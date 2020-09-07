You are here

  • Home
  • Daesh women crowdfund smuggler fees to escape SDF detention

Daesh women crowdfund smuggler fees to escape SDF detention

British and other European female Daesh recruits are being smuggled out of detention camps in Syria, with some going on to raise funds online for others to do the same, according to Daesh social media networks. (AFP/Getty/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8x4qv

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Daesh women crowdfund smuggler fees to escape SDF detention

  • Roughly £12,000 charged to free families from Al-Hol camp in northeast Syria
  • Issue of detained fighters, families continues to be bone of contention between US, Europe
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: British and other European female Daesh recruits are being smuggled out of detention camps in Syria, with some going on to raise funds online for others to do the same, according to Daesh social media networks.

Numerous Europeans have escaped Kurdish detention in Al-Hol camp in northeast Syria, and at least one British Daesh bride is now fundraising online to procure smugglers to free other detained women.

A recent video filmed in Idlib — the last rebel-held stronghold in Syria — and published on Telegram and Facebook showed the British woman, identified as Maryam Al-Britaniya, urging followers to donate money to help others escape.

“Being sent out from the Islamic State (Daesh) to the camps was by far one of the worst moments of my life,” she said, before describing conditions for other women who remain in the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) camp.

“It’s obligatory on you to free them. Help them and donate every month to help smuggle them out.”

Other posts online in English, French, German, Russian and other European languages have been crowdfunding cash to allegedly help smuggle women and their families out of Al-Hol.

“This sister has to have the money by Friday, €1000 ($1,182) is still missing,” one post in German said.

Another, in French, read: “Only €3000 more is needed to free two of your sisters. Add this good deed to your balance, it may gain you entry into paradise.”

Smugglers charge roughly £12,000 ($15,785) to break families out of Al-Hol, and this money is usually paid via PayPal or Bitcoin.

It is not clear how many Daesh members have managed to escape, but footage of numerous failed attempts has been shared by the SDF, including that of British twins from Manchester, Zahra and Salma Halane.

Since Kurdish and Arab forces, under the SDF banner and backed by the US, defeated Daesh in Syria, they have been left guarding prisons full of thousands of fighters and their families.

Roughly 10,000 male fighters and around 70,000 women and children are detained in Al-Hol, including many Europeans, several dozen British women and up to 60 British children.

The SDF and the US have repeatedly urged European governments to repatriate their citizens, but those calls have gone largely unanswered.

Raffaello Pantucci, senior associate fellow at London’s Royal United Services Institute, said this makes Western security forces’ lives easier in the short term, but it is not a sustainable long-term strategy.

“The worrisome thing is, the longer we leave them stuck in this limbo, and with kids in tow, frankly the more radical they’re going to get and the greater the threat they might pose,” he added. “Bring them home and get them in court,” or “God knows where else they might show up.”

Topics: Middle East Daesh

Related

World
Huge library of online Daesh propaganda uncovered
World
UK government wins bid for Supreme Court to hear ‘Daesh bride’ Shamima Begum’s case

GCC demands apology from Palestinian leaders over ‘incitement’ against member states

Updated 27 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

GCC demands apology from Palestinian leaders over ‘incitement’ against member states

Updated 27 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The GCC demanded an apology on Monday from Palestinian leaders over what it described as “incitement” by some Palestinian factions against the block. 
GCC Secretary-General Nayef Al-Hajraf condemned “the irresponsible language of incitement and threat” issued by some participants in a meeting for Palestinian factions held on Thursday. 
The secretary-general deplored what he called “fallacies and doubts” about the historic stance of GCC states in support of Palestinians. 
Al-Hajraf called upon Palestinian leaders, as well as the participants in the meeting, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, to apologize for these provocative statements. 
Al Hajraf said the council is demanding an official apology given that the meeting was broadcasted on the state-run Palestinian TV channels.
Palestinians have been angered by an agreement between the UAE and Israel last month to set up full relations

Topics: GCC Palestinians Gulf

Latest updates

Daesh women crowdfund smuggler fees to escape SDF detention
Egypt investigates disappearance of Africa Cup trophy
IAEA to provide support to Saudi Arabia in its nuclear energy plans
Saudi Arabia records 768 new coronavirus cases
GCC demands apology from Palestinian leaders over ‘incitement’ against member states

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.