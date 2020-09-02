You are here

  • Home
  • Germany says nerve agent Novichok found in Russia’s Alexei Navalny

Germany says nerve agent Novichok found in Russia’s Alexei Navalny

Alexei Navalny’s allies in Russia have insisted he was deliberately poisoned by the country’s authorities, accusations that the Kremlin rejected as “empty noise.” (AFP/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mag5x

Updated 02 September 2020
AP

Germany says nerve agent Novichok found in Russia’s Alexei Navalny

  • Navalny is a politician and corruption investigator who is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics
  • He fell ill on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia on August 20
Updated 02 September 2020
AP

BERLIN: The German government says tests performed on samples taken from Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny showed the presence of the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok.
Navalny, a politician and corruption investigator who is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics, fell ill on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia on August 20 and was taken to a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk after the plane made an emergency landing.
He was later transferred to Berlin’s Charite hospital, where doctors last week said there were indications that he had been poisoned.
Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said in a statement Wednesday that testing by a special German military laboratory had shown proof of “a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group.”
Novichok, a Soviet-era nerve agent, was used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Britain. It is a cholinesterase inhibitor, part of the class of substances that doctors at the Charite initially identied in Navalny.
Seibert said the German government will inform its partners in the European Union and NATO about the test results. He said that it will consult with its partenrs in light of the Russian response “on an appropriate joint response.”
Navalny’s allies in Russia have insisted he was deliberately poisoned by the country’s authorities, accusations that the Kremlin rejected as “empty noise.”
The Russian doctors who treated Navalny in Siberia have repeatedly contested the German hospital’s conclusion, saying they had ruled out poisoning as a diagnosis and that their tests for poisonous substances came back negative.

Topics: Russia Alexei Navalny Vladimir Putin Novichok

Related

World
German doctors say tests indicate Kremlin critic Navalny was poisoned
World
Siberian doctors say they saved Navalny’s life
World
Russian doctors refuse Navalny’s transfer to Germany
World
Kremlin critic Navalny hospitalized with poisoning

Indonesia mulls local production of China-UAE vaccine

Updated 02 September 2020
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

Indonesia mulls local production of China-UAE vaccine

  • Move aimed at ensuring supply self-sufficiency
Updated 02 September 2020
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

JAKARTA: As Indonesia continues its hunt for a COVID-19 vaccine for its population of more than 260 million, authorities on Wednesday said they are looking into locally producing a drug that is undergoing the third phase of clinical trials in Abu Dhabi.

“There’s the possibility that many people would require vaccination more than once, so we’d need to have at least 300 million to 400 million vaccines, therefore we have to be self-sufficient in vaccine production and development,” Indonesian Research and Technology Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro said on Wednesday.

Penny Lukito, head of the Food and Drug Monitoring Agency (BPOM), said Indonesia and the UAE have talked about the possibility of “manufacturing the vaccine” — which is being developed by Abu Dhabi-based G42 Healthcare and China’s vaccine manufacturer Sinopharm CNBG — to boost the drug’s production and supply.

It follows her visit to Abu Dhabi on Aug. 24-26, when she met with the assistant undersecretary of health policy and licensing at the UAE’s Ministry of Health, the acting undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, the CEO of G42 and a Sinopharm representative. Lukito also visited the vaccine-testing center at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

She said she had discussed with the G42 CEO the “possibility” of Indonesia’s pharma industry being part of the vaccine commercial production chain — to be used in Indonesia and abroad — because the UAE’s vaccine is “still in its early phase.”

Indonesia’s state-owned vaccine manufacturer Bio Farma, in preparation to produce vaccines such as the one developed by Chinese company Sinovac — whose vaccine is undergoing the third phase of clinical trials in the Indonesian city of Bandung — is boosting its capacity to produce up to 250 million doses next year.

The talks on Indonesia being part of the vaccine production program follow an agreement for the supply of 10 million doses of a yet-to-be-imported vaccine later this year. 

The agreement was signed during a visit by Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir to Abu Dhabi two weeks ago.

Lukito said her visit to the UAE was to ensure that the clinical trial in Abu Dhabi “is going well.”

She added: “We saw that it’s very well organized, with a large number of testing subjects with a variety of different nationalities.”

The BPOM said in a statement: “The candidate COVID-19 vaccine was granted an emergency use authorization by China’s food and drug agency, the National Medicines Products Administration (NMPA), in July this year, based on the results of its phase one and two clinical trials and it has been certified as halal.”

A halal-certified vaccine could smooth the process for its import and distribution in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country. 

COVID-19 has impacted Indonesia’s population in all 34 provinces across the archipelago, with the number of infections rising daily.

Topics: Indonesia China-UAE COVID-19 vaccine

Related

Special
World
UAE, China to supply Indonesia with vaccine
Special
World
Indonesia begins human trials of anti-virus vaccine

Latest updates

Egyptian building contractors lined up for major Iraqi construction projects
Dubai set to raise $1.5 billion on return to public debt markets
Saudi King sends letter to deputy emir of Kuwait
Pakistan’s PM orders release of sick, older female prisoners
Saudi Crown Prince receives phone call from Boris Johnson

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.