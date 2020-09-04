Trump urges Iran to spare life of popular wrestler

Less than a meter separates rescuers from what they hope is a survivor of the Beirut blast, buried under the rubble

BEIRUT: Rescue workers in Lebanon are in a race against time with about half a meter of rubble left between them and what they believe could be a survivor of the devastating Aug. 4 Beirut blast.

Local channel AlJadeed reported the heartbeat of the possible survivor buried under the rubble has dropped to 7 beats per minute.

Live feeds from the site were briefly interrupted through the morning as rescuers asked those at the scene to turn off phones, cameras and other electrical devices.

State news previously reported that a rescue and recovery team with a specially trained search dog had detected signs of a pulse and breathing under a destroyed building in the Gemmayze area of Beirut, one of the worst hit areas by the blast.

The team of rescue workers included volunteers from Chile, as well as Lebanon and members of the local civil defense force.

A crane was brought to the search area to help by carefully lifting up steel girders and other heavy pieces of debris.

#LIVE: With half a meter left, rescuers in #Lebanon are trying to reach a possible survivor of #BeirutBlast trapped under the rubble https://t.co/SebShiwR7b — Arab News (@arabnews) September 4, 2020

Residents gathered nearby, holding out hope that someone could be found, while some voiced frustration that not enough had been done earlier to find survivors.

“How many people could have survived if there had been a state and rescue operations ready?” asked 28-year-old Chadem.

Rescue workers initially suspended the search operation late on Thursday night, sparking angered reactions from locals, The Washington Post reported.

Oscar-nominated director Nadine Labaki joined angered residents as they demanded the work continued.

“There could be someone alive,” she said. “That cannot wait until tomorrow morning.”

“You have no brains,” another woman was quoted as saying. “If your sister or mother was there, would you leave them?”

Soldiers had to escort people off the rubble as they scrambled over the debris of the collapsed building to resume the work the rescuers appeared to be leaving, the Washington Post added..

The search was eventually resumed shortly after 1 a.m. on Friday.

The explosion ripped through a swathe of the capital, smashing up districts such as Gemmayze, home to many old, traditional buildings, some of which collapsed in the shockwave.

The building where the search was being conducted had once housed a bar on its ground floor.

The search came as Lebanon was to mark one month since the blast that killed about 190 people and injured 6,000 others, leaving the country traumatized. A moment of silence was planned at 6:08 p.m., the moment that marks the most destructive single incident in Lebanon’s history on Aug. 4.

“These (signs of breathing and pulse) along with the temperature sensor means there is a possibility of life,” rescue worker Eddy Bitar told reporters at the scene.

Rescue workers in bright jackets clambered over the building that had collapsed in the blast.

Bitar said a civil defense unit had been called in to help with extra equipment to conduct the search.

Local media said any search and rescue effort, if it became clear that someone was still alive, was likely to take hours.

(With agencies)