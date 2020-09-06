You are here

Organization of Islamic Cooperation, US officials explore ways to empower women

  • They discussed the role of women in countering violent extremism, gender-based violence, violence against Muslim women in non-OIC member states
JEDDAH: Officials of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the US State Department discussed plans and achievements regarding female empowerment, with a focus on women’s involvement in peace and security.
They discussed the role of women in countering violent extremism, gender-based violence, violence against Muslim women in non-OIC member states, and women’s global development.

 

King Salman cites US’ Mideast peace efforts in phone call with Trump

  • Two world leaders also discussed the work of the G20 countries chaired by Saudi Arabia this year
RIYADH: Saudi King Salman has called US President Donald Trump to express his appreciation for the effort the US is exerting toward achieving peace in the Middle East, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Monday.

King Salman also reiterated the Saudi Arabia's commitment to "a just and permanent solution to the Palestinian issue to bring peace, which is the main starting point for the Kingdom's efforts and the Arab Peace Initiative," the report said.

The two world leaders also discussed the work of the Group of Twenty (G20) countries chaired by the Kingdom this year, as well as the efforts made within its meetings to protect lives and livelihoods to mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

King Salman "affirmed that the Kingdom's presidency of the G20 will continue to support and coordinate the group's efforts to confront the effects of the epidemic on the human and economic levels," SPA said.

The report said the phone conversation took place on Sunday.

Despite restrictions on movement worldwide as a result of Covid-19, G20 leaders have held virtual meetings to come up with actions to combat the raging coronavirus pandemic.

In a virtual meeting last July, Saudi Arabia led the major economies of the G20 in pledging to use “all available policy tools” to combat the pandemic and boost the global economy.

 

 

 

