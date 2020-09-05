You are here

  • Home
  • Manila welcomes arrival of first Saudi labor attache

Manila welcomes arrival of first Saudi labor attache

Philippine Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III attends a recent Senate meeting in Manila. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jjk5d

Updated 05 September 2020
Ellie Aben

Manila welcomes arrival of first Saudi labor attache

  • Move part of measures to strengthen employment links
Updated 05 September 2020
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines on Saturday welcomed the appointment of Saudi Arabia’s first labor attache to Manila as part of a plan to improve employment services between the two countries.

Mohammed bin Obaidullah Al-Mutairi was greeted by the Kingdom’s envoy to Manila, Abdullah Al-Bussairy, at the embassy headquarters in Makati City, where the first labor attache office outside the Kingdom is also located.

“It’s a welcome development because this will provide us closer and easier coordination, especially with respect to the welfare of our overseas workers in the Kingdom,” Philippines Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III told Arab News on Saturday.

Bello said the move will help the deployment as well as repatriation of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in Saudi Arabia.

Asked why the Kingdom had sent a labor attache to the country, Bello said: “The appointment is an indication of their desire to have more workers from the Philippines. They must have seen that we are slowing down deployment of our workers there.”

However, any changes in employment will depend on “conditions in Saudi Arabia,” he said, adding that many Filipinos in the Kingdom had died due to the coronavirus.

Recently, the Philippines repatriated the bodies of more than 250 OFWs who died of COVID-19 in the Kingdom.

“President Rodrigo Duterte is emphatic that the Philippines, at this time, cannot send workers to countries with high numbers of COVID-19 cases,” Bello said.

The appointment of the Saudi attache to the Philippines “will improve labor relations between the two countries,” he added.
Bello said he had previously “expressed openly and publicly my displeasure over what the Saudi government did when they decided to bury some of our countrymen who died from COVID-19 without the permission of relatives and without even notifying us.”
Bello added: “That’s the reason I slowed down deployment of our workers there.”
The labor secretary and other government officials are scheduled to meet Al-Mutairi on Wednesday.
Subjects for discussion include the provision of employment contracts for OFWs in Saudi Arabia. 
Bello said that recruitment agency representatives also should be allowed to “regularly visit and check on the condition of Filipino workers.” 
The Department of Foreign Affairs also welcomed Al-Mutairi’s appointment and the opening of the Saudi labor office.

“The assignment of a resident labor attache in the Saudi Embassy in Manila will strengthen cooperation between the Philippines and Saudi Arabia in general and between the two countries’ labor departments/ministries in particular,” Foreign Affairs Assistance Secretary Eduardo Meñez told Arab News.

He said that Saudi Arabia hosts one of the largest Filipino communities in the world and the largest in the Middle East, with almost 1 million Filipino migrant workers now living in the Kingdom.

On Friday, after the Saudi ambassador received Al-Mutairi, officials discussed improving the quality of labor recruitment in the Philippines.

The labor attache in the Philippines is the first of seven, with six other offices to open in Egypt, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

The move aims to facilitate the recruitment of workers and ensure they are qualified to meet Saudi Arabia’s labor market requirements.

Topics: Manila Saudi labor

Related

Special
World
Medical reservists to the rescue as Manila steps up virus battle
Special
World
Duterte puts Metro Manila back under strict lockdown

State of despair: Millions left off Assam citizen list

Updated 05 September 2020
Sanjay Kumar

State of despair: Millions left off Assam citizen list

  • Assam became the first state in India to file a citizenship list last year when it published the NRC
  • “Two married women have gone insane because their husbands left them after their name was not in the NRC,” an activist said
Updated 05 September 2020
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Ahmed Toweb says his life has taken a turn for the worse since Aug. 31 last year, when his name was left off the National Register of Citizens (NRC), a 7-year-old program to identify “genuine” citizens in India’s eastern state of Assam.
“I’ve faced rejection in three marriage proposals in the last six months. Only my name has been excluded in my family of nine. How is it possible that my parents and other siblings are Indians and I am a foreigner?” Toweb, 28, a social and political activist from Barpara village in the Bongaigaon district of Assam, told Arab News.
“The entire list is faulty and not prepared properly,” he added.
Assam became the first state in India to file a citizenship list last year when it published the NRC, which excluded about 1.9 million people.
The NRC is a by-product of violent civil strife in Assam in the 1980s, when students and political activists led a popular movement to identify illegal Bangladeshi migrants.
To end the agitation, New Delhi signed the Assam Accord with students and the local government in 1985. It ordered a new list of citizens and resulted in a decree that people who entered the state after March 25, 1971, would be declared foreigners.
However, following the accord, no real progress was delivered.
In 2013, the Supreme Court expedited the process and fixed a time frame to complete the NRC process, before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in 2014 and claimed credit for the list.
With the advent of the BJP government in Assam in 2016, there were allegations that the party was using the NRC to target Bengali-speaking Muslims and consolidate its core vote bloc among Bengali-speaking Hindus.
To save its core Hindu constituency, the BJP brought in the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a law that allows citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis and Buddhists from neighboring Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, but excludes Muslims.
For Ahmed Toweb, the debacle has caused concern about the future, especially if his appeal to be included in the NRC is rejected.
“I was very active when the NRC was being prepared, helping others to fill up forms and collect the right documents. Muslims thought the NRC would take off the stigma of being called illegal Bangladeshis, but we failed to understand the designs of the government,” he said, adding that Hindus now have the “advantage of the CAA, but we are left to our own fate.”
Those not listed on the NRC are sent a rejection letter by the government, after which they can appeal to the Foreign Tribunal, a quasi-judicial body, and submit documents to “prove their citizenship.”
“It’s more than a year, and the reason for our non-inclusion has not been explained. As a result, we are in limbo,” Toweb said.
Fatema Begum from Bongaigaon district agreed and said she faces the same dilemma. Her husband is in the NRC, but she is not.
“What will happen to my married life and family if I am declared stateless? Already I am facing a problem. I can’t get a ration from the government shop because my name is not in the NRC,” Begum, 29, told Arab News.
Bongaigaon-based social activist, Rubul Iftikar, said Begum is not alone and that “the situation is so grim, that in his district, two married women have gone insane because their husbands left them after their name was not in the NRC.
“Some young girls who are not in the NRC list are not finding a groom. It’s a desperate situation where Muslims are not at all hopeful that the system would give them justice after the introduction of the CAA,” Iftikar told Arab News.
Experts said there are other motivations behind the NRC.
“The most enduring belief is that the NRC has an inherent bias against Muslims,” Assam-based lawyer A Sabur Tapader told Arab News.
Last year, after the release of the NRC, the BJP rejected the list and called for a review following reports that more than 60 percent of the 1.9 million left out were Hindus.
“The NRC is a political tool for the ruling BJP, and they want to woo the Bengali Hindu voters again by saying that they are fighting for them in court,” he added.
Now there are reports that the BJP is moving the Supreme Court to review the NRC again.
In the meantime, the process has left Bengali Hindus feeling confused, too, with some saying they have become a “political pendulum.”
“It’s difficult to trust the government. Assam will never accept the CAA because of its history. The government just wants to keep the issue alive and keep people fighting in the name of religion,” said Biplab Das of Sonipat district in Assam.
Das’ name is in the list, but his children are not included in the NRC.
Tapader said that with Assam elections scheduled for early next year, the government is reaching out to the Supreme Court to seek a reprieve.
“They have not yet framed the rules of the CAA, and it takes time to implement it. So people now understand the hidden motive of the BJP,” he said.
Delhi-based political analyst Jayanta Kalita said the BJP has an “ulterior motive” in implementing the NRC.
“The BJP had an ulterior motive when it talked about the NRC before 2014. It was not at all concerned about the grave threat posed by the influx of migrants from Bangladesh to Assam’s ethnic demography. Assam made a mistake by trusting the BJP. It showed its true communal colors by passing the CAA that is intended to benefit Hindu migrants,” Kalita told Arab News.
“Assam can’t be allowed to become a dumping ground for illegal immigrants,” he added.

Topics: Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC) India BJP

Related

World
Floods kill scores in India’s tea-growing Assam; nine rhinos drown

Latest updates

’No sign of life’ in search for Beirut blast survivor
Parents, experts weigh in on threat targeted ads pose to Saudi children
Madinah governor launches E-platform to inform citizens about the development projects
INTERVIEW: Cash is no longer king at Middle East checkouts, says Network International CEO Simon Haslam
Nissan unveils cost-saving process

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.