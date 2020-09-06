You are here

  Red Sea Lodge to award $500k production grants

Red Sea Lodge to award $500k production grants

Yousry Nasrallah
Meinolf Zurhorst
Nadia Turincev
Arab News

  • There are 12 projects taking part in the Red Sea Lodge Residency
JEDDAH: Russian film producer Nadia Turincev, producer, commissioner and writer Meinolf Zurhorst and the award-winning Egyptian director Yousry Nasrallah are making up the jury that will hand out two $500,000 grants to emerging filmmakers.
There are 12 projects taking part in the Red Sea Lodge Residency, which is part of a training initiative to support the development of feature film projects from the Arab world.

 

 

King Salman cites US’ Mideast peace efforts in phone call with Trump

King Salman cites US’ Mideast peace efforts in phone call with Trump

  • Two world leaders also discussed the work of the G20 countries chaired by Saudi Arabia this year
RIYADH: Saudi King Salman has called US President Donald Trump to express his appreciation for the effort the US is exerting toward achieving peace in the Middle East, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Monday.

King Salman also reiterated the Saudi Arabia's commitment to "a just and permanent solution to the Palestinian issue to bring peace, which is the main starting point for the Kingdom's efforts and the Arab Peace Initiative," the report said.

The two world leaders also discussed the work of the Group of Twenty (G20) countries chaired by the Kingdom this year, as well as the efforts made within its meetings to protect lives and livelihoods to mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

King Salman "affirmed that the Kingdom's presidency of the G20 will continue to support and coordinate the group's efforts to confront the effects of the epidemic on the human and economic levels," SPA said.

The report said the phone conversation took place on Sunday.

Despite restrictions on movement worldwide as a result of Covid-19, G20 leaders have held virtual meetings to come up with actions to combat the raging coronavirus pandemic.

In a virtual meeting last July, Saudi Arabia led the major economies of the G20 in pledging to use “all available policy tools” to combat the pandemic and boost the global economy.

 

 

 

