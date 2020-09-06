You are here

  • Home
  • Abdulmuhsen S. Alkhalaf, chief policy officer of the Saudi G20 Presidency Finance Track program

Abdulmuhsen S. Alkhalaf, chief policy officer of the Saudi G20 Presidency Finance Track program

Abdulmuhsen S. Alkhalaf
Short Url

https://arab.news/j8ymu

Updated 07 September 2020
Arab News

Abdulmuhsen S. Alkhalaf, chief policy officer of the Saudi G20 Presidency Finance Track program

  • Alkhalaf is the alternate executive director for Saudi Arabia at the World Bank Group (WBG) and has been an official of the WBG executive board since August 2018
Updated 07 September 2020
Arab News

Abdulmuhsen S. Alkhalaf has been the chief policy officer of the Saudi G20 Presidency Finance Track program since September 2019. His work includes coordinating policies that aim to address global challenges and enhance sustainable growth and resilience, and developing initiatives discussed by G20 finance ministers and central bank governors and senior government officials.
In this capacity, he has been supporting the Saudi G20 presidency’s efforts to steer international cooperation and coordinate the G20 response to COVID-19, which resulted in the endorsement of the G20 Action Plan — Supporting the Global Economy through the COVID-19 Pandemic — and the launch of the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative for the benefit of the poorest countries.
Alkhalaf is also the alternate executive director for Saudi Arabia at the World Bank Group (WBG) and has been an official of the WBG executive board since August 2018. He has contributed to efforts to achieve the WBG’s twin goals of ending extreme poverty and promoting shared prosperity.
He has also worked as an economist in the Saudi Ministry of Finance, where he managed several economic and financial policy issues and a variety of topics on the G20 agenda; this work included representing Saudi Arabia in the G20 Development Working Group.
Alkhalaf obtained a bachelor’s degree in finance from King Saud University in Saudi Arabia. He also earned two master’s degrees, the first in economics from George Washington University in the US and the second in finance from Saint Mary’s University in Canada.

 

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Saudi Arabia
Basel Al-Omair, founding director of KACST’s National Center for Cybersecurity Technologies
Saudi Arabia
Fahd Ibrahim Al-Akeel, executive director of Saudi Payments

Saudi Arabia eager to achieve fair solution to Palestinian issue, King Salman tells Trump

Updated 07 September 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia eager to achieve fair solution to Palestinian issue, King Salman tells Trump

  • Two world leaders also discussed the work of the G20 countries chaired by Saudi Arabia this year
Updated 07 September 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia remains committed to achieving "a fair and permanent solution to the Palestinian issue", King Salman has told US President Donald Trump in a phone call, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Monday.

This was the main starting point of the Kingdom's proposed Arab Peace Initiative, King Salman said in the call that took place on Sunday, according to the report.

The Arab Peace Initiative was drawn up by Saudi Arabia in 2002, in which Arab nations offered Israel normalized ties in return for a statehood deal with the Palestinians and full Israeli withdrawal from territory captured in 1967.

King Salman also expressed his appreciation for the effort the US is exerting toward achieving peace in the Middle East, the report said.

The two world leaders also discussed the work of the Group of Twenty (G20) countries chaired by the Kingdom this year, as well as the efforts made within its meetings to protect lives and livelihoods to mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

King Salman "affirmed that the Kingdom's presidency of the G20 will continue to support and coordinate the group's efforts to confront the effects of the epidemic on the human and economic levels," said the report.

Despite restrictions on movement worldwide as a result of Covid-19, G20 leaders have held virtual meetings to come up with actions to combat the raging coronavirus pandemic.

In a virtual meeting last July, Saudi Arabia led the major economies of the G20 in pledging to use “all available policy tools” to combat the pandemic and boost the global economy.

 

Saudi Arabia remains committed to fair solution to Palestinian issue, King Salman tells Trump

Topics: Donald Trump King Salman Mideast peace

Related

Middle-East
Pompeo ends Mideast trip with visit to Oman's new sultan
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s stance on Palestine ‘remains unchanged’

Latest updates

Lakers hold on to beat Rockets, tie series
Hamas leader says group has missiles that can hit Tel Aviv
Djokovic disqualified from US Open after striking line judge with ball
Erdogan faces EU sanctions over escalating conflict with Greece, Cyprus
Pandemic put Algeria’s protests on pause — will they now resume?

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.