Raging tanker fire sparks fears of a new Indian Ocean disaster

This handout photograph taken on September 4, 2020 shows an Indian coast guard ship (R) battling to extinguish the fire from the Panamanian-registered crude oil tanker New Diamond, some 60 km off Sri Lanka's eastern coast. (AFP)
Panamanian-registered crude oil tanker New Diamond burns on Sep.3, 2020, some 60 km off Sri Lanka's eastern coast. (AFP)
This handout photograph taken on September 4, 2020 shows an Indian coast guard ship (R) battling to extinguish the fire from the Panamanian-registered crude oil tanker New Diamond, some 60 km off Sri Lanka's eastern coast. (AFP)
AFP

  • Sri Lankan navy and India coast guard fired water cannon while an air force helicopter dropped water on the drifting New Diamond
  • The ship was on its way from Kuwait to the eastern Indian port of Paradip when it issued a distress signal 60 kilometers (38 miles) from Sri Lanka’s east coast
AFP

COLOMBO: A Panamanian-registered oil tanker burned out of control for a second day off Sri Lanka on Friday, raising fears of a major new oil spill in the Indian Ocean.
Sri Lankan navy and India coast guard fired water cannon while an air force helicopter dropped water on the drifting New Diamond.
More Indian navy vessels were heading to the scene to help fight the blaze on the tanker which was carrying 270,000 tons of crude and 1,700 tons of diesel.
One Filipino crew member was confirmed to have died in an engine room explosion on Thursday which sparked the alert, the Sri Lankan navy said.
The other 22 crew — five Greek and 17 Filipino — were taken off the 330-meter (1,080-foot) vessel and the fire had not spread to the cargo by mid-morning Friday, officials said.
The ship was on its way from Kuwait to the eastern Indian port of Paradip when it issued a distress signal 60 kilometers (38 miles) from Sri Lanka’s east coast.
As the fire grew, the stricken vessel drifted about 10 kilometers closer to the shore, Sri Lankan officials said.
India’s coast guard said there was a two-meter crack in the New Diamond’s hull about 10 meters above the water line.
Both India and Sri Lanka have deployed reconnaissance planes to track the ship, officials said. However, Sri Lanka’s Disaster Management Center said there was no immediate danger of a spill.
“It is not as bad as it seems,” DMC head Sudantha Ranasinghe told AFP. “The fire has not spread to the cargo. Once the fire is put out, the vessel will be towed further away into deeper waters.”
He said authorities were considering a ship-to-ship transfer of the crude before salvaging the tanker.
The vessel is larger than the Japanese bulk carrier MV Wakashio, which crashed into a reef in Mauritius in July leaking more than 1,000 tons of oil into the island nation’s pristine waters.
Sri Lanka’s neighbor Maldives has raised concerns that a possible oil spill from the New Diamond could cause serious environmental damage.
The Maldives depends on fisheries and tourism and the country has one of the world’s best coral eco systems.
Maldivian minister at the president’s office, Ahmed Naseem, called for precautionary measures in the Indian Ocean archipelago of 1,192 coral islands.
The Maldives is located about 1,000 kilometers (625 miles) southwest of Sri Lanka.
“Maldives needs to watch this oil spill carefully and take all precautions to prevent it from reaching her shores,” Naseem said on Twitter. “This could be a major disaster.”

Topics: Sri Lanka India New Diamond

GENEVA: The World Health Organization does not expect widespread vaccinations against COVID-19 until the middle of next year, a spokeswoman said on Friday, stressing the importance of rigorous checks on their effectiveness and safety.
None of the candidate vaccines in advanced clinical trials so far has demonstrated a “clear signal” of efficacy at the level of at least 50 percent sought by the WHO, spokeswoman Margaret Harris said.
Russia granted regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine in August after less than two months of human testing, prompting some Western experts to question its safety and efficacy.
US public health officials and Pfizer Inc. said on Thursday a vaccine could be ready for distribution as soon as late October. That would be just ahead of the US election on Nov. 3 in which the pandemic is likely to be a major factor among voters deciding whether President Donald Trump wins a second term.
“We are really not expecting to see widespread vaccination until the middle of next year,” Harris told a UN briefing in Geneva.
“This phase 3 must take longer because we need to see how truly protective the vaccine is and we also need to see how safe it is,” she added. This referred to the phase in vaccine research where large clinical trials among people are conducted. Harris did not refer to any specific vaccine candidate.
All data from trials must be shared and compared, Harris said. “A lot of people have been vaccinated and what we don’t know is whether the vaccine works...at this stage we do not have the clear signal of whether or not it has the level of worthwhile efficacy and safety...,” she added.
The WHO and GAVI vaccine alliance are leading a global vaccine allocation plan known as COVAX that aims to help buy and distribute shots fairly. The focus is on first vaccinating the most high-risk people in every country such as health care workers.
COVAX aims to procure and deliver 2 billion doses of approved vaccines by the end of 2021, but some countries that have secured their own supplies through bilateral deals, including the United States, have said they will not join.
“Essentially, the door is open. We are open. What the COVAX is about is making sure everybody on the planet will get access to the vaccines,” Harris said.

Topics: WHO Coronavirus

