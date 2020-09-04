You are here

After factory layoff, Filipino woman cashes in on 'leaf art' venture

Some of Filipino artist Mary Mae Dacanay's leaf artworks are photographed in her home, in Binan, Laguna, Philippines, on Sept. 1, 2020. (REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez)
Filipino artist Mary Mae Dacanay, who lost her job due to the COVID-19 outbreak, makes portraits and illustrations out of leaves as a new source of income. (REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez)
Filipino artist Mary Mae Dacanay, who lost her job due to the COVID-19 outbreak, makes portraits and illustrations out of leaves as a new source of income. (REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez)
After factory layoff, Filipino woman cashes in on ‘leaf art’ venture

  • Mary Mae Dacanay said her new venture allows her to enjoy her hobby, take things easier and still pay the bills
BINAN, Philippines: When the coronavirus struck and cost Mary Mae Dacanay her factory job in the Philippines, the 23-year-old came up with a unique new source of income — turning leaves into celebrity art.
Dacanay saw her redundancy as chance to enjoy her favorite pastime — art — but at first had difficulty sourcing materials in a country that has had in place some of the world’s longest and strictest coronavirus measures.
With no luck finding canvas, Dacanay has instead picked leaves from a jackfruit tree outside her home, intricately cutting away tiny pieces to reveal well-known faces, from Robert Downey Jr and Oprah Winfrey to Michael Jackson and even the Philippine president, Rodrigo Duterte.
“Because of this pandemic, I wanted to try making artwork but purchasing art supplies in my town was very difficult because of the strict lockdown,” she said, speaking at her home in Laguna province, south of the capital Manila.
“The only way was to buy online but it was also difficult. I experimented using leaves as a makeshift canvas and it turned out really nice.”
After gaining thousands of followers on Facebook, Dacanay has sold hundreds of pieces of her “leaf art,” each for about 400 pesos ($8.24). The exact price varies according to the level of detail in each piece.
Now, instead of working seven days a week at the factory, plus overtime, she said her new venture allows her to enjoy her hobby, take things easier and still pay the bills.
“This leaf art has helped me so much financially during this pandemic,” she said.
“The money I use to pay bills, buy food for my family, and our other daily expenses are from my earnings from commissioned work.”

What We Are Reading Today: The Quiet Americans by Scott Anderson

Updated 04 September 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Quiet Americans by Scott Anderson

Updated 04 September 2020
Arab News

The Quiet Americans — from the bestselling author of Lawrence in Arabia — is a gripping history of the early years of the Cold War, the CIA’s covert battles against communism, and the tragic consequences which still affect America and the world today.

Author Scott Anderson is a veteran war correspondent who has reported from Lebanon, Israel, Egypt, Northern Ireland, Chechnya, Sudan, Bosnia, El Salvador, and many strife-torn countries. 

He is a contributing writer for The New York Times Magazine, and his work has also appeared in Vanity Fair, Esquire, Harper’s and Outside.

The Quiet Americans “chronicles the exploits of four spies — Michael Burke, a charming former football star fallen on hard times; Frank Wisner, the scion of a wealthy Southern family; Peter Sichel, a sophisticated German Jew; and Edward Lansdale, a brilliant ad executive,” said a review in goodreads.com. 

The four “ran covert operations across the globe, trying to outwit the ruthless KGB in Berlin, parachuting commandos into Eastern Europe, plotting coups, and directing wars against Communist insurgents in Asia,” said the review.

 

 

