Nissan unveils cost-saving process

Automakers have struggled with the cost and shaping of CFRP parts, as well as with creating a recycling system for them. (AFP)
  • Production breakthrough is boost for Japanese carmaker amid financial scandal and post-pandemic fall in sales
TOKYO: Nissan says it has developed a new way to produce high-tech auto parts that highlights the Japanese automaker’s engineering finesse, even as it faces a criminal trial in the continuing scandal involving former Chairman Carlos Ghosn.

Nissan Motor Co. said it has achieved a “breakthrough” in molding carbon fiber reinforced plastic, or CFRP, components, now used in racing cars and jets because of their light weight and strength.

All of the world’s top automakers are working to boost CFRP use. The hurdles have been cost, which is often about 10 times that of steel, and the long time it takes to mold the parts.

Executive Vice President Hideyuki Sakamoto said the CFRP parts will be used in mass-produced sport-utility vehicles within four or five years, thanks to a new casting procedure for the poured resin.

The cost savings come from shortening the production time from about three or four hours to just two minutes, Sakamoto said. A vehicle rolls off a Nissan assembly line every two minutes.

Vehicle weight is crucial in making models ecological when emissions standards are growing tighter around the world, he said.

Nissan’s efforts are important because much of the cost of a car comes from its production, not raw materials, said Junya Inoue, associate professor at the Institute of Industrial Science at the University of Tokyo.

But automakers have struggled with the cost and shaping of CFRP parts, as well as with creating a recycling system for them, which is more challenging than with metals, Inoue said Friday.

“Production innovation tends to remain hidden,” he said. “But Nissan boasts great engineering technology.”

Nissan’s troubles aren’t over, as its bottom line has been slammed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Global credit rating agency DBRS Morning Star said this week that Nissan’s lineup is aging, its new models tend to be in passenger cars where profit margins are low, and sales are suffering in the key North American market. It downgraded Nissan to “negative,” following downgrades last year and earlier this year.

Nissan also faces financial misconduct charges related to under-reporting Ghosn’s compensation, in a Tokyo trial that opens Sept. 15. 

Greg Kelly, an American former senior executive, is also on trial. Nissan has acknowledged guilt, while Kelly says he is innocent.

In brighter news, Nissan is planning to unveil a new version of its flagship Z sports car at about the same time.

Conoco-Phillips pulls request to extend flaring permits

Conoco-Phillips pulls request to extend flaring permits

  • ConocoPhillips continues to take steps to reduce flaring in Permian Basin’s Goldsmith area by improving operational procedures
BENGALURU: US oil and gas producer ConocoPhillips withdrew a request to extend flaring permits at 41 of its sites in West Texas, saying it no longer needed them as operational improvements had reduced the need for flaring events.

Flaring, the practice of deliberately burning unwanted gas, has become a concern for environmentalists and investors on fears that it exacerbates climate change by releasing carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

John Roper, director of the company’s media relations and crisis communications, told Reuters that ConocoPhillips continues to take steps to reduce flaring in Permian Basin’s Goldsmith area by improving operational procedures.

“These efforts have reduced the need for flaring events and eliminated the need to pursue the RRC (Railroad Commission of Texas) applications,” Roper added.

The RRC confirmed that ConocoPhillips had withdrawn its request in a letter dated Sept. 2.

