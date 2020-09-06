Abdulmuhsen S. Alkhalaf has been the chief policy officer of the Saudi G20 Presidency Finance Track program since September 2019. His work includes coordinating policies that aim to address global challenges and enhance sustainable growth and resilience, and developing initiatives discussed by G20 finance ministers and central bank governors and senior government officials.
In this capacity, he has been supporting the Saudi G20 presidency’s efforts to steer international cooperation and coordinate the G20 response to COVID-19, which resulted in the endorsement of the G20 Action Plan — Supporting the Global Economy through the COVID-19 Pandemic — and the launch of the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative for the benefit of the poorest countries.
Alkhalaf is also the alternate executive director for Saudi Arabia at the World Bank Group (WBG) and has been an official of the WBG executive board since August 2018. He has contributed to efforts to achieve the WBG’s twin goals of ending extreme poverty and promoting shared prosperity.
He has also worked as an economist in the Saudi Ministry of Finance, where he managed several economic and financial policy issues and a variety of topics on the G20 agenda; this work included representing Saudi Arabia in the G20 Development Working Group.
Alkhalaf obtained a bachelor’s degree in finance from King Saud University in Saudi Arabia. He also earned two master’s degrees, the first in economics from George Washington University in the US and the second in finance from Saint Mary’s University in Canada.