You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Olympic chief presents vision of increasing education opportunities through sports

Saudi Olympic chief presents vision of increasing education opportunities through sports

Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal during the virtual meeting from Riyadh of the OCA Education Committee on Thursday. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ngq5q

Updated 04 September 2020
Arab News

Saudi Olympic chief presents vision of increasing education opportunities through sports

  • Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal says the committee’s role in supporting education initiatives was highlighted as Asia looked to recover from COVID-19
Updated 04 September 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, president of the Saudi Arabia Olympic Committee (SAOC) and chair of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Education Committee, on Thursday presented his vision of increasing education opportunities through sports.

At the inaugural virtual meeting of the OCA Education Committee chaired by the prince, the committee’s role in supporting education initiatives was highlighted as Asia looked to recover from COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, the SAOC has drawn on the power of the Olympic spirit to lead digital education programs and inspire Saudis to stay active and engage in online learning initiatives.

Following the successful SAOC-led #StayAtHome campaign, the SAOC president proposed increasing the implementation of online learning opportunities throughout Asia.

He has prioritized implementing the Olympic Values Education Program in Saudi Arabia to communicate the benefits of sport to society.

Despite being postponed due to coronavirus, the Saudi Games platform has been harnessed to launch initiatives including the Saudi Arabian Olympic Academy to provide young athletes with the facilities to excel.

The OCA Education Committee is a platform for Asia’s sporting leaders to share knowledge and promote dialogue between member nations and National Olympic Committees (NOCs). The committee is working to ensure that all parts of society are provided with the learning resources they need to increase opportunities for sports to contribute to the development of education throughout the region.

In his opening address, Prince Abdul Aziz said: “During these difficult times as Asia and the rest of the world endeavors to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is vitally important that the OCA Education Committee continues to support the educational development of young people.

Chairing the first virtual meeting of the Education Committee has been a priority following the postponement of the Saudi Games and displays an innovative spirit we can all embrace.”

The OCA Education Committee could play a crucial role as online education and e-learning opportunities became the norm in many member nations, he added. “With solidarity and social purpose as key values, a committed and coordinated approach, increased resources, and Asia’s combined skills and knowledge, the Education Committee can provide new Olympic education opportunities.”

Education should be integrated in all activities with support from strategic and commercial partners as they represented important channels for sharing Olympic values, he told the forum.

He congratulated OCA members and their NOCs for leading inspirational educational activities, including webinars and training courses. Asian NOCs had demonstrated their powerful capabilities in delivering these initiatives and it was now time to unite these efforts to reach out to our wider communities, he said.

“Saudi Arabia is a committed supporter of the Olympic Movement, the OCA and sport throughout Asia and the SAOC has remained in close contact with our communities during the #StayAtHome phase. The power of Olympism has inspired tens of thousands of Saudis to #StayActive, connected, and continuously engaged with our Olympic educational content.”

With the prince at the virtual meeting were Maxwell De Silva, vice chair of the OCA Education Committee and secretary-general of Sri Lanka’s NOC; Mazen Fawzi Ramadan, chief of mission of the Lebanese delegation at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games; Ada Jaffery, deputy secretary of the Women Sports Commission at the Pakistan Olympic Association; Dr. Khaled Atiyat, vice president of the Jordan Olympic Committee and secretary-general at the Fencing Confederation of Asia; Saif Mohammed Al Naemi, executive director of the Qatar Olympic Academy; Dr. Nibal Khalil, vice president of the Palestine Olympic Committee; Fazlollah Bagherzadeh, vice president of the Iranian NOC; Feng Gao, representing China, and Young Hwa Son, representing
South Korea.

Topics: Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee (SAOC) COVID-19

Related

Sport
Saudi Pro-League title lost, Al-Nasr turn focus on AFC Champions League
Sport
Football soon to return to Lebanon amid COVID-19, economic woes

Djokovic through to last 16 as bizarre delay shrouds US Open

Updated 05 September 2020
AFP

Djokovic through to last 16 as bizarre delay shrouds US Open

  • Japan’s Naomi Osaka battled into the last 16 of the women’s draw, beating 18-year-old Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk
Updated 05 September 2020
AFP

NEW YORK: Novak Djokovic sailed into the last 16 of the US Open on Friday as off-court intrigue forced the delay of a men’s singles match over issues linked to coronavirus.

Djokovic outclassed Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 in a routine victory for the world number one, who is chasing an 18th Grand Slam singles title.

Far from routine was a last-minute attempt by New York health officials to prevent France’s Adrian Mannarino from playing his last-32 encounter against German fifth seed Alexander Zverev.

The intervention led to a back and forth between tournament organizers and the state government and resulted in the match, which Zverev won in four sets, starting over three hours late.

“It was a weird situation for me,” said Mannarino, one of 11 players put under enhanced safety protocols earlier this week after compatriot Benoit Paire was withdrawn from the tournament after testing positive for coronavirus.

“I was just laying on the sofa still trying to be focused just in case I would go on court,” he said, following Zverev’s 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-2 victory.

Zverev will now play unseeded Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the last 16 while Djokovic will play Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta for a place in the quarterfinals.

Earlier, Japan’s Naomi Osaka battled into the last 16 of the women’s draw.

The two-time Grand Slam winner required three sets and 2hr 33 min to dislodge 18-year-old Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk in an early game at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Japanese fourth seed, who threw her racquet in frustration after losing the second set on tie-break, prevailed 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-2 against the world number 137.

“I just felt like I had so many points that I didn’t capitalize on. I think when I went up, I became a bit passive and then she came in because she has no fear,” said Osaka, 22.

Her experience came to the fore in the deciding set as she held her serve and broke Kostyuk twice to set up a match against 14th seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia for a place in the quarterfinals.

Elsewhere, sixth seed Petra Kvitova breezed past American Jessica Pegula 6-4, 6-3 to set up a last-16 encounter with Shelby Rogers, also of the United States.

Eighth seed Petra Martic of Croatia swept aside unseeded Russian Varvara Gracheva 6-3, 6-3.

Martic will play Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan in the last 16 after the 23rd seed powered past Vera Lapko of Belarus 6-3, 6-3.

Germany’s 17th seed Angelique Kerber also progressed to the fourth round, making light work of American Ann Li 6-3, 6-4.

Kerber, the 2016 US Open champion, will go up against Jennifer Brady for a quarter-final spot after the American 28th seed knocked out France’s Caroline Garcia 6-3, 6-3.

Garcia had provided the biggest upset of the tournament on Wednesday when she eliminated top seed Karolina Pliskova.

In the men’s draw, Croatia’s 27th seed Borna Coric staged a remarkable Houdini act to stun fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in a 4hr 36min late-night thriller.

Coric appeared to be heading for certain defeat after Tsitsipas, leading by two sets to one, opened up a 5-1 lead in the fourth.

But Coric rallied superbly, saving six match points and fighting back to take the set 7-5 to force a decider.

Tsitsipas went a break up once more in the fifth but couldn’t press home the advantage as Coric forced a tie break before clinching a 6-7 (2/7), 6-4, 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7/4) win.

Twelfth seed Denis Shapovalov recovered from 5-2 down in the fourth set to pip American number 19 seed Taylor Fritz 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-2

Fritz, 22 was within two points of victory before the 21-year-old Shapovalov completed a remarkable comeback.

“I think we both deserved to win,” said Shapovalov.

“It was great tennis and I think I just got a little bit lucky.”

The Canadian will do battle with seventh seed David Goffin for a place in the quarter-finals after the Belgian brushed aside Serbia’s 26th seed Filip Krajinovic 6-1, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4.

Britain’s involvement in the singles ended on Friday with both Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie exiting.

France’s Corentin Moutet knocked out Evans 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) 7-6 (7/1) as they resumed their second round match that was postponed Thursday because of rain.

Topics: Novak Djokovic US Open

Related

Sport
Djokovic rallies past Raonic to win US Open tuneup title
Sport
US Open ‘bubble within a bubble’ as stars embrace sound of silence

Latest updates

Parents, experts weigh in on threat targeted ads pose to Saudi children
Madinah governor launches E-platform to inform citizens about the development projects
INTERVIEW: Cash is no longer king at Middle East checkouts, says Network International CEO Simon Haslam
Nissan unveils cost-saving process
Conoco-Phillips pulls request to extend flaring permits

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.