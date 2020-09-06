You are here

  • Home
  • German foreign minister threatens sanctions over Navalny poisoning

German foreign minister threatens sanctions over Navalny poisoning

Heiko Maas, the current head of the European Union, did not rule out action relating to the disputed Nord Stream 2 pipeline. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4kw3j

Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

German foreign minister threatens sanctions over Navalny poisoning

  • ‘Unequivocal evidence’ that President Vladimir Putin’s top foe had been poisoned
  • Sanctions relating to the disputed Nord Stream 2 pipeline not ruled out
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

BERLIN: Germany, the current head of the European Union, will discuss possible sanctions on Russia over the poisoning of Alexei Navalny if the Kremlin does not provide an explanation soon, its foreign minister said Sunday.
Russian opposition leader Navalny fell ill on a flight last month and was treated in a Siberian hospital before being evacuated to Berlin.
Germany said last week there was “unequivocal evidence” that President Vladimir Putin’s top foe had been poisoned using Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok.
“If in the coming days Russia does not help clarify what happened, we will be compelled to discuss a response with our allies,” Heiko Maas told German daily Bild.
Any sanctions decided should be “targeted,” he added.
Western leaders and many Russians have expressed horror at what Navalny’s allies say is the first known use of chemical weapons against a high-profile opposition leader on Russian soil.
The Kremlin has denied responsibility for the attack and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that Germany is yet to share any findings with Moscow’s prosecutors.
Maas on Sunday said there were “several indications” that Russia was behind the poisoning, in the strongest accusations yet from Germany.
“The deadly substance with which Navalny was poisoned has in the past been found in the hands of Russian authorities.
“Only a small number of people have access to Novichok and this poison was used by Russian secret services in the attack against former agent Sergei Skripal,” he said, referring to the 2018 attack in the English city of Salisbury.
On the subject of which sanctions could be discussed by the EU, Maas didn’t rule out action relating to the disputed Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
The controversial $11-billion project is meant to deliver Russian gas to Europe, but has been strongly contested by the United States.
“I hope... that the Russians do not force us to change our position on Nord Stream,” he said, adding that the consequences of any potential cancellation of the project would also need to be weighed, and that the debate on sanctions should not be “reduced” to one point.

Topics: Germany Russia Alexei Navalny

Related

World
Germany says nerve agent Novichok found in Russia’s Alexei Navalny
World
German doctors say tests indicate Kremlin critic Navalny was poisoned

Australia’s COVID-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown

Updated 1 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

Australia’s COVID-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown

  • Gradual easing of restrictions over the following two months
  • If state opened up too quickly it would be on track for a third wave by mid-November
Updated 1 min 35 sec ago
Reuters
MELBOURNE: Australia’s coronavirus hot spot state of Victoria on Sunday extended a hard lockdown in its capital Melbourne by two weeks to the end of September as infection rates have declined more slowly than hoped.
State Premier Daniel Andrews on Sunday extended the hard lockdown, in place since Aug. 2, to Sept. 28 with a slight relaxation, and mapped out a gradual easing of restrictions over the following two months.
Melbourne’s stage 4 restrictions, which had been due to end on Sept. 13, shut most of the economy, limited people’s movements to a 5-kilometer zone around their homes for one hour a day and imposed a night time curfew.
“We cannot open up at this time. If we were to we would lose control very quickly,” Andrews said at a televised media conference.
Victoria, Australia’s second most populous state, has been the epicenter of a second wave of the coronavirus, now accounting for about 75 percent of the country’s 26,282 cases and 90 percent of its 753 deaths.
The state on Sunday reported 63 new COVID-19 infections and five deaths, down from a peak of 725 new cases on Aug. 5.
Andrews said modelling showed cases would continue to average around 60 a day by next weekend, and if the state opened up too quickly it would be on track for a third wave by mid-November.
By contrast, Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, has had no more than 13 cases a day since early August.
Andrews has resisted pressure to lift restrictions, which the federal government has blamed for dragging Australia deeper into its first recession in nearly 30 years, while other states have largely reopened their economies.
“You’ve got to defeat the second wave and do it properly. Otherwise you just begin a third wave. A third wave will mean we can’t do the economic repair that people desperately want us to do,” he said.
Starting from 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 13, some stage 4 restrictions will begin easing, with the nightly curfew starting at 9 p.m. instead of 8 p.m., people will be allowed outdoors for up to two hours instead of one, and those living alone will be allowed to have a visitor.
After Sept. 28, if average daily infection rates have dropped to between 30 and 50 for 14 days, child care, construction sites, manufacturing plants, and warehouses, will go back to normal, allowing 101,000 workers to return to their jobs.
Schools will also partially reopen and outdoor gatherings of up to five people would be allowed.
After Oct. 26, if daily infection rates have dropped below five over the previous two weeks, cafes and restaurants could reopen, mostly for outdoor service, and shops and hairdressers would reopen.
At the same time, the curfew would be lifted, there would be no limits on leaving home, outdoor gatherings could increase to 10, homes would be able to have five visitors, and some adult non-contact sports could resume.
After Nov. 23, cafes, bars and restaurants could have more people indoors, schools could reopen more fully, museums and other entertainment venues could reopen, public gatherings of up to 50 people would be allowed, and up to 20 visitors to homes.
“I know people are disappointed. I’m disappointed too that we cannot open up faster. But the key point here is to open and stay open,” Andrews said.
Restrictions in regional Victoria will ease from Sept. 13.

Latest updates

Australia’s COVID-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown
India reports record surge in coronavirus cases
German foreign minister threatens sanctions over Navalny poisoning
North Korea leader tours typhoon-hit area, directs recovery effort
Cohen memoir offers blow-by-blow account of Trump’s alleged role in a hush money scandal

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.