You are here

  • Home
  • UK police arrest man over stabbings in Birmingham

UK police arrest man over stabbings in Birmingham

Forensics officers gather evidence inside a cordon on Hurst Street, following a major stabbing incident in the center of Birmingham on Sept. 6, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9mp89

Updated 07 September 2020
Reuters

UK police arrest man over stabbings in Birmingham

  • 27-year-old suspect detained in Selly Oak area of the city
Updated 07 September 2020
Reuters

LONDON: British police said on Monday they had arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a stabbing rampage in the early hours of Sunday morning in the city of Birmingham left one person dead and seven others injured.
The 27-year-old suspect was detained in Selly Oak area of the city at 4 a.m., West Midlands police said. Detectives said the stabbings which took place in four locations over two hours were linked but were not thought to be gang-related or connected to terrorism.
“We’ve arrested a man on suspicion of murder and seven counts of attempted murder in connection with the #BirminghamStabbings,” police said on Twitter.

Topics: Birmingham UK

Related

Update
World
Police hunt for man in Birmingham after stabbings leave one dead, seven injured
World
UK police probe attacks on five mosques in Birmingham

Pakistan to start opening schools as coronavirus cases fall

Updated 07 September 2020
AP

Pakistan to start opening schools as coronavirus cases fall

  • Schools were closed in March when the government enforced a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus
Updated 07 September 2020
AP

ISLAMABAD: Education officials in Pakistan say authorities will start reopening schools from Sept. 15 amid a steady decline in coronavirus deaths and infections.
Schools were closed in March when the government enforced a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. Authorities lifted curbs on most of the businesses in May, but schools remained closed across the country.
Officials said schools will reopen in Punjab and Sindh provinces from Sept. 15 and a formal announcement about opening of schools elsewhere was expected later Monday.
On Sunday, Pakistan reported three new deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, one of the lowest number of daily fatalities in more five months.
Pakistan has reported 298,903 infections and 6,345 deaths since the pandemic began.

Topics: Pakistan Coronavirus

Related

World
Pakistan easing restrictions as coronavirus cases drop
World
Pakistan coronavirus deaths drop, but government warns of Eid spike

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia's King Salman, Russia's Putin discuss G20, OPEC and coronavirus
Russian FM in Syria, meets Assad in first visit since 2012
Alesha Dixon flaunts Rami Kadi gown 
Tunisia arrests 7 after stabbing attack
Pakistan to start opening schools as coronavirus cases fall

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.