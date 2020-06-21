You are here

  • Home
  • Britain opens terror probe into 'sickening' stabbing spree

Britain opens terror probe into 'sickening' stabbing spree

1 / 2
Police cordon off Forbury Gardens — a popular park situated next to the ruins of the 12th-century Reading Abbey. (Reuters)
2 / 2
Police cordon off Forbury Gardens — a popular park situated next to the ruins of the 12th-century Reading Abbey. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vndw7

Updated 4 sec ago
AP

Britain opens terror probe into 'sickening' stabbing spree

  • Libyan Khairi Saadallah identified as the alleged lone attacker
  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson appalled by the attack, says lessons will be learned
Updated 4 sec ago
AP

READING, United Kingdom: A stabbing rampage that killed three people as they sat in a British park on a summer evening is being considered a terrorist attack, police said Sunday as a 25-year-old man who was believed to be the lone attacker was in custody.
Authorities said they were not looking for any other suspects and they did not raise Britain's official terrorism threat level from “substantial.”
Three people were killed and three others seriously wounded in the stabbing attack that came out of the blue Saturday in Forbury Gardens park in Reading, a town of 200,000 people 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of London.

“Motivation for this horrific act is far from certain," said Neil Basu, Britain’s top counterterrorism police officer, as police forensics officers combed the park for evidence.
Basu said “incredibly brave” unarmed officers from the Thames Valley Police force arrested a 25-year-old local man at the scene. The Thames Valley force later said counterterrorism detectives were taking over the investigation.
“There is no intelligence to suggest that there is any further danger to the public,” said Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter.
Police have not identified the suspect, but Britain’s national news agency, Press Association, named him as Khairi Saadallah, a Libyan citizen who lived in Reading. A Reading man of that name who is the same age as the suspect was sentenced to two months in prison last year for assaulting an emergency worker.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who met security officials, police and senior ministers on Sunday for an update on the investigation, said he was “appalled and sickened” by the attack.
“(If) there are lessons that we need to learn” or legal changes needed to prevent such attacks, “then we will learn those lessons and we will not hesitate to take action where necessary,” Johnson said.
Police officers patrolled cordons on the roads leading to the park on Sunday, and blue-and-white tents were erected near the attack site. Overnight, heavily armed officers entered an apartment about a mile away, and a loud bang was heard.
Notes and bunches of flowers had been left Sunday by the police tape in tribute to the victims.
“There are no words that anyone can say to express how horrible and senseless this was,” one said. “Our prayers are with all the victims and their families and friends. #Readingstandsunited.”
Personal trainer Lawrence Wort said the park was full of groups sitting on the grass Saturday evening when “one lone person walked through, suddenly shouted some unintelligible words and went around a large group of around 10, trying to stab them.”
“He stabbed three of them severely in the neck and under the arms, and then turned and started running towards me, and we turned and started running,” Wort said.
The attack came hours after a Black Lives Matter demonstration at Forbury Gardens but police said there was no connection between the two.
Britain has been hit by several terror attacks in recent years, both by people inspired by the Islamic State group and by far-right extremists. Islamist-inspired attacks include a suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester that killed 22 people in 2017 and two deadly vehicle and knife attacks in London the same year.
In several cases, attackers have been known to police. In November, a man who had been released after serving a prison sentence for a terrorism offense stabbed two people to death at a justice conference in London.
In February, a man recently released from prison after serving time for terrorism-related offenses strapped on a fake bomb and stabbed two people on a busy London street before being shot to death by police. No one else was killed.
Britain’s official terrorism threat level stands at “substantial,” the middle level on a five-rung scale, meaning an attack is likely.

Topics: Britain

Related

Update
World
Three people killed in stabbing attack in English town of Reading
World
British police shoot suspect dead in London Bridge terrorist incident, two civilians killed

Hard-liner’s appointment as Israeli ambassador to UK condemned

Updated 5 min 13 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Hard-liner’s appointment as Israeli ambassador to UK condemned

  • A self-described “religious right-winger,” Hotovely rejects Palestinian claims to any of the West Bank, Gaza and Jerusalem
  • Over 1,200 British Jews have signed a petition calling on the British government to reject her appointment as ambassador
Updated 5 min 13 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: The appointment of a hard-line supporter of the annexation of Palestinian land as the next Israeli ambassador to the UK has drawn criticism from experts and the wider British Jewish community.
Tzipi Hotovely, Israel’s settlements minister and outspoken proponent of annexation, has been named by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the next ambassador to the UK, succeeding Mark Regev.
A self-described “religious right-winger,” Hotovely rejects Palestinian claims to any of the West Bank, Gaza and Jerusalem. 
Yossi Mekelberg, professor of international relations at Regent’s University London, told Arab News that her appointment is not only unpalatable, but it may not even be in Israel’s best interest.
“She wasn’t selected for her great diplomatic skills. She has a political background and has never served abroad in the diplomatic service,” he said.
A fiercely ambitious person, Hotovely’s aspirations in domestic politics, Mekelberg explains, could be a source of tension in her new position.
“Hotovely will have to play the diplomatic game, not the political one. Can she represent the state of Israel, not the Likud party?”
The religious hard-liner’s position on annexation, which extends beyond even the official Israeli position, is also likely to be a major obstacle in fulfilling her new role, particularly as she engages with British Jews.
“My doubt is whether she can reach out to the Jewish community,” Mekelberg said. “Their concern may be that instead of the representative of Israel, Hotovely will be the representative of the settlements.”
This apprehension is already being felt among portions of the British Jewish community.
Over 1,200 British Jews have signed a petition by anti-occupation group Na’amod, calling on the British government to reject her appointment as ambassador and denouncing Hotovely’s “appalling record of racist and inflammatory behavior.”
A spokesperson for Na’amod said: “There is clearly growing unrest in our community about Israel’s blatant disregard for human rights, and people increasingly realize that it is time to take a stand.”
Laura Janner-Klausner, the senior rabbi to Reform Judaism, has also criticized the rightwing politician’s record. “Her political views on Palestinians, annexation and religious pluralism clash with our core values,” she said.
Hotovely’s appointment comes as Netanyahu’s coalition government prepares to annex almost a third of the West Bank in a move that has drawn sharp criticism for breaching international law.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has “strongly objected” to the plan, while human rights experts from the UN have likened the Israeli plan to “21st-century apartheid” and warned that human rights violations against Palestinians “would only intensify after annexation.”

Topics: Israel UK Tzipi Hotovely west bank annexation

Related

Middle-East
Israel’s Netanyahu mulls two-phase West Bank annexation – report
Special
Middle-East
Palestinians welcome opposition to Israel’s West Bank annexation plan

Latest updates

Hard-liner’s appointment as Israeli ambassador to UK condemned
Saudi Arabia condemns terror attack in Reading, England
Morocco to resume domestic travel and services
Afghan Taliban kidnap dozens of civilians amid peace efforts, officials say
Putin may seek another term if Russia passes constitutional changes

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.