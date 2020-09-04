India adds another 83,000 coronavirus cases, nears second-most in world

You are here

India added nearly 2 million coronavirus cases in August alone. (Reuters)
Updated 10 sec ago
AP

  • Cases added in the past 24 hours pushed India’s total past 3.9 million
  • India’s economy contracted by 23.9 percent in the April-June quarter
AP

NEW DELHI: The number of people infected with the coronavirus in India rose by another 80,000 and is near Brazil’s total, the second-highest in the world.
The 83,341 cases added in the past 24 hours pushed India’s total past 3.9 million, according to the Health Ministry. Brazil has confirmed more than 4 million infections while the US has more 6.1 million people infected, according to Johns Hopkins University.
India’s Health Ministry on Friday also reported 1,096 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities up to 68,472.
India’s case fatality rate of 1.75 percent is well below the global average of 3.3 percent, the ministry said. Experts have questioned whether some Indian states have undercounted deaths.
India added nearly 2 million coronavirus cases in August alone. Pune, Mumbai, New Delhi and Chennai are its worst-hit cities, but new hot spots continue to feed surges in cases in rural areas of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states.
In a country of 1.4 billion people, only those places most affected by the virus remain under lockdown. People are crowding markets and other public spaces with potential safety measures like masks and social distancing largely unenforced.
Justifying lifting of lockdown restrictions while infections are surging, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the testing capacity has been ramped up and safety procedures put in place.
“While lives are important, livelihoods are equally important,” Bhushan said.
India’s economy contracted by 23.9 percent in the April-June quarter, its worst performance in at least 24 years.

Topics: India Coronavirus

Body camera footage shows Washington DC cop firing at fleeing suspect’s chest

Updated 04 September 2020
AP

Body camera footage shows Washington DC cop firing at fleeing suspect’s chest

  • Deon Kay, 18, was shot in the chest Wednesday afternoon in the midst of a foot pursuit with police officers
  • American Civil Liberties Union says the overly confrontational approach by police creates violent situations
Updated 04 September 2020
AP

WASHINGTON: Police in the nation’s capital on Thursday released body camera footage from the officer who fatally shot a Black teenager a day earlier, leading to protests outside Mayor Muriel Bowser’s home and a police station.
Deon Kay, 18, was shot in the chest Wednesday afternoon in the midst of a foot pursuit with police officers.
Early Thursday morning, the local Black Lives Matter affiliate tweeted that the “Terror Gang has once again taken the life of a young man,” and demanded the immediate release of the footage.
The video shows a brief and chaotic scene. As a police car pulls into the parking lot of a southeast Washington apartment complex, the officer jumps out and begins chasing someone. The officer turns around, sees Kay running a few feet behind him and fires a single shot into Kay’s chest.
Police identified that officer as Alexander Alvarez, who joined the department in 2018. He has been placed on administrative leave.
The police video later freezes the frame and circles what appears to be a pistol in Kay’s hand. But it’s unclear whether Kay, who had officers in front and back of him, was intending to use the weapon or throw it away.
Immediately after the shooting, as other officers tend to Kay, the officer who fired the shot begins frantically looking for Kay’s gun in the surrounding grass. The handgun was found about 98 feet away, a distance that Metropolitan Police Department chief Peter Newsham said “does seem like a long way to throw a weapon.”
“Everyone can go and look at the video for themselves,” Newsham said. “You can stop it frame by frame and make your own determination. We will do the same when we conduct our investigation.”
The incident drew a harsh condemnation from the American Civil Liberties Union, which blamed the MPD for an overly confrontational approach that creates dangerous and violent situations.
“The D.C. police department’s approach to gun recovery has been dangerous and ineffective for years,” said Monica Hopkins, head of the ACLU’s District of Columbia office. “The tragic shooting and death of 18-year-old Deon Kay is the logical conclusion of a policy that not only meets violence with violence, but actually escalates and incites it — especially in our Black communities.”
Hopkins called for an overhaul of D.C.’s approach to guns on the streets to “focus on non-police solutions that address the underlying roots of community violence instead of continuing aggressive police tactics.”
The shooting occurred at a time of nationwide protests over police killings of Black people and calls for sweeping changes in policing.
Bowser said her administration had rushed to release the video “to help the public answer some questions. What I know is that our officer was trying to take guns off the street and what I know is that he encountered somebody with a gun.”
Authorities did not release the video from other officers on the scene.
The Associated Press was seeking to locate Kay’s family for comment.
Emergency legislation passed by the D.C. Council in June requires the police to release any body camera footage from any fatal shootings or use-of-force incidents within five days. Newsham said his department worked overnight to make the footage public well ahead of that deadline,
“One of the reasons we put it out as quickly as we did is because there’s a lot of misinformation in the current climate that we have — not only in Washington D.C., but across the country. Misinformation can lead to some disturbances in our city and that’s the last thing we want to see,” Newsham said.
Newsham described Kay as a “validated gang member” who had multiple run-ins with local law enforcement, although the chief said he refused to got into specifics. He said officers were drawn to the area by a video posted on social media that showed two young Black men, one wearing a mask, showing off handguns inside a car.
“They knew Mr. Kay when they saw the livestream. They knew him by name,” Newsham said. “I know that he’s a validated gang member from the area and I know that he’s had multiple touches with the criminal justice system. ... I’m pretty sure that Deon Kay fell through multiple safety nets before yesterday afternoon.”
The US attorney’s office will conduct an independent review of the shooting.

Topics: US police brutality

