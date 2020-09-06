You are here

G20 education ministers explore ways to build strong education systems during pandemic

Saudi Education Minister Dr. Hamad Al-Asheikh.
  • They highlighted the importance of promoting universality in education to improve its quality at all levels and develop a generation that enjoyed global citizenship values
G20 education ministers held a virtual extraordinary meeting to emphasize the central role of education in allowing people to seize the opportunities of the 21st century.
They expressed their support in a closing statement for individual and collective efforts to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on education, stressing the importance of ensuring the continuity of the education process for everyone during crises.
The ministers said that education was a human right, a basis for other rights, and a basis for personal development because it equipped people of all ages with the necessary knowledge, skills, values, and direction to reach their full potential.
They referred to the vital role of education and skills development in facing social, cultural, and economic challenges, and urged international cooperation and the sharing of best practices to improve education systems in order to help reduce poverty and inequality, improve access to high-quality education and empower people.
The ministers emphasized the importance of improving access to high-quality early childhood education as a basis for developing the current and future generations, and as a key method for promoting equality and inclusiveness in education and encouraging lifelong learning.
They highlighted the importance of promoting universality in education to improve its quality at all levels and develop a generation that enjoyed global citizenship values and was qualified to deal with an increasingly interconnected world.
Ministers stressed the need to support the exchange of best practices and experiences and explore ways to build strong education systems and ways to enable students to continue education during and after the pandemic.

King Salman cites US’ Mideast peace efforts in phone call with Trump

  • Two world leaders also discussed the work of the G20 countries chaired by Saudi Arabia this year
RIYADH: Saudi King Salman has called US President Donald Trump to express his appreciation for the effort the US is exerting toward achieving peace in the Middle East, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Monday.

King Salman also reiterated the Saudi Arabia's commitment to "a just and permanent solution to the Palestinian issue to bring peace, which is the main starting point for the Kingdom's efforts and the Arab Peace Initiative," the report said.

The two world leaders also discussed the work of the Group of Twenty (G20) countries chaired by the Kingdom this year, as well as the efforts made within its meetings to protect lives and livelihoods to mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

King Salman "affirmed that the Kingdom's presidency of the G20 will continue to support and coordinate the group's efforts to confront the effects of the epidemic on the human and economic levels," SPA said.

The report said the phone conversation took place on Sunday.

Despite restrictions on movement worldwide as a result of Covid-19, G20 leaders have held virtual meetings to come up with actions to combat the raging coronavirus pandemic.

In a virtual meeting last July, Saudi Arabia led the major economies of the G20 in pledging to use “all available policy tools” to combat the pandemic and boost the global economy.

 

 

 

