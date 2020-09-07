Saudi Arabia eager to achieve fair solution to Palestinian issue, King Salman tells Trump

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia remains committed to achieving "a fair and permanent solution to the Palestinian issue", King Salman has told US President Donald Trump in a phone call, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Monday.
This was the main starting point of the Kingdom's proposed Arab Peace Initiative, King Salman said in the call that took place on Sunday, according to the report.
The Arab Peace Initiative was drawn up by Saudi Arabia in 2002, in which Arab nations offered Israel normalized ties in return for a statehood deal with the Palestinians and full Israeli withdrawal from territory captured in 1967.
King Salman also expressed his appreciation for the effort the US is exerting toward achieving peace in the Middle East, the report said.
The two world leaders also discussed the work of the Group of Twenty (G20) countries chaired by the Kingdom this year, as well as the efforts made within its meetings to protect lives and livelihoods to mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
King Salman "affirmed that the Kingdom's presidency of the G20 will continue to support and coordinate the group's efforts to confront the effects of the epidemic on the human and economic levels," said the report.
Despite restrictions on movement worldwide as a result of Covid-19, G20 leaders have held virtual meetings to come up with actions to combat the raging coronavirus pandemic.
In a virtual meeting last July, Saudi Arabia led the major economies of the G20 in pledging to use “all available policy tools” to combat the pandemic and boost the global economy.
Saudi Arabia remains committed to fair solution to Palestinian issue, King Salman tells Trump
Social media platforms are being used to raise awareness, encourage talent
Updated 19 min 43 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
JEDDAH: Ice skating has made its way to the Kingdom, with Saudi and Saudi-based skaters doing their best to raise awareness about the sport and attract the attention they feel it deserves.
“Whenever I am asked about what ice skating means to me, I will always say it means a lot because sometimes I feel like I can fly and do all the crazy moves I have in mind,” 23-year-old hockey player Raeah Al-Attas told Arab News, explaining why the sport was so special to her. “And I’m good at it, so why not?”
She said that ice skaters in the Kingdom were using social media as a platform to raise awareness about the sport, a move she regarded as necessary.
“Unfortunately, the ice skating community is not receiving the attention it deserves, even if you are the best. And our duty toward that is to raise awareness on social media and this is what we have been doing for the past 2 years.”
People are encouraged to try ice skating because of my content. I started ice skating at a young age here in the Kingdom, it was the first place I started.
Fadi Al-Ali
Saudi-born Fadi Al-Ali has more than 175,000 followers on TikTok, having joined the platform last October. He has intrigued his audience with his freestyle dances and extreme stunts on the ice rink, inspiring others to also get their skates on.
His videos show him leaping over objects while spinning mid-air, doing handstands and even breakdancing on ice.
He began skating in Saudi Arabia, which is better known for desert landscapes rather than icy ones and found ways to perfect his performance throughout the years, skating on every icy surface he could find and even recording tutorials from time to time.
“The fans are always appreciative of what I do, they’re very happy,” he told Arab News. “People are really encouraged to try ice skating because of my content. I started ice skating at a young age here in the Kingdom, it was the first place I started.”
He raved about TikTok, saying it allowed him to share his excitement for the sport and spark enthusiasm for it in others.
“TikTok has become a platform that even allowed me to share it (my passion for ice skating) more than I could ever before, and ever since it has given me the opportunity to do it more. Everything is now open for anybody to make their dreams come true, it’s all about how willing you are to achieve it.”
Al-Ali said he saw many Saudi skaters with great potential and believed the sport could gain more popularity, but that many faced an issue when it came to developing their skills.
“They (skaters) fall under the freestyle category but (would) rather not be labeled,” he added. “It’s all about your imagination. What we imagine we apply on the ice. It’s as simple as that.”
He formed the “Skate Army,” a group of freestylers who combine ice skating, roller skating or rollerblading.
The beginning
Ice skaters were the first to join back in 2007-2008, with newcomers swelling the ranks over the years.
“It all started in a mall in Jeddah. For a while, we were trained under the late instructor Ali Ma’arouf. Before his passing by a couple of weeks, he kept on telling me: ‘You’re the person I’m counting on in this rink, you’re the one that’s going to lead the guys to something.’”
I will always say it (ice skating) means a lot because sometimes I feel like I can fly and do all the crazy moves I have in mind.
Raeah Al-Attas
He added that although not many people were interested in the beginning, he never gave up and neither did they because they knew he was there for them and was always going to try and deliver something.
His main goal is to be able to provide those who are interested in the sport with proper training, guidance, facilities and the right equipment, whether it was for ice skating or any other sport related to skating.
With sights set high, even as far as reaching the Olympics, Al-Ali said that the Skate Army would continue to grow and achieve their goals.