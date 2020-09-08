You are here

Saudi rights body restructures committees to facilitate work

Dr. Awwad Al-Awwad. ((File/SPA))
Updated 09 September 2020
SPA

Saudi rights body restructures committees to facilitate work

Updated 09 September 2020
SPA

RIYADH: Dr. Awwad Al-Awwad, president of Saudi Arabia’s Human Rights Commission, on Tuesday chaired an online meeting to review human rights development in the Kingdom.

During the meeting, restructuring of several permanent committees was approved.

Names of committees and designations of members were changed in line with international standards to help boost their performance. The committees dealing with criminal justice, civil and political rights, economic, social and cultural rights, women’s rights, child rights, rights of persons with disabilities underwent restructuring.

Saudi Arabia has launched several initiatives aimed at promoting and protecting human rights, including the HRC International Communication Program.

The Kingdom has taken a number of remarkable reform decisions, including abolishing the death penalty against minors and canceling the punishment of flogging and replacing it with imprisonment or a fine or both, or alternative penalties such as providing social services.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

King Salman briefs Saudi Cabinet on calls with world leaders

Updated 09 September 2020
Arab News

King Salman briefs Saudi Cabinet on calls with world leaders

Updated 09 September 2020
Arab News

NEOM: King Salman on Tuesday briefed the government about his conversations with world leaders this week.
The king, who chaired the virtual meeting from Neom, had phone discussions with the leaders of the US, France, Britain and Russia.
The king also briefed ministers on his message to Kuwaiti Deputy Emir and Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, in which he emphasized ways of strengthening relations between the two nations.
As the holder of the presidency of the G20, the Kingdom reaffirmed its commitment to support the group in confronting the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as achieving stability and balance of the oil market.
The Saudi monarch also affirmed the country’s keenness to reach a permanent and just solution to the Palestinian cause to bring about peace.
The cabinet also reviewed various reports related to the pandemic, including the continuing decline of infections and the increase rate of recoveries in the Kingdom.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus Saudi cabinet

