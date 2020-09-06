You are here

  • Home
  • Libyan rivals meet in Morocco for peace talks

Libyan rivals meet in Morocco for peace talks

The Libyan Dialogue meeting between rival Libyan parties was held in the resort town of Bouznika, south of the capital Rabat, under the auspices of Moroccan foreign minister Nasser Bourita. (Facebook/@MarocDiplomatie)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zhe5k

Updated 06 September 2020
Arab News

Libyan rivals meet in Morocco for peace talks

  • Libyan Dialogue hopes to lay the groundwork for a further meeting in Geneva
  • The talks are the first meeting between the two sides in months
Updated 06 September 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Libya’s warring governments met in Morocco on Sunday for talks aimed at resolving the conflict.
The meeting in the coastal resort of Bouznika, south of Rabat, was attended by five members from the House of Representatives (HOR), based in eastern Libya, and five from the High Council of State located in the capital Tripoli.
The High Council of State is an advisory body to the UN backed Government of National Accord (GNA).
The talks are the first meeting between the two sides in months and come after a cease-fire was declared last month.
Shortly before the talks, Fayez Al-Sarraj, who heads the GNA, met with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul. Turkey is the main financial and military backer of the GNA and is accused of exacerbating the conflict by supplying weapons and Syrian mercenaries to the Libyan battlefields.
The talks in Morocco hope to lay the groundwork for a further meeting in Geneva, Morocco’s foreign ministry said.
The dialogue aims to stabilize the cease-fire and open negotiations to resolve differences between the factions. Thorny issues to be discussed include the Central Bank and the National Oil Corporation.
Khalid Al-Mishri, head of the High Council of State, said Libya is going through “economic, political and security crises” but that they “will endeavor with the House of Representatives to avoid a new war.”
Morocco’s foreign minister called for restoring confidence between the two sides as the talks got underway.
“We opened the way for a Libyan-Libyan dialogue without any interference, and we call for building understandings between the Libyan parties,” Nasser Bourita said.
“Morocco does not have an agenda in Libya and does not have a Moroccan solution to the crisis. Rather, it only has a sincere will to help the Libyan brothers in order to enter into a discussion to find a Libyan solution to their crisis, by keeping pace with the work of the United Nations.”
Morocco has increased mediating efforts in the conflict that was sparked by the downfall of Muammar Qaddafi in 2011. 
Al-Mishri visited Rabat in July at the same time as the HOR President Aguila Saleh and Acting Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya Stephanie Williams.
The HOR is backed by the Libyan National Army and its commander Khalifa Haftar.

Last month, the two warring sides announced separately that they would cease all hostilities and hold nationwide elections, drawing praise from world powers after a series of fruitless initiatives in recent years to stop the conflict.

Topics: Libya Morocco Nasser Bourita Aguila Saleh Khalid Al-Mishri High Council of State in LIbya Libya House of Representatives Fayez Al-Sarraj Khalifa Haftar Stephanie Williams

Related

Middle-East
US: Turkey-sent Syrian fighters generate backlash in Libya

UAE records 513 new coronavirus cases

Updated 07 September 2020
Arab News

UAE records 513 new coronavirus cases

  • Total number of registered cases is now 73,984
  • 2,443 cases have recovered in past 24 hours
Updated 07 September 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE’s health ministry on Sunday reported 513 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of registered cases to 73,984.
The ministry said different nationalities are infected, all of whom are in “stable (condition) and subjected to the necessary health care.”
It also said no deaths have been recorded and 2,443 cases have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number to 66,095.
The number of cases detected is attributed to an intense campaign to increase the scope of examinations in the country to count and detect early Covid-19 cases, and isolate anyone who has been in contact with them, the ministry said.

Topics: UAE Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Middle-East
Abu Dhabi reopens non-Muslim places of worship
Middle-East
UAE reports over 500 new COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

Latest updates

King Salman cites US’ Mideast peace efforts in phone call with Trump
Why young Saudis are getting their skates on
What We Are Reading Today: Jack Kirby by Tom Scioli
In a rare victory for Afghan women, Kabul to include mothers’ name on IDs
Intel takes ‘major leap forward’ with launch of 11th-Gen processors

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.