RIYADH: The Saudi Export-Import Bank signed five agreements with international financial institutions during its participation in the Berne Union annual meetings.

Held in Tokyo, the event ran from Nov. 16 to 19, with the participation of financing institutions and export credit agencies from around the world, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The bank’s CEO, Saad bin Abdulaziz Alkhalb, signed three memoranda of understanding with the Slovak Export-Import Bank, the Vietnam Development Bank, and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency, part of the World Bank Group.

He also signed a reinsurance agreement with South Africa’s Export Credit Insurance Corp., as well as a terms and conditions letter for an approved credit line worth $20 million for the Export-Import Bank of Pakistan.

Alkhalb said the agreements reflect the bank’s drive to expand its network of international partnerships and strengthen cooperation with financing institutions, export credit agencies and investment guarantee bodies worldwide. This contributes to developing integrated financing and insurance solutions that meet the needs of local exporters and enable their expansion in global markets.

He explained that the new partnerships represent an important step toward increasing opportunities for co-financing and exchanging expertise and best practices in risk management and foreign trade financing.

They also empower national companies through insurance and reinsurance products, strengthening the bank’s ability to support Saudi non-oil exports and raise their global competitiveness. He stressed that the bank will continue building high-quality partnerships that help achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

The MoU with MIGA comes as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation with multilateral international institutions and explore joint work in investment guarantees and risk management.

The MoUs with the Slovak Export-Import Bank and the Vietnam Development Bank aim to expand financial and commercial cooperation and develop trade opportunities that boost trade between the Kingdom and the relevant markets.

The reinsurance agreement with South Africa’s export credit insurer enables national companies to import raw materials, production inputs and capital goods from South Africa, strengthening the bank’s ability to support these imports.

The terms and conditions letter for the credit line with the Export-Import Bank of Pakistan represents a step toward providing financing solutions for Saudi non-oil exports to the Pakistani market.

On the sidelines of the bank’s participation in the meetings, its delegation held bilateral discussions with international institutions specializing in export credit financing and insurance to discuss cooperation opportunities, activate existing partnerships, and explore new areas for co-financing, export guarantees, insurance and reinsurance.

The Berne Union is one of the world’s leading organizations in export credit and investment insurance. It brings together export credit agencies, insurers and guarantors from around the world, with the aim of enhancing cooperation, exchanging expertise and developing best practices in the sector.

The bank’s participation reflects its efforts to strengthen its presence in the international export credit system, expand its network of strategic international partnerships, and develop financing and insurance solutions that facilitate access for Saudi non-oil products and services to global markets.