Saudi rights body restructures committees to facilitate work

RIYADH: Dr. Awwad Al-Awwad, president of Saudi Arabia’s Human Rights Commission, on Tuesday chaired an online meeting to review human rights development in the Kingdom.

During the meeting, restructuring of several permanent committees was approved.

Names of committees and designations of members were changed in line with international standards to help boost their performance. The committees dealing with criminal justice, civil and political rights, economic, social and cultural rights, women’s rights, child rights, rights of persons with disabilities underwent restructuring.

Saudi Arabia has launched several initiatives aimed at promoting and protecting human rights, including the HRC International Communication Program.

The Kingdom has taken a number of remarkable reform decisions, including abolishing the death penalty against minors and canceling the punishment of flogging and replacing it with imprisonment or a fine or both, or alternative penalties such as providing social services.