The historic direct trip was not only the first commercial flight between the countries, but also the first official flight of the Israeli carrier over Saudi Arabia.
The El Al plane made the same trip in reverse the following day when it returned to Tel Aviv.
The United Arab Emirates and Israel are expected to sign the US-brokered accord, Israel’s first with a Gulf nation and only its third with an Arab state, at the White House in coming weeks.

Topics: Israel Dubai UAE-Israel relations

Related

Middle-East
UAE-Israel deal step to Middle East peace: Egypt’s El-Sisi
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia allows all flights to and from UAE to fly over the Kingdom

Latest updates

Pakistan’s online agony aunt tearing down taboos
Review recommends lie detector tests for convicted terrorists on release from UK prisons
Saudi economic recovery picks up as lockdowns ease
1 missing, 1 injured in fire on oil tanker near Sri Lanka
G20 ministers stress importance of opening borders to stimulate economy

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.