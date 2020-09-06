You are here

Several stabbed in Birmingham ‘major incident’: UK police

Above, a police officer near the scene of reported stabbings in Birmingham, Britain on September 6, 2020. (Reuters)
“Work is still going on to establish what has happened, and could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything,” Birmingham Police said in a statement. (AFP file photo)
  • ‘All emergency services are working together at the scene, and making sure that those who are injured receive medical care’
LONDON: British police declared a “major incident” early on Sunday after multiple people were stabbed in the center of England’s second city Birmingham.

“We can confirm that at approximately 12:30am today (Sunday 6 September) we were called to reports of a stabbing in Birmingham city center,” West Midlands Police said in a statement.

“A number of other stabbings” were reported in the area shortly after and “this has been declared a major incident,” the statement added.

 

“We are aware of a number of injured people, but at the moment we are not in a position to say how many or how serious.

“However, all emergency services are working together at the scene, and making sure that those who are injured receive medical care.”

Footage aired on British television news channels showed large areas of the city center cordoned off as police officers wearing forensic suits worked at the scene.

“Work is still going on to establish what has happened, and could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything,” West Midlands Police said.

“At this early stage it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident.”

Topics: Britain

China’s first reusable spacecraft lands after 2-day flight

China’s first reusable spacecraft lands after 2-day flight

  • China fired its first astronaut into orbit in 2003
  • The reusable craft landed as planned at Jiuquan
BEIJING: China’s first reusable spacecraft landed Sunday after two days in orbit, a possible step toward lower-cost space flight, the government announced.
The secretive, military-run space program has released few details of the spacecraft, which was launched Friday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in China’s desert northwest.
State media have yet to publish any photos of the latest craft. Its size and shape are unclear.
China fired its first astronaut into orbit in 2003 and has launched a space station and landed a robot rover on the moon. A probe carrying another robot rover is en route to Mars.
The reusable craft landed as planned at Jiuquan, the official Xinhua News Agency said.
The flight “marks an important breakthrough in our country’s research on reusable spacecraft” that promise a ” more convenient and inexpensive way” to reach space, Xinhua said.

Topics: China spacecraft

